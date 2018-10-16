Recent Buy - Bank Of Nova Scotia

Can't believe it has been this long since I made a stock purchase. The last purchase I made was AT&T (NYSE:T) back in June. It has been at least 4 months and my portfolio has been feeling a little neglected. But at least in all that time, it was still working hard for me and bringing in some quality dividends. I just recently surpassed my dividends collected for all of last year.

As you all probably know, I am back in school for my master's degree currently and capital is tight. Especially while doubling up on classes and trying to pay as I go in order to not incur any new debt. Between tuition costs and other bills, there isn't much left, if anything, to feed into my portfolio. Luckily, I was finally able to raise a few funds and found the perfect opportunity to use them.

I purchased 19 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS). You can find more info on BNS below.

BNS Stats:

Annual Dividend: $2.63

Yield: 4.74%

Payout Ratio: 48%

P/E Ratio: 10.35

EPS: $5.31

Canadian banks are some of the best in the world and it shows in their stock. Bank of Nova Scotia or Scotiabank is one of the top 5 major banks in Canada. Rob over at Passive Canadian Income has been raving about BNS all year and has made several purchases of it throughout the year so far. It has been underperforming its peers recently, but there are still a few good things to note about it.

First, there have been a lot of acquisitions made by BNS recently so they have taken on some debt. Acquisitions will help them internationally as well as their wealth management. Higher debt tends to lower the stock price making it a better entry point or lower one's cost basis. While this may hurt some short-term gains, it puts them in a better position long term for more growth and stability. That is after all, what we dividend investors look for. Long term holds of healthy companies.

BNS has also just gone through a share repurchase program. Using free cash to buy back shares is another way to reposition themselves to be in a better standing for the long term. It is a smart move by shareholder minded management and another way that shareholders will benefit other than just receiving dividends.

The financial sector in my portfolio has been lacking. This year, I have been focusing on healthcare as you can see by all my purchases of ABBV. So it was time this sector got some attention. This recent purchase of BNS will help to improve my diversification between sectors and also internationally as it is my first international/Canadian holding. As an added bonus, BNS pays out on the January dividend cycle which happens to be my lowest. So, that should help with some dividend growth numbers going forward. I buy for value and not for the month it pays out in, so it is nice when those two things just happen to align.

As shown above, BNS has a dividend yield of 4.74% or $2.63 annually. This will add another $49.97 to my yearly dividend income. Broken down quarterly, it will add $12.49 per quarter.

What do you think of this buy? Do you like BNS or do you currently own any? What other companies are on your watch list right instead? Do you think a different bank would have been a better choice? Comments are always welcome below.