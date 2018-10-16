Why Apple's Stock Is Worth $260

If you believe that Apple has high growth in any of its business segments, I believe that these segments would be their Services & Other segments, that are looking at double digit revenue growth rates.

Will iPhone Strengthen Over Time?

Right now, I believe Apple is combining adequate technology with an extremely strong brand to leverage higher average selling prices (ASPs) on their loyal fans. Apple has been able to do this in years prior. I believe the key question with Apple going forward is if they will be able to use their brand leverage going forward on their consumers to sell iPhones at consistently higher ASPs while growing their gross costs at a lower growth rate. And right now, I believe that Apple's brand is strong enough with consumers to allow for higher ASPs over the long run.

Having said that, there is some legitimate risk with the iPhone specifically. The only material risk with the iPhone is brand degradation which would cause Apple's unit sales growth to dry up. The reason that Apple's competitors envy them is because Apple has found a way to take its past innovations and create a high flying brand around it. Innovations like the iPhone and iPad have created multi-billion dollar industries, all because of one American technology company. When Steve Jobs ran Apple, the company was not only cool and trendy, it was also an industry creating business. Now however, competition in the smartphone market is vast, with there being literally dozens of Android-based phone makers out there. And they are all waiting on Apple to make a big mistake so the high flying brand dies off completely so that the competition can take out Apple's massive market share. If Apple makes one big slip up with the iPhone, unit sales, ASPs, and gross margins could all come crashing down as the brand image degrades. For 2019, I'm expecting that ~62% of total revenue, eventually coming out to ~60% in 2022. There is no doubt about it: While other business segments begin to generate more meaningful revenue, Apple's core business is focused around iPhone. If the smartphone market or Apple's brand image degrade, revenue could decline substantially.

So that brings me to the recent additions to the iPhone lineup:

iPhone XS (starting at $999)

iPhone XS MAX (starting at $1,099)

iPhone XR (starting at $749)

As I mentioned previously, Apple has long had high quality and expensive goods, with one of the key complaints about iPhones being their price tag. The iPhone XS is truly negligible here, basically being the iPhone X with slight really unnoticeable upgrades for the same cost. The two key iPhones I am interested are the XS Max and the XR. The XS Max incorporates slightly better technology than the iPhone X from a year ago, but blows it up on a much larger screen. As mentioned above, the XS Max starts at $1,099. This is the basic tier of the XS Max, offering 64 gigabytes of memory. The second tier is the 256 gigabyte tier, costing consumers $1,249. And finally, the third tier is the 512 gigabyte tier, the most expensive one, costing $1,449. And while arguably most consumers won't spend $1,449 on a phone, the progression up the memory tiers creates higher and higher gross margins. This was a key element to Citi Research's recent thesis on Apple. They estimate that 10-15% of the component costs are from the memory component. Memory prices have fallen 14% since March and continue to fall as supply floods the market. As memory prices fall and Apple raises prices for higher memory tiers above the expense growth, gross margins increase.

The incorporation of the iPhone X's process technology and design on the largest screen ever on an iPhone should be a lucrative selling point with consumers. Adding the gold finish to the space grey and black may also be a better selling point with consumers, emitting a more luxury feel. Also, the new iPhones use the A12 Bionic chip, which seems to be the only meaningful difference between the iPhone X and the iPhone XS. According to Apple, the A12 Bionic chip runs up to 50% faster within graphics processing, has 15% faster performance cores, and has 50% power usage in it's efficiency cores.

The higher graphics performance helps with the iPhone's ability to utilize intense applications like augmented reality, a key software push within Apple.

As I touched on above, I believe the real hit seller within the iPhone unit will be the iPhone XR, allowing Apple fans to buy an iPhone for only $749, well below the iPhone XS which starts at $999 and the XS Max which starts at $1,099. The XR features the same technology as the higher tier iPhones with minimal cutbacks, mainly in memory capacity, the loss of one camera, and the downgrade from an OLED screen to an LCD. Where the iPhone XR really begins to shine is when you look at the color options. The iPhone XR comes in six colors. And with consumers expressing interest in brighter colors, the rich coloring of these phones will provide a great tailwind for the XR's unit sales.

