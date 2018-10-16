Merger Arbitrage Mondays - October 15, 2018

Aetna and CVS Health Corporation entered into a consent decree with the United States Department of Justice.

Merger activity increased last week with eight new deals announced and four pending deals closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2018 126 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2018 14 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 41 Stock Deals 27 Stock & Cash Deals 15 Special Conditions 5 Total Number of Pending Deals 88 Total Deal Size $1.22 trillion

Profit SIR 09/17/2018 Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV) $29.26 $19.39 01/31/2019 50.90% 172.03% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.98 12/01/2018 36.43% 282.93% EHIC 04/06/2018 Teamsport Parent Limited (N/A) $13.50 $11.01 12/31/2018 22.62% 107.20% SCG 01/03/2018 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) $47.75 $39.28 12/31/2018 21.55% 102.17% CALL 11/09/2017 B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) $8.71 $7.28 12/31/2018 19.64% 93.11% KANG 03/26/2018 IK Healthcare Investment Limited (N/A) $20.60 $17.25 10/31/2018 19.42% 443.03% SHPG 05/08/2018 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (OTCPK:TKPYY) $194.74 $170.41 06/30/2019 14.28% 20.20% STC 03/16/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $47.52 $42.35 06/30/2019 12.21% 17.27% ORBK 03/19/2018 KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) $62.16 $55.46 12/31/2018 12.08% 57.24% EGC 06/18/2018 Cox Oil affiliate (N/A) $9.10 $8.15 10/17/2018 11.66% 2127.30%

Disclaimer: I hold positions in Rockwell Collins (COL), Pandora (P), RadiSys (RSYS) and magicJack VocalTec (CALL). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COL, P, RSYS, CALL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.