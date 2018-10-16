Time To Reload On GUSH?

As a result, GUSH has been sold off in sympathy with the market, and is presenting a buying opportunity on the 200 day moving average.

Now, GUSH has pulled back to the 200 day moving average again due to the overall stock market pulling back, which dragged everything down with it.

The last time GUSH was on the 200 day moving average I added to my position and posted an article. When we reached resistance I took some profits.

GUSH is comprised of the top E&P companies in the world and are growing earnings, especially with higher WTI prices.

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 3x Shares ETF (GUSH) got the move up that we were looking for last September, moving from $30 to $42 in a short amount of time. I trimmed some profits near the highs, but admittedly not enough. Next time GUSH reaches resistance, instead of trimming shares, I may consider buying the inverse ETF of GUSH, the Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 3x Shares ETF (DRIP) just to take advantage of the move down better.

However, now is not the time for a "should of would of could of" moment with DRIP. Now is the time to start looking into adding more to GUSH positions. By all appearances (strong economy, WTI prices, and bullish chart setup), the time has come to start dipping a toe in the water with a little buying. But, let's dive into the charts to gain a better understanding, from a technical perspective only, of the dynamics at play with GUSH.

Snapshot

For those who didn't read the last article, here is what GUSH is:

The investment seeks daily investment results- of 300% of the daily performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The fund- under normal circumstances- invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in securities of the index- exchange-traded funds ("ETFs") that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index is designed to measure the performance of a sub-industry or group of sub-industries determined based on the Global Industry Classification Standards ("GICS"). The fund is non-diversified.

While the 3X leverage is risky, I prefer controlling the same amount of stock for 3X less money. The strategy is similar to options in way that one gains more leverage using less money while spreading the risk across many companies. If the timing is right, obviously an investor could stand to make a healthy profit buying into a triple leveraged ETF like GUSH.

So, as we can see by the snapshot below, GUSH is making higher highs and higher lows.

Source: E*TRADE

To demonstrate GUSH's recent higher highs and higher lows in 2018, all one has to do is plot the lines on the chart above and connect the dots (plot $30, $31, and now $33.40, connect the dots, and you have an uptrend). So, this move by GUSH seems healthy and constructive. Let's zoom in and take a closer look to confirm.

Technicals Flashing Buy Signals

GUSH is definitely flashing buy signals. Shares have reached the 200 day moving average again (black line) where a rally took place in the times past (August and September).

Source: E*TRADE

The RSI is also at 40, which is nearly oversold and, therefore, at a buying level. After all, in September, GUSH hit the 200 day moving average and rallied strong; and its RSI was only at 40. So, with GUSH's RSI at 40 now, another rally is definitely possible.

However, admittedly so, it would be nice to see another puke-out to $30 in order to bring the RSI down to more oversold levels (which usually makes for a better entry point). This could also allow for GUSH to consolidate sideways at $30 for a while longer to form a better base, which would provide the foundation necessary for a stronger, multi-year move higher, as opposed to the constant, shorter term trade that keeps occurring.

Risk

The risk to GUSH's story right now are large, not due to weakness seen in the E&P space, but because the market can drag it down with it. A rising tide raises and all ships. If the S&P 500 and other major indexes fall, so will all other sectors. Nothing is safe when a bear market comes.

There is also the risk of widening differentials, limited takeaway capacity, and delays in completions hurting earnings. However, the case with most quality E&Ps (who are found in GUSH) is that they have managed to overcome these issues either through hedging, firm transport agreements, adding new takeaway capacity, and operating in less crowded basins. E&Ps in GUSH that I cover are actually ramping production, and are not showing any signs of slowing completions.

Conclusion

GUSH was covered in the past when it reached the 200 day moving average. At that point, I added to my position, and now that GUSH has reached the 200 day moving average again, and I see no reason to abandon the strategy now. Nothing has changed with E&Ps. In fact, many are getting stronger as oil prices climb. As a result, I am nibbling on shares around $33, and looking to get more aggressive at the $30 level.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GUSH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.