The Foreign Debt Crisis In Argentina And Its Implications For The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF

I recommend against holding the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF at this point, because it is not delivering returns which justify the risks that investors take on.

Overview

So far in 2018, the Argentine peso has lost more than 40% of its value against the U.S. dollar. The Central Bank benchmark overnight interest rate now reaches 60%, the highest in the world. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT), which tracks the MSCI All Argentina 25/50 Index, has dropped by 30% since February 2018. Argentina’s problems arise from a foreign debt bomb and its uncompetitive industries. The future performance of ARGT largely depends on how much time the normalization process will take for Argentina's economy. The article discusses how the crisis unfolded, risks and opportunities with the economic recovery, and implications for ARGT investors.

The Bubble

2016 and 2017 turned out to be exceptionally good years for Argentina’s stock market. During that time, The MERVAL index climbed from 10,000 points to its record high of 35,000 in January 2018. ARGT reached an annual total return of 28.92% in 2016 and 53.87% in 2017, after two years of negative returns. Much credit should be given to President Mauricio Macri for such dazzling performance in the equity market.

source: TRADINGECONOMICS

Mauricio Macri started serving as the president of Argentina at the end of 2015. On his first day in office, he announced the end to capital controls and promised to bring down inflation by cutting public spending. His global campaign to repair Argentina’s credibility in the international capital market soon took effect. Investors were very happy with this pro-business president and confidence was restored for Argentina's economy. During the first two years of his term, Argentina’s stock market was the top performing market in the world.

With the benefit of hindsight, we can see that the stock market boom in 2016 and 2017 was clearly a bubble. At first, investors’ optimism, backed by Macri’s market-oriented economic reforms, were rational. However, a vicious circle soon began as more money flowed into this country and asset prices rose, which attracted more speculative capital inflow. Blinded by the rising returns, people ignored the fact that despite the promise Macri had made, foreign currency debt was rapidly accumulating in Argentina, outpacing the GDP growth. Also, the underlying economy only delivered an annual growth rate of less than 3%, which is far from enough to justify the MERVAL index doubling.

source: TRADINGECONOMICS

The fundamental reason for Argentina’s current crisis does not lie in its volume of debt, but in its high portion of debt in foreign currency. In the late 1990s, Argentina’s economy was hit by a revaluation of U.S. dollar. In 2018, a similar story took place again. A strong U.S. economy and Fed rate hike in early 2018 triggered the subsequent crash in Argentina. A U.S. Fed rate hike raises the cost of capital for emerging markets generally, but the high level of foreign debt makes Argentina particularly vulnerable to such external shock. According to credit ratings agency the Moody’s, nearly 70% of Argentina’s debt is in foreign currency. In Brazil, this ratio is only 5% and in Chile 18%.

source: TRADINGECONOMICS

source: TRADINGECONOMICS

To make things even worse, this year Argentine soy and corn yields dropped well below historical averages because of the droughts. Soybean and corn products represent more than 40% of the country’s total exports. Less export output combined with a slowing global demand place a further drag on the economy. In June 2018, GDP fell by 6.7% compared with the same month last year; its worst decline since 2009.

Normalization Process

As John F. Kennedy famously said, “The Chinese use two brush strokes to write the word ‘crisis’. One brush stroke stands for danger; the other for opportunity.” Indeed, there are both risks and opportunities involved in dealing with the Argentine foreign debt crisis.

1. Opportunities

Currency declines are double-edged swords. The bright side is that, the currency devaluation tends to stimulate sales and create higher margins for exported goods. As foreign goods and services become more expensive, it also lowers imports which favours domestic producers. It reduces domestic spending thus to help adjust the balance of payments. Moreover, it makes assets in that currency more affordable and attractive. Since the Argentina peso has sunk to a record low, it helps improve Argentina’s balance of payment to some extent.

The Argentinean economy is heavily dependent upon trading with key partners. Its top export destinations are Brazil, the United States and China. As the trade relationship between China and the United States continues to deteriorate, U.S. corn and soybean is becoming less competitive due to the retaliation tariff imposed by China. As a result, being a substitute for these U.S. exports, supplies from Argentina may see higher demand from China. At the same time, due to concerns over the disruptions brought on by NAFTA renegotiations, Mexican buyers are also increasing imports from Brazil and Argentina to explore options alternative to the U.S. supplies.

2. Risks

Of course, currency weakness in Argentina also leads to higher prices for imports, which hurts consumers. Domestic producers may also have a harder time if they rely upon imported raw materials and energy supplies. To defend its currency, Argentina has raised interest rates to 60%, which is obviously a strong force that puts further pressure on the economic contraction. At this point, Argentina has the highest interest rate in the world, which means there really is not much room left for the Central Bank of Argentina to use monetary policies to boost its currency value.

source: TRADINGECONOMICS

Another risk lies in the uncertainty of Argentina’s domestic politics. In august 2018, Mauricio Macri asked for the early release of a $50 billion loan from the IMF to boost Argentina’s reserves. This news caused Argentina peso to drop another 7%; the biggest one-day drop since Argentina lifted currency control. Besides investors’ reaction in the currency market, the Argentines are also deeply upset by Macri’s IMF-backed measures, especially the austerity plan. Macri’s four-year term ends on December 10, 2019, and it remains extremely uncertain if Macri can secure another term, or if he will be replaced by populist candidates.

Also, Argentina has a public management system which is inefficient and corrupt. Official data shows that in 2017, Argentina’s public debt reached 57% of GDP. In 2011 under former President Cristina Fernandez, public debt was only 39% of GDP. Nearly 40% of Argentina’s public debt is held by private foreign investors. The inefficiency of the public system makes reducing foreign debt through fiscal reforms more challenging.

Implication for Investors

What is happening in Argentina is a classic example of an inflationary foreign debt crisis described in Ray Dalio’s recently published book <Principles For Navigating Big Debt Crises>. For ARGT investors, their future portfolio performance largely depends upon how long the economic normalization process will take for Argentina. According to the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, it is expected that Argentina will experience a further contraction of 2.6% in 2018 and 1.6% in 2019.

There is too much uncertainty in terms of Argentina’s future. Both economic and political factors play an important role during the process. At this stage, ARGT is not delivering returns that justify the risks that investors take, and peso’s depreciation just makes the Fund’s NAV worse in USD denomination. As a result, I'm recommending against ARGT at least for the next two years, until Argentina again shows signs of economic recovery and political stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.