Wells Fargo: Catalysts To Propel Higher

The stock will get a big boost from capital returns that could reach 13% of the current market cap.

Despite struggling loan and deposit growth, the large bank was able to boost results.

The market narrative on Wells Fargo (WFC) following Q3 results was generally positive though the numbers weren't that impressive. My investment thesis that the bank has been punished enough remains intact, but Wells Fargo still isn't the favorite financial in the large bank sector.

Image Source: Wells Fargo website

Expense Catalyst

The best part of the story with Wells Fargo is that expenses are declining allowing the bank to generate higher profits from stabilizing operations. The large bank still missed analyst EPS estimates again having missed either earnings or revenues numbers in just about each quarter since the customer relations crisis.

In the quarter, key deposits and loans declined. The bank highlighted improvements in various business lines like debit card usage and certain higher loan originations. Average deposits were down YoY by $40.0 billion or 3% and average loans dipped $12.9 billion or 1%. Both signs that consumers and business alike are still pulling back from business with Wells Fargo causing the balance sheet to shrink.

The savings grace is that the bank cut out a lot of expenses from changing sales practices. Wells Fargo cut out $588 million in non-interest expenses YoY from cutting out non-discretionary costs and commissions. Not the most ideal situation, but the bank is better positioned when consumers forget the consumer account scandal.

Source: Wells Fargo Q2'18 supplement

The efficiency ratio improved by about 300 basis point to 62.7%. The numbers though are only catching up to other banks that have spent the years since the finance crisis cutting expenses while Wells Fargo was still focused on high pressure sales practices to boost sales.

While Wells Fargo is still working to turn the bank around, Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) trade at lower prices to tangible book value. Only J.P.Morgan Chase (JPM) trades at a higher P/TBV, but the largest bank generated revenue growth of 5% in the last quarter warranting the higher multiple.

WFC Price to Tangible Book Value data by YCharts

Downside Protection

The real story is that Wells Fargo boosted quarterly results by first cutting expenses and second a massive increase in capital returns. For the quarter, the large bank had a massive boost to capital returns by sending an incredible $8.9 billion to shareholders versus only $4.0 billion last Q3.

Share buybacks tripled to $6.8 billion, up from $2.0 billion last Q3. The quarterly dividend was 10% higher to $0.43. At a market cap of nearly $250.0 billion, the bank wasn't making a lot of headwind with only a few billion dollars spent per quarter in the past.

The average share count was only down 4% to 216.3 million. Not bad when combined with a 3.3% dividend yield providing for an approximate 7.4% net payout yield. The combination of the net stock buyback yield and the dividend yield is a good predictor of future stock returns.

WFC data by YCharts

A big part of the more positive thesis on Wells Fargo back in July was the CCAR approval of a capital return plan of ~$33 billion. The amount sets the large bank up for a net payout yield of over 13% after this stock dip to $52.

This dip provides a big opportunity for Wells Fargo to continue repurchasing shares at about 10x '19 EPS estimates. The company can reduce the share count by nearly 10% in the next year. For this reason, the stock has tons of downside protection.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Wells Fargo is still struggling to turn the business around from the scandal. The good news is that the large financial has plenty of options for reducing costs and can utilize the large cash flows to return capital to shareholders. These catalysts should propel the stock higher.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.