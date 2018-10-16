See The Lam Through The Trees

The long-term outlook for the sector and LAM based on drivers such as cloud, IOT, AI, autonomous driving etc should keep demand for their equipment on an upward trajectory.

The semiconductor manufacturers has ramped up purchases over last quarters given increased demand but this has lead to weakness in device pricing impacting LRCX but is a temporary slow down.

The company is expected to post revenue of $2.3Bn and EPS of $3.20 today. My research implies an intrinsic value of over $200 per share representing a +30% return.

I. Investment Thesis

In Vietnamese, the name Lam means "Forest" and the while the company stock price has been under pressure since announcing Q418 (calendar Q2) results, it would be wise to see the forest through the trees and take a longer term view in light of company fundamentals and the positive industry outlook.

The company is a clear market leader in supplying equipment to semiconductor makers and after analyzing the historical financials and assuming a 5-year earnings CAGR of 10% and a div yield of ~3%, I calculate the intrinsic value to be over $200 per share, representing an upside of over 30% from the current $145 price levels. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

I especially like to invest in companies where the 5-year earnings growth rate % + div yield is higher than the NTM P/E ratio.

II. Company and Industry Background

Lam Research is one of the largest global suppliers of wafer fabrication equipment and services that form a core part for the manufacturing of semiconductor chips. Most advanced chips available on the market today is built with Lam technology. Founded in 1980 it employs around 10K people worldwide, is headquartered in California and has locations in countries around the world including manufacturing in USA, Austria, and South Korea. It currently has revenues of over $11 billion and a market cap of $22 billion (based on $144 per share). A strong IT environment has caused demand for Lam’s gear to swell, with sales and earnings per share rising steadily over the last few years (Source: Company Website and See charts in sections below)

III. Key Management (Source: Company Website and CNBC)

CEO: The CEO is Martin Anstice and has filled the position since Jan 2012. He joined in April 2001 and worked his way up from CFO in 2004 until the CEO position in 2012. Before Lam, he worked for 13 years at Raychem in various financial roles. He is also a director of SEMI, the leading industry trade association. Given his finance background, it does not come as a surprise that he is laser-focused on keeping a healthy balance sheet, returning money to shareholders, and keeping costs under control. See video clips of CEO on Q1 and Q2 results.

Post Q2 CEO Feedback

Post Q1 CEO Feedback

COO: Tim Archer was promoted to President and COO in Jan 2018. He joined Lam in June 2012. Prior to Lam, he spent 18 years at Novellus Systems in various tech development and business leadership roles. Novellus was acquired by Lam in 2012.

CFO: Executive VP and CFO, Doug Bettinger joined Lam in 2013. He previously served as CFO at Avago Technologies from 2008 until 2013 and has worked at Xilinx and Intel from 1993 to 2004.

SVP: Gary Bultman is Senior VP Corporate Development in charge of driving organic and inorganic growth since April 2018. He has been with Lam since 2013 and prior joining was CMO at KLA-Tencor and was also at Applied Materials where he gained experience in equipment engineering, marketing, and sales.

IV. Risks to Business

a. The semiconductor industry is a cyclical growth industry. The exponential growth in chips has driven corresponding growth in the demand for semi equipment and with the increased capacity, we are seeing excess inventory which has created pricing pressure on especially NAND memory chips which make up around 50% of Lam's business. This pricing is temporary, as the industry competes on performance (and therefore margin) and not price.

b. In order to maintain a competitive advantage, Lam needs to spend large amounts on R&D and many times this happens during industry downtime hurting their results. Lam has been consistently increasing R&D spend to ~$1.2 billion in FY17 and consistenly between 13 and 15% of total Revenue. See chart below (Source: Company Website 10K)

c. Lam has a very concentrated but large customer base and therefore changes in demand or financial performance of these customers could hurt its results. Currently, there are 5 customers (Micron, Samsung, SK Hynix, Taiwan Semi, Toshiba), each accounting for more than 10% of total revenues. Each piece of equipment can cost up to $11 million so the timing of sales can impact the smoothness of quarterly results. (Source: 10K)

d. The semiconductor industry is international and the company generates most of its sales outside of the US (> 90% over the last 3 years) and a large portion of sales in China. This poses risks in terms of tariffs, trade restrictions as well as foreign currency fluctuations. See table below for breakdown of international sales (Source: 10K)

e. Three out of the top 5 largest semi production equipment providers are based in the USA with 1 in Japan, and 1 in Holland. (Source: Chip Market Research and Forecast Services - VLSIresearch.com) Currently, South Korea is still the largest buyer of semi equipment globally but China is rapidly catching up. While it appears that currently, China has relatively little interest to produce their own equipment and barriers to entry to build a plant are quite high, it should not surprise anyone if China starts producing their own equipment. See the chart in section V below on China Demand.

