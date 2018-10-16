U.S. Dollar Set To Strengthen Against The Euro

In my last article, I was bearish on the Euro (EUO, FXE) as I expected it to fall against the U.S. Dollar (UUP) to the range between 1.1473 and 1.1403. This came true last week as the Euro tumbled against the Greenback, which resulted in it trading at 1.1430. Moreover, once it descended to the projected price range, the Euro had a temporary bullish reversal to the 1.1611 price level. However, I now anticipate a bearish reversal, which shall result in the Euro tumbling against the US Dollar to the 1.1397-mark. Hence, to establish the likelihood of this occurring, I shall look at the fundamental news affecting the pair, whilst also analyzing the charts using technical analysis tools.

Fundamental news:

Non-Farm Payroll’s data:

The U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls report came out as expected. The only statistic that missed the projected level was the number of people employed, which stood at 134,000 against an expected value of 185,000. Moreover, the average hourly earnings grew by 0.3% which met analyst expectations as the projected level was 0.3%. Furthermore, the participation rate remained unchanged at 62.7%.

These statistics are one of the key reasons, I anticipate a rise in the U.S. Dollar’s value. Even though the headline number missed expectations, the statistics were still positive. I say that as all figures rose significantly, which indicates to investors that the state of the American economy is excellent.

German Politics:

The Euro remains exposed to bearish pressure due to German politics. I say that as Germany’s ruling coalition faces a threat of dissolution as the AfD party is expected to win a considerable number of seats in the parliament. This loss will cause Angela Merkel’s coalition to lose a substantial level of political capital plus a major stronghold in the German political arena. This in turn shall deliver a severe blow to the Euro as it will place a great deal of bearish pressure on the currency as Germany is one of Eurozone’s key market players.

German Statistics:

In the past few days all data coming out of Germany has been negative for the Euro. I say that as German industrial production data in August contracted by 0.3% against an anticipated rise of 0.4%. Moreover, this is third time the German Industrial output level has fallen, as in July it tumbled by 1.3%. Furthermore, there was also a fall in the retail sales value as the statistic stood at 0.1% against an anticipated rise of 0.4%. Moreover, in July the retail sales had also fallen by 1.1%.

Hence, due to the weak statistics seen in the industrial production data combined with a downturn in retail sales, I do not expect the German economy to be able to sustain the strong growth level it had at the beginning of 2018. Moreover, it also highlights the fact that the German economy is rather unlikely in the third quarter to match the second quarter’s 0.5% expansion level. All these negative statistics will place a huge amount of bearish pressure on the Euro.

Italian budget:

The Italian debt market off late has been under severe pressure due to the ongoing battle between the Italian government and the European Union over the size of the deficit in Italy’s planned budget. Thus, I expect the ongoing tussle to negatively affect the value of the Euro. I say that as the draft budget sent by Italy to the EU last week faced an icy response from the top officials in Brussels and the European Central Bank. Hence, I do not expect the upcoming budget negotiation to be swift, as it can go back and forth for weeks without an agreement. Thus, this shall negatively affect investor sentiment.

Technical Analysis:

Daily chart:

The pair’s daily chart indicates that in the coming days the Euro shall be having a fall against the US Dollar. I expect this due to the formation a ‘Bearish Harami’ candle pattern. This pattern psychology indicates to investors that the bears have gained control of the market. I say that as the first green candle in the pattern indicates to traders that the bulls are in control. However, due to next candle closing within the first candle’s real body, thus, this reflects to traders that the bulls have lost momentum. Moreover, the Bearish Harami candle pattern received further confirmation due to it forming at the 61.8% fibonacci resistance level at 1.1609.

On the price target front, I expect the Euro to fall to the 50% Fibonacci support level at 1.1436. I expect this level to stop the fall as it is also a candle support line. However, if the Euro does breach the 50% support level, then I do not expect the fall to go beyond the 78.6% Fibonacci level at 1.1341. Moreover, the 61.8% support level is at 1.1397.

On the indicator facet, the RSI has just broken below the 70 mark thus supporting the notion that the Euro shall be having a downwards movement. Moreover, the currency has broken below its envelope pattern therefore signalling to investors that the bears are in control.

Weekly chart:

The pair’s weekly chart indicates that the bullish rally has stalled. This is due to the U.S Dollar closing last week the at the 100% fibonacci resistance level at 1.1572. Moreover, the pair has formed a ‘High Wave’ candle pattern which indicates to traders that the market is in a state of confusion. However, the confusion is cleared out by the moving averages, as the current candle has closed below the short-term exponential moving averages plus below the 20-day moving average. Furthermore, the RSI of the weekly chart has tilted in favour of the bears as it has commenced a descent.

The Big Picture:

Overall, I am leaning towards the bears pushing the Euro to the 1.1397- mark. This is driven by the fact that the technicals fully support a descent in the currency's value to that point. However, whichever way you decide to trade, do ensure that you utilize trailing stops, as this shall aid in capital preservation.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.