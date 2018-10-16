Niu Technologies IPO: Chinese E-Scooters Company Aims To Redefine Urban Mobility

The company looks quite expensive at the initial price range and leaves almost no potential for further growth.

The company's revenue is growing at an insane pace of more than 95% over the last six months and last year.

On October 19, the Niu Technologies (NIU) IPO will take place on Nasdaq. Niu is a Chinese manufacturer of smart e-scooters. At the end of July, the company sold more than 431,000 e-scooters and currently occupies 26% of the Chinese e-scooters market.

The company plans to raise $95 million with a total valuation of $870 million, which is 5.5 times higher than the company's revenue for the last 12 months. At the moment, the company looks quite expensive and leaves no potential for further growth.

Source: Google Images

Quick Take

Niu was founded in 2014 in China and aims to "redefine urban mobility and make life better." The company produces smart electric scooters and sells them in the markets of China and Europe. Niu in such a short time has become a very strong brand in China, which allows the company to keep prices for its products by about 86% above its competitors. Niu fan clubs are located in 50 cities in China, and more than 450,000 users have registered in the official Niu app. According to the company, sales of Niu scooters account for 26% of the sales volume of all e-scooters sales in China.

Source: F-1/A

The CEO of the company is Yinan Li. Among the largest investors, are GGV Capital and IDG Capital.

The company's revenue is growing at an insane pace of more than 95% over the last six months and last year. The company also shows a strong improvement in margins, while at the moment, it is operationally unprofitable.

Offering Details

During the public offering, Niu plans to raise $95.5 million, selling 8.3 million ADSs (1 ADS represents 2 Class A shares). The company's share capital structure includes two types of shares: Class A and Class B. Class B shares is owned by management and gives 4 votes, against one vote for Class A.

Shares will be offered in the price range of $10.5-12.5 with a valuation of $790 to $940 million. The IPO will take place on October 19 on Nasdaq. The underwriters of the IPO are Credit Suisse, Citigroup, and Needham & Company.

Also, an existing shareholder, GGV Capital, has indicated an interest in purchasing up to $10 million worth of the ADSs at the initial public offering price, which is quite a positive signal to potential investors.

The company plans to use the net proceeds of this offering as follows:

Source: F-1/A

Market

The Chinese scooter market is one of the largest in the world. According to the company data, there are currently more than 700 million scooters in China or one scooter for every second person in the country.

At the same time, China fights pollution and stimulates the production and sales of electric vehicles, including e-scooters. In addition to the less harmful effect on nature, electric scooters are even cheaper to use: total cost of ownership of lithium-ion battery in China is approximately $0.7 per 100 km.

According to CIC, China is the largest market for electric two-wheeled vehicles, where sales volume and retail sales value of electric two-wheeled vehicles reached 27.0 million units and US$8.0 billion in 2017, respectively. Sales volume and retail sales value of electric two-wheeled vehicles in China are expected to reach 34.9 million units and US$13.0 billion by 2022, respectively. (source)

In addition, in China, there is a tendency to move from lead-acid batteries to lithium-ion batteries due to its low cost of use. Below is a graph of the projected sales growth of e-scooters with lithium-ion batteries in China.

Source: F-1/A

The second largest market for Niu is the European market, which, according to CIC forecasts, will grow at a two-digit rate in the next 4 years.

According to CIC estimates, the electric two-wheeled vehicles market in the EU will reach 3.7 million units in terms of volume and EUR7.5 billion in terms of sales value by 2022, representing a CAGR of 11.8% and 15.3%, respectively, from 2017 to 2022. The penetration rate in terms of retail sales value of electric two-wheeled vehicles in urban mobility solution markets in the European Union has risen from 7.3% to 15.2% from 2013 to 2017. (source)

Niu's key competitors in the e-scooters market are Yadea, Luyuan, as well as Taiwanese company Gogoro, whose business model and products are most similar to Niu. In September 2017, Gogoro raised $300 million, which indicates interest in this market from investors. In a broader sense, the company's competitors are also Ninebot and Razor.

