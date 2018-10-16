Netflix Stock May Rise On Better Subscriber Growth

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is due to report results after the close of trading on October 16. The only metric that may matter for the streaming service provider is the number of net new subscribers. Our model would suggest that the company will deliver better-than-expected subscriber growth, helping to raise the stock price.

Google Trends indicates that there was a substantial uptick in the search term "Netflix subscription" at the beginning of July following the completion of the World Cup. Google Trends also suggests strong interest coming from international subscribers, particularly in India.

Trends Rise

(Source: Google Trends)

The trends chart above shows the big run-up in the search term "Netflix subscription" in the fourth quarter of 2017. That was followed by a slowdown in the first quarter, with a reacceleration towards the end of the second quarter. There was a massive ramp-up in that trend at the beginning of July. It would suggest that perhaps the World Cup delayed would-be subscribers of the service into the third quarter.

Forecast For Faster Growth



A regression analysis of Netflix subscriber growth since March 2012 would agree with the Google Trends results. The calculated growth forecast would suggest total subscribers of roughly 138 million by the end of the third quarter. That would be 3 million more than the company's projections of 135 million.

The model also suggests that total subscribers could rise to more than 145 million by the end of the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2017, the company added 8.3 million subscribers.

ARPU Continues to Rise

Netflix has also seen an increase in the average revenue per user (ARPU). Based on past trends and projections, ARPU may rise in the third quarter to $10.25. Should that trend continue, the company may see accelerated revenue growth in the future, benefitting Netflix long term.

Strong Growth in India

India is likely to see strong growth, as suggested by Google Trends. In related queries, Sacred Games, which is Netflix's first Indian original show, saw a sharp rise in its search term.

(Source: Google Trends)

Analysts' Expectations

Analysts are looking for Netflix to say that revenue rose in the third quarter by 34% to $4 billion, while earnings increased by 133% to $0.67 per share. Those expectations have fallen since the company reported second-quarter results.

NFLX EPS Estimates for Current Quarter data by YCharts

A Lot To Lose

Netflix stock has a lot riding on this round of quarterly results. Should the company be unable to meet its guidance for 5 million new subscribers, the stock is likely to fall. Additionally, it is likely to be a big blow to the management, as well as hurting their credibility.

It may be an understatement to say that this an essential quarter for Netflix.