Conclusion: Apple's iPhone demand remains strong, with certain risks like a dry innovation well or a major product defect permanently denting Apple's brand. As long as Apple's brand remains intact though, we should expect unit sales growth as well as decent long-term ASP growth. Additionally, as cost of goods sold doesn't grow as much as ASPs, gross margins should continue to expand.

Mac & iPad Are Still Leaders In Their Product Lines

Mac: Apple's first hit product was the Apple II, and until the iPhone came out, the backbone of Apple's business success story was their leadership role in the PC market, a market that Apple created. Well, I believe that Apple is steal a leader in the PC space, and as console innovations stagnate, PC gaming will pick up the share that Xbox and PlayStation currently have with gamers. And while I don't believe the console gaming market will die completely, the rate of innovation in the console industry is slowing, while PC graphics and compute technology continues to rapidly improve. Such technological innovations like Nvidia's new RTX GPU lineup exemplify the ever expanding margin between the value of PCs in gaming and consoles. As consoles continue to decline in units sales and relevancy, console gamers will be more likely to familiarize themselves with PCs in gaming, with Apple being a distinct leader in PCs overall. The problem is, while Apple may be a better performer in the laptop and desktop computing lines, the key thing that Apple lacks compared to competitors is its GPU technology. While products from Dell, HP, and Lenovo, the big three PC manufacturers, feature GPUs on the computer's motherboard, Apple utilizes integrated-GPUs. Basically, Apple integrates graphics into the task load that another processor has, instead of creating a dedicated processor just for graphics.

But it isn't just the hardware components of Macs that make the MacBooks and iMacs special. The software loaded onto macOS makes Macs one of the best professional visualization PCs on the market. Premium video editing software like Final Cut Pro X and 3D Graphics software like Cinema 4D, are key examples of why the software on macOS is just that much better than the competition. However, premium technology comes at a cost, with Apple's leading desktop, iMac Pro costing as much as ~$14,000. But there is no doubt about it, Mac will continue to thrive technologically within Apple. That being said, when I get into my estimates for Apple's business, you will see that I expect a continuation of the current negative slope in Mac unit sales over the next five years.

In addition, Apple said they are moving from using Intel's CPUs in their Macs to their own custom designed CPUs from 2020 onwards which should save Apple from fluctuations in CPU prices over the long haul. A trade-off however is that the designing in-house CPUs, while beneficial in the long-run will grow their R&D expense. Additionally, Apple would be able to move more efficiently on product launches if they had their own CPUs in their Macs, as Apple would not have to wait on Intel's production deadlines. This will lead to more efficiency within the Mac unit and the pace at which Apple can move along with new products.

iPad: I am expecting roughly 1% unit sales growth of iPad for the next five years while ASPs continue to rise year after year. Overall, iPad will be a steady growth business, as a stylus, increased augmented reality applications, and increased use of iPad like devices in education and the workplace will drive unit sales growth. I don't have much to say about iPad, other than the fact that I expect iPad unit sales growth to be terminal with slight ASP growth over time.

Services & Other: Where The Growth Lies

Right now, I believe the majority of Apple's current business lines will grow, but at low to mid single digit growth rate. The business segments defined as "services" and "other" are the business segments that I expect to feature the high growth aspects.

Services: Apple's Services division is made up of the App Store, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple Music, and iCloud. This is the business segment that all the market analysts and pundits are talking about. It is the currently medium sized part of Apple's revenue that many analysts expect to grow immensely over the years to come.

Right now, the part of Services that is most heavily monetized is the App Store. The App Store mainly generates revenue from app developers. Let's say it costs $0.99 to download a particular app on the App Store. If that app sells 5,000 copies, the developer brings in $4,950. However, in order for this app to be available on the store, the developer needs to pay the App Store a commission, normally 30%. Thus, Apple would make $1,485 off of 5,000 paid downloads. In addition, Apple would make a 30% commission off of any in-app purchases and usually charges $99 per year to stay on the App Store. As of January 2017 (I know, this is old data), the App Store has 2.2 million total apps, and more than 130 billion downloads to date.

As technology and its presence in society continues to increase, so will the number of apps and downloads of those apps. As long as the internet expands, and total technological penetration of society increases, so will the App Stores revenue, boosting Apple's overall revenue growth. The question isn't whether the App Store's revenue will grow, but by how much.

