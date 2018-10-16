50 Top Yield And Top Gain Utilities Shine As WallStars For October

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five top-yield Utilities showed 2.16% less net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. High priced big WallStars led October's Utilities.

50 Top WallStar Utilities stocks ranged in estimated annual yields from 2.63% to 9.62%. Top ten, SO, NGG, EOCC, CWEN, CWEN.A, BEP, AY, TERP, PEGI, and APU averaged 9.62%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Aimed At 22.4% To 65.85% Net Gains For Top Ten Utilities WallStars

Five of ten top dividend high yield Utilities were verified as being among the top ten net gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They're tinted gray in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for Utilities as graded by Wall St. wizards was 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1,000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by YCharts produced the 2019 data. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to October 2019 were:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA (TGS) was projected to net $658.49, based on a median target price estimate from four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% above the market as a whole.

Enel Americas (ENIA) netted $516.50 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 30% less than the market as a whole.

Energy Company of Parana (ELP) was projected to net $303.21 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% above the market as a whole.

Enel Chile (ENIC) was projected to net $276.91, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from seven analysts, less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ENIC.

Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) was projected to net $257.33, based on target price estimates from fourteen analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) was projected to net $253.19, based on a median target price estimate from nine analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% above the market as a whole.

National Grid PLC (NGG) netted $243.61 based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% below the market as a whole.

Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) was projected to net $240.43, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% below the market as a whole.

Companhia De Saneamento (SBS) was projected to net $228.15, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 58% more than the market as a whole.

TerraForm Power Inc (TERP) was projected to net $224.08, based on dividends, plus upside estimates from nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain (dividend and price less broker fees) was estimated at 32.02% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top Utility Dividend WallStars By Target Gains

50 Top Utilities Dividend WallStars By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20) Ten Top Dividend Utilities WallStars Ranked By Yield

Top ten Utilities Sector WallStars selected 10/12/18 by yield represented four of five constituent industries. Top yielding stock, was the lone regulated gas company, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [1].

Three independent power producer representatives placed second, third, and fifth in the top ten WallStars: Pattern Energy Group (PEGI) [2], TerraForm Power (TERP) [3], and Brookfield Renewable (BEP) [5].

Five regulated electric utility industry firms placed fourth, sixth through eight, and tenth: Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) [4]; Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN.A) [6] & (CWEN)[7], Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC) [8], and Southern Co (SO) [10].

In ninth place was the lone diversified utility representative, National Grid PLC (NGG) [9], to complete the top ten October Utilities WallStars by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21) Ten Utilities WallStars Showed 17.72% To 64.11% Price Upsides To October 2019; (22) Not One Downside.

To quantify top stock rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Estimated A 2.16% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Utilities WallStars To October 2019

Ten top Utilities were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Utilities dogs selected 10/12/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of five industries constituting the sector.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Utilities WallStars (23) Delivering 17.75% Vs. (24) 18.14% Net Gains by All Ten by October 2019

$5,000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend Utilities kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 2.16% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The second lowest priced Utilities WallStar stock, Pattern Energy Group Inc. (PEGI), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 25.73%.

The five lowest-priced utilities as of October 12 were: TerraForm Power (TERP); Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI), Enel Generacion Chile (EOCC); Clearway Energy Inc. (CWEN.A) & (CWEN); Atlantica Yield PLC (AY), with prices ranging from $10.98 to $19.84.

Five higher-priced Utilities for October 12 were: Enel Generacion Chile SA (EOCC); Brookfield Renewable (BEP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); Southern Co (SO); National Grid PLC (NGG), whose prices ranged from $20.50 to $52.53.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Utilities dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from IndexArb, YCharts, Yahoo Finance; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: endurancekennels.com

