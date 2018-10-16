A Close Reading Of The Latest Square News

CFO Sarah Friar is leaving to become CEO of Nextdoor. Jack Dorsey’s response gives us some tea leaves to read about the expected future leadership of Square, but also Twitter.

Square Extends its Reach

First, two PR headlines this quarter that go hand-in-hand:

Introducing Square Reader SDK: Opening Up Square Hardware to Every Developer for the First Time Square Announces Solutions Partner Program

You can now use Square (SQ) to power your own custom seller hardware, instead of buying Square's, from vending machines to ordering kiosks to whatever else you can dream up. In addition, Square now maintains a list of partners who create custom hardware and also custom mobile payment solutions, e-commerce solutions, and so on, backed by Square. Together these announcements increase Square's reach and appeal to larger businesses that would be unsatisfied using out-of-the-box hardware (and out-of-the-box rates). The much-lauded example is Shake Shack's new ordering kiosks, which run custom hardware powered by Square and built by a Square partner (Fuzz). Shake Shack using Square (and being one of the first SDK users) shouldn't be too surprising, since SHAK CEO Randy Garutti is on Square's board.

(Also: An older announcement from may, in case you missed it, Square launched Square for Restaurants)

The other big headline this quarter:

Square Installments Levels the Playing Field for Businesses of Any Size by Giving Flexible Payment Options to Their Customers Customers pay over time. You [SQ Seller] get paid in full and up front.

Square Installments lets sellers close more big ticket sales and get paid immediately. Square Capital originates the loans. Like the loans Square Capital already makes, Square may sell most of them and only hold a few on their balance sheet. I think this program is a logical extension of Square Capital flexing their loan capability, but the picture isn't so rosy for two Analysts at BTIG, who give Square a Sell rating on the news at a 12-month price target of $30(!).

An analyst expressing extraordinary fears requires extraordinary scrutiny, so let's check their work. The BTIG report claims that:

The loans extended by Square Installments will carry annual

percentage rates (APRs) of between 0% and 24%. This is in contrast to the APRs of loans offered by alternative lender Affirm (Private) which range between 10% and 30%. We believe this should raise questions about whether SQ will be sufficiently paid for the risk it will take on the program.

It does raise questions, but they're easily answered. First, BTIG’s assessment does not accurately reflect Affirm’s offerings. They do offer 0% APR at many retailers:

An expanding list, since according to Affirm’s merchant docs on the Zero-percent Financing:

New merchants can sign up to use zero-percent financing immediately.

"Pay over 3, 6, 12 months with rates from 0-30% APR." [nota bene, BTIG claimed 10-30%]

According to squareinstallments.com (the official site for customers), Square’s 0% APR is only available for the 3 month installment option, so it is clearly a more conservative program than Affirm's.

On top of this, Affirm is willing to originate larger (and longer term) loans, and is willing to originate loans with no minimum credit score and no minimum credit history (according to NerdWallet). It is unclear if Square Installments will play as fast and loose as Affirm does, but I suspect they will not, and either way the amounts at stake are both smaller and to be repaid sooner.

So to believe BTIG, that is, to believe that Square will not be sufficiently paid for the risk it will take on, is to make a number of assumptions about how Square Installments will work compared to BTIG's benchmark company. But the fundamental differences above suggest that Affirm is probably taking on more risk than Square Installments, which explains the higher-end APR discrepancy. The lower-end APR discrepancy is simply BTIG's analysts making a mistake.

BTIG's raises a concern about multiples, but this makes the same argument that drives people like Nassim Taleb insane. It is not reasonable to assume in future revenue projections that a company will just stand still: That they won't create new products, enter new markets, in new countries, and so on. If you tried to eyeball Square’s growth in 2014 based on its existing business, you would be assuming no European markets, no Cash App, no business services like Payroll, no loans at all, and so on, which would be a huge mistake. Predicting future price based on offhand multiples works well for certain classes of companies. They don't work for companies that move. Many analysts have already made the mistake of valuing Square as a transaction processing company instead of what it really is, a business services company that (as a component) also does transactions. I wrote about that before, here. Along that line, I think it's a mistake to bet on Square standing still. BTIG does grant this, mentioning in their risks:

The primary Upside risks [to BTIG's analysis] include, better than anticipated performance by the company, rapid growth, continued multiple expansion, Square's ability to launch new lines of business, the company's ability to expand into additional countries to continue their rapid growth and an acquisition of the company.

