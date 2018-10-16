After The Crash: Hold Or Fold?

Alibaba expands into new markets and holds attractive assets, such as its stake in Ant Financial.

Thesis

Alibaba's (BABA) shares declined substantially over the last couple of months, primarily due to trade-war worries and a broad sell-off in Chinese equity markets.

Due to being a consumer-centric company with a clear focus on the Chinese market, the trade war will not have a large impact on Alibaba, though. Alibaba remains a fast-growing e-commerce and tech company with a dominant market position.

Its fast growth, as well as its equity stakes in valuable companies such as Ant Financial, is why I believe that shares are undervalued at the current price. Alibaba looks like a compelling long-term investment for those investors that seek capital appreciation.

Alibaba is a big holding company which targets different markets with its various brands and companies, but core commerce remains the most important segment for Alibaba by far.

Core commerce is responsible for 86% of Alibaba's revenues, and the segment is growing in line with the company-wide growth rate (61% during the most recent quarter). It is, therefore, likely that core commerce will continue to be the most important revenue driver by far.

Alibaba's biggest units are Taobao and Tmall, two consumer-centric online sale platforms. Tmall is focused on B2C sales, whereas Taobao is C2C-focused, such as eBay (EBAY). Both platforms have generated strong sales growth rates over the last couple of years, both have a strong market position with high user numbers, and both will continue to benefit from growth in the Chinese e-commerce market.

China GDP, Current Prices data by YCharts

The Chinese economy has been growing at a very fast pace over the last decade. In total, China's GDP rose by 268%, which equates to a 10.3% annual growth rate. This has led to a substantial increase in disposable incomes for the population of China, especially the country's fast-growing middle class has benefited a lot.

The urbanization and the high wage growth rates have led to a big increase in the size of China's middle class.

Consumer spending will continue to grow at a massive scale over the coming years, showcased by the high 10%+ projected growth rate of private consumption in China. An increase in China's upper middle class, as well as a rising share for the country's affluent population, will be the main growth drivers for higher consumer spending.

Unlike in the US and other industrial nations, brick-and-mortar retail never got overly large in China. In China, there are only 0.42 square feet of retail space per capita, which is about 2% of the retail space per capita in the US (21.6 square feet). Since the Chinese brick-and-mortar retail industry never was as large as it is in the US and many other countries, the Chinese population adopted online shopping relatively early and to a much bigger extent than in many other countries.

It is thus not surprising that the Chinese online retail market is the biggest in the world by far: During 2017, online retail sales in China totaled $1.15 trillion, which is about 2.5 times as much as the US online retail market ($460 billion). On top of that, the Chinese online retail market is also growing much faster than the online retail market in the US, with growth rates of 32% and 15% during 2017, respectively.

Alibaba, therefore, targets a very large and highly attractive market: Online sales in China are poised to sore further, as rising consumer spending, low competition from brick-and-mortar retailers, and high adaption to online shopping will continue to remain tailwinds for the Chinese e-commerce industry.

Alibaba is active in other high-growth markets and holds equity stakes in valuable companies

Alibaba's exposure to the Chinese consumer market is not the only positive, though. Alibaba also has been investing in other segments, such as cloud computing and media/entertainment.

Cloud computing is a highly contested market in the US and other Western countries, players include Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), and many others. In China, the situation is a bit different, though. Alibaba - which is the number four player globally - is the market leader in the country. Alibaba is also the second largest player in the wider Asian market. Alibaba will continue to benefit from growth in the Chinese cloud computing market, as it will likely continue to capture market share.

The company can help Chinese companies with expanding to other countries, and it can help foreign companies establish or expand a position in the Chinese market. This gives Alibaba a somewhat unique position regarding cloud computing in Asia that the other major cloud computing players can't offer. It thus seems likely that Alibaba will continue to expand its cloud revenues at a massive scale going forward - during the most recent quarter Alibaba's cloud revenues grew by 93% year over year.

Alibaba has made many equity investments over the last couple of years. Partially these were financed via the proceeds from Alibaba's IPO, partially with Alibaba's massive cash flows. The company holds a 33% stake in Ant Financial (the owner of Alipay), for example. As Ant Financial is valued at $150 billion, this equity stake alone has a value of $50 billion. Alibaba also owns stakes in other companies, and sometimes, it takes over targets completely. Alibaba has, for example, recently taken over Ele.me for close to $10 billion.

The food delivery company (which also offers other services that can be ordered via a smartphone, such as domestic help) has a lot of growth potential in China, where hundreds of millions of consumers that are already used to ordering many things with their smartphones live in densely populated urban areas. This makes the Chinese food & services delivery market one of the most attractive ones in the world.

Expanding into businesses such as this one also allows Alibaba to promote other services it offers. It is easy for Alibaba to get Ele.me's customers to pay via Alipay, for example. Alibaba thereby can create a kind of ecosystem, where Alibaba provides many different services and goods to its customers and binds them closer to the company.

Alibaba is highly profitable, produces strong cash flows, and yet shares are not overly expensive

Many fast-growing companies trade at high, or even absurd valuations. Alibaba is different, as the company trades at an inexpensive valuation relative to the massive growth the company generates.

BABA Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Alibaba has grown its free cash flows consistently over the last couple of years, during the last four quarters the company produced free cash flows totaling $21 billion. Alibaba is valued at $380 billion right now, which makes Alibaba one of the most valuable companies in the world.

At a price to free cash flow multiple of ~18, Alibaba does not look expensive at all, though, neither on an absolute basis nor relative to how other fast-growing tech companies are valued:

AMZN Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Amazon, Alphabet, Microsoft, and Facebook (FB) are all trading at a higher valuation than Alibaba, despite the fact that Alibaba is growing a lot faster than all of these tech companies (Alibaba's revenue growth was 61% during the most recent quarter).

If Alibaba were to trade at 26 times trailing free cash flows, such as Facebook, its shares would trade at ~$210, or more than 40% higher than the current share price. Since Facebook is growing at a slower pace than Alibaba, and since Alibaba does not have Facebook-specific problems such as data security concerns, one could argue that Alibaba should trade at a valuation that is higher than the one of Facebook.

If Alibaba would trade in line with Amazon's valuation, its share price upside would be massive, as Amazon's shares are valued at 5 times the valuation of Alibaba. It thus looks like Alibaba is not expensive on an absolute basis, and it looks very inexpensive relative to the valuations of fast-growing tech companies and its closest peer Amazon.

Final thoughts

Alibaba targets a highly attractive market, and the company uses its substantial cash flows to expand further. Alibaba is moving into other Asian markets, and it grows new business units such as its cloud computing segment, while also holding equity stakes in valuable companies such as Ant Financial.

It is very likely that Alibaba will continue to grow at a massive pace, and yet its shares trade at a quite inexpensive valuation. The disconnect between a very high growth rate and a dominant market position on one side and an inexpensive valuation on the other side provides a lot of share price gain potential over the coming years.

I am (indirectly) long Alibaba via owning shares of Altaba (AABA).

