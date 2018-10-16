An Analysis Of 200 Day Moving Average Failures By Market Weight And Sector

Individual sectors within the S&P 500 are showing marked divergences in the distributions above and below the 200DMA from the overall index.

54.2 % (214 stocks) of the market value weight of the S&P constituents are above the 200DMA, and 45.8% (290 stocks) are below the 200DMA.

The S&P 500 is tenuously holding onto the 200 day moving average (200DMA) as of market close on October 12.

Rather than finish up my taxes this weekend, I elected to conduct a study. My objective was simple: Because the 200DMA was breached by the S&P 500 index (which I'm proxying through SPY), I wanted to look at the market weight of stocks distributed above and below that line for both the index and its constituent sectors rather than looking at the number of stocks. Why? Because just 50 stocks compose 50% of the market weighting in the SPY. It made sense, then, to look at market value weight to not skew results.

First, let's look at the SPY chart as a point of reference to the close on Friday and the 200DMA. This chart is just for an overview. My objective is to neither analyze nor prognosticate.

To break down the chart above into more granular sector analysis, I grabbed data from two sources: Sector constituents from the SPDRS Sector Select website and the SPY constituents from the State Street Global Advisers website.

The table below summarizes the underlying sectors and their respective weights within SPY. Note that XLC is a recent addition and contains several names that were formally in Information Technology. I think that it's worth noting where the concentrations are.

From the source data, I crafted a filter that would grab the the 10/12/2018 closing price for each stock and calculated the 200DMA. I summarized this data in the table below based on the market weight of the constituents. For example, the SPY distribution is based on the market weight of the stock constituents of SPY. Further, the sector ETF distribution is based on the market weight of each of the sector ETF's constituents.

What conclusions can be drawn from this data?

The table clearly shows that the disparity among the sectors and between the sectors and the SPY.

For the SPY, stocks above the 200DMA, 54.1% of the market weight compares to 42.4% of the number of stocks. Similarly for stocks below the 200DMA, 45.7% of the market value weight of stocks compares to 57.5% of the number of stocks. Accordingly, just looking at the number of stocks above and below this line of demarcation would provide a gloomier picture than warranted.

The individual sectors, we see that the larger sectors, such as XLV, XLY, and XLK, comprising 45.70% (a coincidental number to the above) of the market value weight are currently anchoring the SPY's 200DMA from drifting downstream.

And if you believe that divergences matter, as I do, then it is a sensible question to ask, "If the economy is so strong, then why do we have so many failures of the 200DMA in XLB, XLF and XLI?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.