The next part of Apple's Services business I'm intently watching is their Apple Pay group/product. For those who don't know, Apple Pay is a P2P electronic payment system that is based around iOS and watchOS, allowing users to send money to each other without incurring much cost. It is compared to Alipay, WeChat Pay, and PayPal. And in general, Apple Pay is quite similar to the three platforms mentioned. The problem is, Apple Pay is making $0.15 for every $100 dollars transferred/spent, a 0.15% commission. This translates into no material revenue, right now. But Apple Pay seems less like a service created to generate revenue, and more of a service that increases Apple in society overall.

What do I mean? Apple continues to build up its relevancy with platforms like Apple Pay by:

It gets people to use the iPhone more and more, creating a stickier brand, and potentially allowing for a better upgrade cycle.

Spreading the Apple brand to partners like MasterCard, Visa, and American Express creates free and effective advertising.

Eventually, Apple Pay could generate material revenues. If Apple Pay gains traction, and even creates a market dominating position for themselves, then they can move to have higher take rates. Keep in mind, credit card companies charge between 1.5-3% per swipe, versus Apple Pay's 0.15%.

So while Apple Pay generates almost no revenue from Pay right now, not only will it eventually be able to better monetize it, but it can get free advertising and strengthen it's golden brand in the meantime.

I believe that alongside the App Store, Services' other key growth driver will be Apple Music.

Right now, Apple has 45 million paying subscribers to Apple Music, with 5-10 million free subscribers. Many investors, including myself, believe that the music streaming industry will be extremely strong over the next many years. Right now, the music streaming race is between two horses, Apple Music and Spotify. Right now, both of the premium versions of the platform cost $9.99/month. However, I believe Apple has a set of serious competitive advantages over Spotify that make it a much more stable business model.

First of all, Apple owns the "real estate" on which Spotify or Apple Music has, the iPhone. As such, Apple may be able to create iPhone and Apple Music bundles that would make economic sense, whereas the only thing that Spotify has is its software.

Apple, unlike its competitors, have their own hardware platform that they can use to bundle services alongside Apple Music while simultaneously having an ability to cut prices dramatically to outlive the competition. Here's the real question:

Apple can do what Spotify does, but can Spotify do what Apple does? The answer is no. Because of this, Apple has an ability to take multi million dollar annual losses while not making a dent on the core business. If Apple combines price cuts with increased integration into the iPhone, they not only will be able to grow their user base by the expansion of the overall market, but by also taking away users from Spotify. And unless Spotify goes into the business of signing expensive exclusive rights contracts with artists, Spotify will have no moat around their business, allowing for further expansions from Apple.

Other: For the next few years, I'm expecting Apple's "Other" business segment is going to be the fastest growth segment within Apple. If you didn't know, Apple's Other business segment consists of AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats, the HomePod, iPod Touch, and Apple branded third-part accessories. Eventually, this segment may include an autonomous driving business, an augmented reality business, and even an internet advertising business.

In fiscal Q3, Apple's other business segment was the fastest growing segment, up 37% Y/Y to $3.74 billion. I'm expecting continued growth in this business segment, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from here to 2022. Here is why:

As I mentioned above, Apple has quite a few products within their Other business segment, with potential to expand into other business segments.

Right now however, I believe the growth in this other business segment is going to be mainly from the Apple Watch. Technologically, the Apple Watch is considered better than most of Fitbit's offerings. But the more interesting part of the Apple Watch growth story is the potential to revolutionize health monitoring with the software aspect of the business. And right now, Fitbit and Apple seem to be the key players. Not only will the technological hardware that the Apple Watch is based on improve, but the software will continue to improve, at an even faster pace. Additionally, partnering with luxury firms like Hermes and to a less extent Nike, helps expand their global reach.

Further integration of technology in healthcare, will create continued unit sales growth.

At this point, I expect all the other parts of the Other business segment to grow, but the growth is not as important as the success of the Watch. The more interesting parts of Other are the parts that haven't been created yet. That doesn't make any sense, does it? I'm talking about the currently non-existent autonomous driving business, original content production, augmented reality, and internet advertising.