V. Growth Drivers

a. Organic Drivers

Strong Industry Trends: Semi reported that worldwide sales of new semi equipment are projected to increase 10.8% to $62.7 billion in 2018 and another record-breaking year is expected in 2019 with ~8% growth to $67.6 billion. This demand will come from 3D, Ai, driverless cars, cloud computing, etc. China will claim the second spot behind South Korea in demand for equipment (Source: Semi Forecast)

Strong brand equity given their focus on R&D spend: LAM has a great reputation in the industry with their R&D spend ensuring a differentiated product. It has allowed them to consistently outgrow their peers on a revenue growth basis over the last few quarters except for the most recent quarter. See chart below (Source: market realist).

Focus on Service and Repair model: Their CSBG (Customer Support Business Group) provides product and services to improve installed equipment performance and operational efficiency. This team also provides new and refurbished equipment. In December 2016, they appointed a SVP, Patrick Lord, to lead this side of the business. While they do not break out revenue for this segment, appointing a SVP for this segment alone seem to indicate that it is growing in relevance. Lastly, the more ingrained they become with customers, the more value-added services they will be able to provide and the less likely it is that customers will switch their future equipment purchases.

b. Inorganic Drivers

LRCX acquired Novellus Systems in June 2012 and privately held Coventor on August 2017. On October 2015, they announced their intent to acquire KLAC (Market Cap of $15 billion) for ~$5.6 billion most of it financed with cash. On 5 October 2016, due to regulatory issues, the deal was terminated. With the pristine current balance sheet, a financially savvy CEO, and their familiarity with deals, why not explore a bolt acquisition of smaller suppliers like MKS Instruments or Entegris, both have depressed stock prices and a market capitalization of around $4 billion.

VI. Financials (Source: Company Website)

Lam concluded the strongest fiscal year in their history with revenue at $11 billion, representing a five-year CAGR, of 25%. Fully diluted earnings per share were $13.17 on a GAAP basis and $17.87 on a non-GAAP with a five-year CAGR of over 80% and 50% respectively. The balance sheet is in very good shape with nearly $20 per share in cash and low levels of debt.

Consensus analyst EPS forecasts for financial year 2019, 2020 and 2021 now stand at $17.65, $18.17 and $19.84, respectively (Source: Charles Schwab Research). LRCX currently trades for ~11 times trailing earnings and given a recent increase in its dividend and lower stock price, now sports a yield of +3%. Also, management back in March added another $2 billion to its now-$4 billion share buyback authorization and has promised to return 50% of FCF to shareholders over the next 5 years. See tables below for more detailed information on historical financials (as per Jitta: Fundamental stock analysis/resources for value investors).

See Quarterly Revenue and Earnings Results (Also from Jitta)

VII. Valuation

A) P/E Multiples: Given the current stock price, LRCX shares are trading at less than 10x my estimates for 2019 and 2020 which is well below the historical (FY15-FY18) average P/E of 16.7. Also assuming a 5-year earnings per share CAGR of 10% (slightly above the industry and low when considering historical growth) and a div yield of ~3% imply a stock price over $200 when applying historical P/E rates.

B) EV/EBITDA: Compared with peers, LRCX trades at a discount EV/EBITDA (5.68x) and the peer indicated value is again indicating a valuation above $200.

C) DCF: My forward-looking discounted free cash flow model considering historical FCF, indicates a value exceeding $200 but for conservative reasons, I will stick to $200. If you like a simple DCF model to validate the figure, you can use insert 10% growth rates and 2% inflation growth rates into moneychimp's DCF Valuation)

D) FCF Yield: Finally, looking at the free cash flow yield—a metric which assumes zero growth and simply measures the firm’s trailing free cash against its current market price. At the current market price, has a free cash flow yield of above 10% above the current yield for the Semiconductor Equipment and Materials Sector.

In summary, given the combination of a strong leadership team, a growing industry given the demand for chips that are both faster and have more memory, I buy into the company CEO stated that the current quarter will represent a trough for the business and that the future remains bright. It is seldom that investors can pick up a growing tech business, which provides a nice dividend at such depressed prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.