In light of this, and in light of the overblown loan fears, it seems like a thin case for a $30 price target.

Speaking of Analysts not Understanding Square...

A similar mistake made by other analysts (but not BTIG) is assuming that payment processors like Clover may be able to eat square’s lunch by relying on some marginal transaction rate advantage. But Square reiterates on almost every conference call that a large number of their merchants use 2 or more services[1], such as Square Payroll (or appointments, or food delivery, or business loans, or invoices, or employee management, or e-commerce, etc). It is unlikely such a customer will drop the Square business services ecosystem for a few transaction points. This would be like thinking an iPhone user would switch to android over Apple Music costing a few bucks more than Google Music. Users buy into ecosystems, and ecosystems are sticky, and what most analysts failed to understand (until this year) is that Square is not a payment processor, they are a business services ecosystem.

[1] "More than half of our larger sellers used two or more Square products during 2017." said Dorsey in the Q1 2018 call.

It’s worth remembering that even big players like Amazon tried to undercut Square on rates, and failed. Analysts have been underplaying the stickiness of the ecosystem for years. Amazon Register shut down in 2015.

It's Never Too Late to Say You're Sorry (and Upgrade)

Canaccord Genuity, which initiated coverage with "Hold" in early 2016 (up 384% since), has just upgraded SQ to "Buy." On Barrrons:

Graham upgraded Square shares to Buy from Hold on Friday, admitting that he has "been on the wrong side of Square stock for some time" but sees a long-term opportunity now in the wake of the market selloff given the payment processor’s status as a "truly disruptive company."

Graham also wishes to temper fears about CFO Sarah Friar's departure:

"While we usually are very careful around C-level departures (and believe Ms. Friar is very talented and a significant loss), the fact she is leaving to take a CEO role at a promising company leaves us comfortable that she is moving toward an opportunity and not away from a risk."

Also chiming in on current events was Nomura Instinet's Dan Dolev, who has a $125 price target, said last week's sell-off was an overreaction and kept his buy rating.

What Sarah Friar’s departure tells us about Square (and Twitter)

When you listen to a lot of conference calls, you instinctively start to look forward to hearing certain voices. Sarah Friar speaks with a sincere clarity that immediately gives the impression that you're listening to a truly brilliant person, and with Friar, you are. In fact her presence is so good you have to wonder if she's CEO material. And now we know, she is: Friar stepped down as CFO of Square to become CEO of Nextdoor.

C-Level departures always raise eyebrows, and seeing a favorite exec leave a favorite company certainly leaves me with a sting, but I'm not concerned for the fundamental future of Square, which should not (and does not) hinge on any one person. CEO Jack Dorsey went on to say on Twitter:

We’re organized by business unit, like Cash, Caviar, Seller, Capital…and a lead/CEO for each. They are the execution, not me or Sarah. Square is built to be a durable ecosystem.

As it should be.

The Square board (specifically David Viniar, the former CFO of Godman Sachs) is on the hunt for a new CFO, and Friar will stay on until December to ensure an orderly transition. My conjecture, it will probably be Jacqueline Reses, the current Square Capital lead, who was also Chief Development Officer of Yahoo before Square.

This changing of the guard opens a very obvious question: Friar is obviously CEO material, Dorsey is already CEO of two companies, and many already assumed Friar may some day be CEO of Square. So why didn't Square make her CEO instead?

That this didn't happen tells us something, I think. Dorsey mentioned that he "was unrealistically expecting to be working with Sarah well into our late 90s [...] Unrealistic because I knew of Sarah's lifelong ambition to run her own company." If Dorsey is unwilling to give up the reins to Square, and considers it his lifelong project, then at the very least this signals something about where his heart lies in the SQ vs TWTR question (Dorsey is CEO of both at once). Reading between the lines we can expect:

If Dorsey is to be CEO of just one company, it is Square.

If either one is going to be sold/acquired, it is Twitter.

Twitter is at this interesting stage where it is just becoming profitable and also has one of the most influential platforms in terms of pop culture and politics. This must make it super attractive to some buyers (did GOOG shut down Google+ to make room for TWTR? They shut down Google Video after acquiring YouTube after all). The speculation is interesting but thin, and Twitter has always been an acquisition target, so we'll just have to wait and see.

Long term, I am very long Square. Short term I think the Twitter question is interesting enough to hold a small position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SQ, TWTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.