Autonomous Driving

For a while, Apple had been rumored to be entering the autonomous driving scene, with a program known secretively as Project Titan. This project was rumored to not only build the software behind the autonomous car, but to create a car itself. Apple was going to create this autonomous electric platform a few years ago, but development was rumored to be cut off or at least not as invested in. To the contrary, a lawsuit filed by Apple against an ex-employee revealed that not only is Apple invested in autonomous driving, but that Apple has ~5,000 workers are working on this autonomous driving project or know about it. 2,700 of these employees are considered core employees. This only represents 2% of Apple's total workforce, but having 2,700 people work exclusively on autonomous driving shows that Apple is dedicated to being a key player in autonomous driving. Apple has obtained permits to test autonomous driving cars in California. Additionally, Apple has made strides to poach talent from more advanced autonomous driving companies. Most recently, they poached Jaime Waydo, a senior self-driving car engineer from competitor Waymo. Tim Cook himself called Apple's autonomous driving project "the mother of all AI projects". Recently, after being rejected by BMW and Mercedes, Apple has partnered up with scandal-ridden Volkswagen to develop an all-electric autonomous vehicle. Apple is taking Volkswagen's T6 Transporter autonomous, and using them as shuttles for Apple employees. While it shows devotion to autonomous driving, the project is allegedly behind schedule and consuming the majority of the time spent by these employees.

Augmented Reality

Apple is currently a heavy investor in augmented reality, with products like ARKit built to further technological advancement within augmented reality while selecting specific partners to "try on" products in an augmented reality experience before making a purchase. These partners include IKEA, GE, and American Airlines. Augmented reality is going to truly disrupt virtually every industry. Everything from industrials to healthcare will apply augmented reality in some sense. The practicality just exists. This industry stretches beyond just gaming and will eventually latch on to every industry imaginable. With General Electric, employees use Apple's augmented reality tools to visualize industrial equipment and repair it with greater efficiency. Apple's partnership with IKEA allows users to imagine how products look, feel, and fit in the user's home. The opportunities are endless, and Apple is a heavy investor in this new technology. Eventually, augmented reality will be an important driver of revenue growth.

Internet Advertising

Apple has another interesting growth opportunity, and it lies in the advertising market. As iPhone growth softens, Apple will continue to look for ways to keep the growth narrative going. One of these routes is internet advertising. Last year, Apple did roughly $1 billion in revenue by selling promotional ads for search terms in the App Store. In addition, certain Apple executives have met with both Snap and Pinterest executives to discuss distributing apps across their collective platforms to allow for more market penetration in advertising. And while this business is far behind the competition, if Apple makes smart investments, there is a slim chance that they catch up to Facebook, Google, and more recently Amazon in the internet advertisement universe.

Current Financials

Apple is an extremely strong place financially, with over $200 billion in cash held overseas, and over $70 billion held locally. And with the tax breaks on capital repatriation coming through, Apple will eventually brings this $200 billion back home to America, where it has just over $100 billion in total debt. But as you will soon find out, I do not use this extra $200 billion in cash when building my DCF model, as Apple can not deploy this capital until they repatriate it. Once they repatriate this cash though, Apple can return immense amounts of capital to investors. Already, Apple is returning $100 billion to investors in the form of share repurchases, while yielding dividends of ~$14 billion this year, with plenty of room to grow. Overall, Apple is on solid financial footing, with an ability to return immense amounts of capital to shareholders over the next many quarters.

Valuation

Here is my WACC portion of my DCF model for Apple:

(source: My estimates)

Here are the business estimates themselves:

(source: My estimates)

I am assuming a 3% terminal growth rate, implying a terminal value of $1,517.65 billion. This DCF brings me to an enterprise value of $1,294.357 billion. Excluding the overseas cash Apple has, Apple's total cash pile is $70.97 billion, with total debt of $109.1 billion. This brings me to a fair market cap of $1,256.227 billion. On 4.83 billion shares, Apple's stock is worth $260.08, ~$260, a 17% upside.

Conclusion

While still heavily dependent on unit sales growth from the iPhone, Apple is branching out, with increasing revenue streams from their Services & Other business segments leading the growth narrative. Apple is heavily invested in emerging markets like augmented reality and autonomous driving which one day could become revenue generators for Apple. In addition, Apple has $200 billion in overseas cash, when repatriated could accelerate shareholder returns and even M&A (thats for another article). All in all, as long as the floor doesn't fall out from underneath iPhone unit sales, Apple's business model will remain intact and continue to grow.

