Adobe: Can't Ignore Its Growth Rates

Adobe's (NASDAQ:ADBE) competitive advantages can be clearly seen in its margins. With the company's fiscal year ending in November, we can see that its gross margins over the past four quarters equate to 87.1%. Now over the past ten years, we may have seen a slight drop in this metric but operating margins of 32.3% over the same time frame have been growing strongly and continue to trend upwards in an aggressive fashion.

The digital media & digital experience segments should ensure margins remain elevated. Adobe has a potent brand in the creative software niche, so as long as the company continues to serve its customers well, we do not see meaningful competition encroaching in this area.

On the digital experience or digital marketing side, CEO Shantanu Narayen recently stated that he believes this market could easily be worth $60 billion. This is a very difficult figure to try and estimate, but the potential is there for everyone to see especially when you take into account the sheer number of potential customers that this segment could be tailored to.

Shareholders you feel will need to see early success in the digital experience segment especially after the recent Marketo acquisition of $4.75 billion. Add this to the Margento purchase and we are at well over $6.3 billion. Obviously, the migration of many companies of all shapes and sizes to the cloud is a strong tailwind for Adobe. The issue concerning the security of intellectual property as well as government regulation is potential roadblocks, but (being trend followers) we continue to believe digital engagement with customers will grow exponentially going forward.

We also believe investors underestimate the potency of Adobe's subscription business model. Management knows that if it can really add value in areas such as marketing and analytics, its ecosystem will be enhanced and switching costs will become more elevated. In fact, when you think of the Creative Cloud software, you feel that Adobe's offering here is already embedded in enterprises as a core necessity. This belief system among employers and enterprises alike can be very difficult to disrupt for competitors no matter how good their product is. Similar to Cisco's (NASDAQ:CSCO) routing and switching products of yesteryear, products can get entrenched in an industry where they are seen as the "standard". Projects, as a result, can hit the ground running when there is viable common software used among all which is why Creative Cloud still continues to be the kingpin in many markets.

In terms of growing company's income from its subscription-based model, Adobe was a huge instigator of proceedings in this space with the transition of Creative Suite to the cloud. It has been a resounding success especially from the perspectives of growing margins and producing more stable earnings. Therefore, concerning the recent Marketo deal in the digital marketing space, Adobe knows that first-mover advantage in this space could end up being a huge trump card for the company. The more quality services and training the company is capable of providing, the more probable its recurring customers will "stick" to the company even more over time.

With respect to valuation, Adobe currently trades with an earnings multiple of 49.4. Now to many, this may seem high, but the company's 5-year average, for example, is 79.8. Furthermore, forward-looking earnings projections from analysts continue to increase aggressively with $6.82 per share in earnings projected this year and $7.84 in 2019. Furthermore, with how margins have been trending, we are confident the bottom line will take care of itself as long as robust top-line growth continues. Adobe has grown its revenues by over 20% annually over the past 3 years on average and is expected to do $9 billion in sales this year which will be a 23.2%+ gain on 2017's number.

To sum up, we believe Adobe's subscription revenue will drive sales and margins faster than what many believe. The likes of the Magento and Marketo deals will result in more customers and significantly increase Adobe's addressable market. Management wants to add as much value as possible through new cloud packages in order to win those subscriptions over time. We will wait for a weekly swing here before going long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADBE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.