Bullish Weather Forecasts Send Natural Gas Injections Lower

We expect a +85 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended October 12. A storage report of +85 Bcf would compare with +50 Bcf last year and +79 Bcf for the five-year average.

Bullish weather forecasts push injections lower

Natural gas storage is expected to be 3.177 Tcf by November 9. That's 671 Bcf below the five-year average. You can see that in the chart above and below:

Sadly for the natural gas bears, the weather models showed increasingly cooler than normal conditions over the weekend resulting in further downward revisions in our natural gas injections.

In addition, the latest ECMWF-EPS long-range outlook flipped from a bearish outlook in early November to a bullish one. Yes, the weather has been consistently turning bullish.

Source: StormVistaWxModels.com

With the latest weather forecast update, we will no longer be initiating a new DGAZ position as we wrote about last week. Given that we are now entering a period where weather model volatility dictates the movements in natural gas prices, we will need to avoid shorting into a bullish outlook such as this one.

Of course, the daily model updates are more important, so we will be keeping a close eye on that, but so far, it's not supportive for the bears.

As the weather turns bullish and heating demand gets an early start, we can see the overall increase below:

Source: HFI Research

The bump up we are seeing in 2018 is materially higher than the two previous years. This also is another reason why the natural gas storage deficit to the five-year average is expected to increase into November.

On the supply side, we are seeing lower Canadian gas net imports due to a pipeline accident in Western Canada. Enbridge (NYSEARCA:EMB) is currently trying to fix the rupture with no return date just yet:

Source: HFI Research

Overall, the natural gas market continues to be well supported due to a bullish weather outlook. The early bearish November outlook has now flipped to a bullish one, so we will not be initiating any new short position on the back of this update.

Natural gas storage is expected to keep widening vs. the five-year average going into November on the back of a cooler than normal weather forecast.

Note - ECMWF-EPS 00z finishes updating at 4 AM EST, and ECMWF-EPS 12z finishes at 4 PM EST. When daylight savings end, ECMWF-EPS finishes updating at 3 AM EST and ECMWF-EPS 12z finishes at 3 PM EST.

