What Investors Should Do With Their Shares In Resideo Technologies

Background

Following the recent spin-off of Garrett Motion (GTX), Honeywell (HON) shareholders have yet another decision to make. What should they do with the shares of Resideo Technologies (REZI) that are being given to them? Again, the answer appears anything but straightforward and requires careful analysis. For those of you unfamiliar with Resideo Technologies, here is a background of the company from its Form 10:

Resideo Technologies is a leading global provider of critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments, with a presence in over 150 million homes globally. Its products, which benefit from the trusted, well-established Honeywell brand, are installed in over 15 million homes annually, allowing the company to launch innovative technologies and services at scale. Resideo Technologies has a long-standing leadership position in the traditional/non-connected products space that contributes significantly to its net sales. The company’s growing portfolio of connected home solutions is one of the largest and most comprehensive in the market. Its connected solutions are supported by software platforms that allow consumers and channel partners to easily install, use and maintain our solutions and third party devices.

Resideo’s Business Model

I love studying spin-offs as they are often hated by institutional investors and present excellent opportunities to find Alpha. Having read through the company’s Form 10 I was impressed with so many elements of Resideo’s business model. There are, however, significant risks associated with an investment in the company that merit caution. Let’s start with the positives:

Firstly, Resideo has the size and scale of operations that position it perfectly to succeed in providing comfort and safety solutions to residential households. The company has the economies of scale required to produce, distribute and market to households. Operating on this scale is essential for success as there is a high cost of goods sold in this sector and significant stand up infrastructure and back-end support service costs which are required to as customers set up their households.

By operating on this scale, the company is also able to provide end-to-end solutions for customers. Resideo Technologies has a wide range of products in its portfolio from wireless products, remote control services, automation & energy management to video solutions, business management, analytics and alarm services.

Secondly, the company has a strong history of innovation and an outstanding product pipeline. With the constant evolution in technology it is crucial that a company stay on top of technological advances. Resideo pioneered the world’s first thermostats and the world’s first gas burner so there is no shortage of innovation at the firm. The company is adapting its products as connectivity and the internet of things drive advances in technology. I think that as the number of connected devices expands, this presents a major opportunity for the company to increase the number of devices it offers consumers, including upselling clients a range of different products.

Moreover, with the push for energy saving devices by legislation- it is likely that Resideo Technologies stands to benefit from technology broadly. Increased specialization creates bigger barriers to entry for competitors, which means that it is likely that the business will continue to preserve its competitive advantage well into the future.

I also found it interesting that there are unquestionably a number of secular trends which benefit Resideo Technologies. In recent years in the United States, there have been a rising number of new housing starts and an increase in residential construction. Given the dip in construction following the financial crisis new housing starts have since reached 1.2 million units in 2017. Even with this number of housing starts, this is still significantly below the long term annual median of 1.5 million units since 1960 so there is definitely potential upside.

Additionally, Remodeling & Renovation spend has grown at a CAGR of approximately 8% since 2009 to reach approximately $748 million in 2017. This represents significant growth potential over the next several years. This continued growth in residential housing spending has the potential to generate increased demand for home comfort and security products and services in the future, which gives the company a massive addressable market and significant growth opportunity ahead. The company also has the opportunity to address non-residential markets. I believe that this presents another very interesting opportunity as the company looks for new avenues of growth.

Risks facing the company

The biggest risk facing Resideo Technologies is the Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement that Honeywell has burdened the company with. This is exactly the same risk that I discussed Garett Motion shareholders should be weary of. Here is an outline of the legacy liabilities that Resideo is expected to pay Honeywell. I view these liabilities as a major red flag.

Resideo will make payments to Honeywell under separate indemnification and reimbursement agreements that largely offset Honeywell's related legacy liability spending, including the Bendix asbestos liability that arises from the operations of the legacy Transportation Systems business. Under the indemnity agreements, 90% of Honeywell's Bendix asbestos and a subset of its environmental spending (net of 90% of related insurance receipts and certain other recoveries) is expected to be offset by future payments from Garrett and Resideo. In total, the indemnity agreement payments are expected to offset Honeywell's future legacy liability payments by as much as $315 million in respect of any year once both spins are complete. Assuming $350 million of expense in a year, the offset would be $315 million for such expenses, or approximately $0.40 of earnings per share (based on Honeywell's projected full-year 2018 weighted average share count of 754 million shares).

For potential investors in Resideo Technologies, an estimate of the scale of liabilities needs to be conducted. Historically, Honeywell’s environmental claim and remediation payments in respect of the sites that are within the scope of the Indemnification and Reimbursement Agreement for the years 2017, 2016 and 2015, including any legal fees, was approximately $200 million, $221 million and $259 million, respectively, and Honeywell’s associated receipts for insurance and amounts received by Honeywell in connection with affirmative claims, contributions and property sales for 2017, 2016 and 2015 were approximately $2 million, $10 million and $18 million, respectively.

This legacy liability is divided between Garrett Motion and Resideo Technologies and represents a heavy long-term burden. Given that there is no exact liability figure and the fact that the company is on the hook for the next 25 years, means that there is limited visibility regarding the potential future cash outlay, making it much more difficult to calculate an exact intrinsic value. While the maximum liability that the company can pay in any given year is $140 million, it is unclear in what the magnitude of these payments will be.

Inflation also presents a threat to Resideo Technologies. Given that the company imports a major number of products from overseas raw material price fluctuations can in significantly increase the cost of their products and services. With Trump having imposed an additional 250 billion dollars of tariffs on China, this could pose a significant problem for the company in the future. Given that the company already operates with a fairly tight margins of around 5%, this worries me.

Valuation

Resideo Technologies has a total enterprise value of $2.48 billion dollars on normalized earnings of around $150 million dollars a year. This means that the company trades at a price to earnings ratio of just 16, which represents a slight discount to the S&P 500. This discount seems more than warranted to me, on the basis of the company’s risk profile.

Moreover, given that the company appears like it will start with a limited amount of cash and has taken out $1.2 billion dollars in loans to meet its financing needs, it seems that this broader discount is warranted. As a prospective investor, the notion that Resideo Technologies might face annual obligations of over $200 million with its legacy liabilities and interest payments combined makes me nervous that the company could come to face serious trouble if there is ever a sharp economic downturn. This risk becomes particularly pertinent when you analyze that the consumer spending that the company relies upon is largely discretionary.

Takeaway

Resideo Technologies is a great company in its own right and the spin-off from Honeywell makes sense. However, given the fact that the company is burdened by heavy legacy liabilities that cannot be calculated precisely, there is significant risk. The fact that the business operates in a space that in vulnerable to the impacts of inflation, poses even more of the threat with the recent imposition of tariffs. On the basis of current valuation, I would be a seller of Resideo Technologies if I held shares in Honeywell.

