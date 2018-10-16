Is Energy Recovery Primed For Growth?

Sustainable growth is a key trend driving the world today. Climate change and further regulatory action may be inevitable. Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) is well positioned to profit from these trends for years to come.

Sometimes history is made, and we completely miss it. One such week was the week of October 8th, 2018. On Monday, October 8th, 2018, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a special report on global warming that called for dramatic decrease in greenhouse gas emissions and a much faster move to a more sustainable energy future. As this climate change news was already causing alarm across the world, hurricane Michael was strengthening dramatically and was projected to wreak havoc on the Florida Panhandle. It made landfall on Wednesday, October 10th. Hurricane Michael is the strongest storm in recorded history to ever hit the Florida Panhandle. It was the third strongest storm on record by barometric pressure and the fourth strongest storm by wind speed to ever hit the United States. As of Saturday, October 13th, Hurricane Michael had claimed 17 lives, including 8 in Florida.

Irrespective of your view on climate change, companies are looking to energy efficiency to reduce operating costs, boost profit margins, and increase their sustainability credentials. They see energy efficiency as both a necessity and a competitive advantage. Many companies also see more regulation on combating global warming as inevitable and are planning their operations accordingly. Even Exxon Mobil (XOM) sees regulatory action as inevitable and is taking steps to ensure its interests are protected when new regulations are formulated. Consumers, especially millennial, wish to lead a sustainable life and are willing to spend more on brand names that support sustainability. The next two decades will see companies spending a lot for time, energy, and money developing both consumer and industrial products that support low water, energy use, and those that have a lower footprint on the environment. Sustainability is already a major force shaping the world and investors can only ignore it at their peril.

I came across Energy Recovery while doing research into the water business and the desalination process. Seawater desalination plants consume a lot of energy and I had recently written about that in my post about Xylem. Desalination plant operators wish to reduce their carbon footprint and energy use and the Energy Recovery pressure exchanger technology allows them to do just that.

Desalination Would Continue to be an Important Water Source

Exhibit: Energy Recovery Pressure Exchanger - PX Device - Deployment in a Desalination Plant

(Source: Energy Recovery, Inc.)

Energy Recovery currently generates much of its revenue from the water industry. In the fiscal year 2017, it generated $54.3 million in revenue from its water segment out of the total revenue of $58.15 million or about 93.4% of the total revenue. Energy Recovery enjoys an amazing gross margin percentage of about 67%. Within the water industry, Energy Recovery derives its revenue from the deployments of desalination plants for purification of seawater, brackish, and wastewater via the use of reverse osmosis. Within the desalination industry, majority of its revenue came from mega-project deployments worldwide. Energy Recovery captured a 100% share of the mega-projects in desalination worldwide.

Exhibit: ERII Annual Revenue & Growth Rate

(Source: Company Filings, Author Calculation & Illustration)

Exhibit: ERII Annual Gross Profit & Growth Rate

(Source: Company Filings, Author Calculations & Illustration)

Desalination is taking off in a big way outside the U.S and that’s reflected in the company generating 97% of its water revenue from its international operations. Given the stress on the water infrastructure worldwide due to factors I have discussed in my earlier articles, the company can continue growing its revenue from the water industry.

The biggest risks I see that could cause a slowdown in the growth are:

Geopolitical – Trade tensions driven by tariffs could put a pause to growth. Similarly, political tensions, like the uproar over the missing Saudi journalist, could escalate and bring a pause to business relations. The Middle East is a major market for water desalination and thus an important region for Energy Recovery. In July of 2018, Energy Recovery won a $3 million contract from Egypt. In February of 2018, the company won a $6 million contract from Saudi Arabia.

Recession – A recession could put pressure on budgets and put a pause on investments in water infrastructure.

But I see both these risks to be temporary and could present buying opportunities in the stock if the price comes down.

Let’s Talk About the Oil Industry – The Elephant in the Room

With all this talk about global warming and sustainability, one thing is very clear – we are still very much dependent on oil. That’s because current battery technology cannot match the energy density of gasoline. Exxon Mobil even ran a commercial in 2013 that talked about the disparity in energy density between gasoline and lithium-ion batteries. But the industry realizes that it’s good business to keep their input costs low and think about a sustainable approach to extracting fossil fuels.

Exhibit: Worldwide Oil Production & Consumption Now Over 100 Million Barrels Per Day

(Source: WWW.EIA.GOV)

Energy Recovery has been working on applying its pressure exchanger technology in the oil & gas industry, more specifically in hydraulic fracturing. It’s currently working hard to commercialize its VorTeq system that reduces wear and tear of existing pumps in the fracturing process and reduces the maintenance costs. This marketing video showcases the VorTeq solution. It is also commercializing a product called MTeq that can be used globally in upstream oil & gas drilling and mud pumping process.

Exhibit: Picture of an Energy Recovery VorTeq System

(Source: Energy Recovery, Inc. Website)

According to the EIA, 67% of the natural gas in the U.S. is produced via the hydraulic fracturing process. Here’s a statement by the EIA that shows the importance of hydraulic fracturing process to the oil & gas industry:

“In 2000, approximately 26,000 hydraulically fractured wells produced 3.6 billion cubic per day (Bcf/d) of marketed gas in the United States, making up less than 7% of the national total. By 2015, the number of hydraulically fractured wells had grown to an estimated 300,000, and production from those wells had grown to more than 53 Bcf/d, making up about 67% of the total natural gas output of the United States.”

Exhibit: Percentage of Hydraulic Fractured Wells In The U.S.

(Source: WWW.EIA.GOV)

If Energy Recovery is successful in commercializing VorTeq and follow that with MTeq, the opportunity could be huge for the company in the coming decades. This window of opportunity could be the next two decades. Eventually, battery technology may catch-up and we could be truly entering an EV future. Until that happens, oil is here to stay, and we need to find a cleaner way to extract and consume it.

The long-run potential for this company is massive if it can continue growing its water business and successfully commercialize its products in the oil & gas industry. The global trends are in the company’s favor.

Exhibit: Earnings Per Share and Outstanding Shares Diluted

(Source: Company Filings, Author Illustration)

Conclusion

Investors should take a very pragmatic approach to climate change and the sustainability revolution sweeping the world. Instead of arguing whether humans are the primary cause of global warming, they should look at the value derived by businesses in using sustainable technologies. Businesses across the globe are driven by a singular focus on growing their businesses profitably. If they see that pressure exchanger technologies can lower their operating cost of a desalination plant or a fracking process, they will deploy it. Investors should follow the lead of businesses and look for ways to profit from the sustainable technology movement. They should pay close attention to companies like Energy Recovery. As oil & gas companies see the value in deploying the pressure exchanger technology, Energy Recovery may benefit handsomely from that trend. Investors should see how they could piggyback on their success.