At the same time, Niu occupies one of the leading positions in the e-scooters market in China and Europe, and according to the company, Niu's share in total sales volume is 26% and 11.1%, respectively.

Business Model

Niu produces and sells e-scooters. Production is not fully vertically integrated. For example, motors are made in collaboration with Bosch, and batteries are made using Panasonic technology. At the moment, Niu has sold about 430 thousand e-scooters, while the company aims to reach production of 700 thousand e-scooters per annum in 2019.

The model range of the company consists of 6 models, and prices range from $400 to $2900 depending on the characteristics and additional equipment. The most expensive NGT model has a range of 170 kilometers per charge and can reach speeds of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

Source: F-1/A

The company's products have many useful additions, strongly distinguishing them from the competition. All scooters of the company are equipped with removable batteries for easy charging, as well as a mobile application that allows monitoring all the necessary information about the scooter.

The company uses the omnichannel approach, selling scooters offline and online. Offline sales are made through the "city partner" system and franchised stores. As of June 30, 2018, the company had 571 franchised stores and 205 "city partners" in over 150 cities in China.

Source: Google Images

Despite its relatively short history, Niu was able to build a very strong brand, allowing the company to set prices for products above competitors and sell a lot of additional accessories. The company has fan clubs in 50 cities in China and organizes events related to the e-scooters community.

In addition to selling scooters, the company is planning new business opportunities such as battery swapping, smart e-scooter leasing, and sharing. The company has already entered into partnerships with sharing companies around the world.

Source: NIU Website

Financials

Top line performance looks very confident. Revenue for 2017 was $116 million, an increase of 117% Y/Y. In the first half of 2018, revenue growth slowed down to 95%.

Back in 2016, the company had a negative gross margin equal to -4%, while by the end of 2017, the gross margin was 7% and 14% in the first half of this year. The operating margin remains in the negative zone, but with a positive trend to reduce losses.

Source: F-1/A

Cash from operating activities for the first half of the year amounted to $12 million and the company is already generating free cash flow. At the same time, from the position of net profit, the company is likely to remain unprofitable in 2018-2019.

At the end of the first half of the year, the company's cash position was $23.7 million and the total liabilities amounted to $97 million.

Valuation

Since its inception, Niu has raised a total of $45.5 million. During the IPO, the company plans to raise $95.5 million with a valuation of $790 to $940 million.

At the midpoint price of $11.5, Niu's market capitalization will be $870 million. Enterprise value, taking into account the money raised from the IPO, will be about $835 million.

Revenue for the last twelve months was $157 million, so we get the P/S multiple of 5.5x and the EV/S multiple of 5.3x. Applying the 95% growth rate on Niu's last twelve-month revenue of $157 million, we arrive at a forward twelve-month revenue of about $300 million, which gives a Forward EV/S multiple of 2.7x.

The company has no publicly traded direct competitors except the Yadea Group, whose shares are traded on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 1585.HK. At the same time, the multiples of the company cannot be compared, since the revenue of Yadea is growing at an extremely slow pace, and the company has already reached profitability. The P/S multiple of Yadea is currently about 1x.

If, for example, we take the EV/S and Forward EV/S multiples of Tesla (TSLA), we will see a significant premium from the side of Niu multiples. When comparing P/S-to-Growth multiples of these two companies, Niu looks a bit cheaper, but only if we use revenue growth of 95%, which, given the enormous increase in operating expenses in 1H18, looks like a not quite fair figure.

Of course, a direct comparison, in this case, is unacceptable because of the difference in revenue growth and marginality, but an approximate comparison suggests that share price of $11.5 is close to fair value.

Final Thoughts

Niu products together with a strong brand allow the company to attract a large number of customers in the fast-growing e-scooters market in China and Europe. Niu is the leader in this market, it shows huge revenue growth and already generates free cash flow. At the same time, with the EV/S multiple of 5.5x, the company looks quite expensive and leaves almost no potential for further growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.