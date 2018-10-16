Aurora Cannabis May Collapse And Disappoint Everyone

Some of the bullish arguments for Aurora simply do not hold. The company's cash burn is a significant risk ignored by bulls.

Provincial rules around the sale of recreational cannabis will also significantly restrict the ability of Aurora to accrue value.

We stand a few days away from the start of recreational cannabis sales in Canada. October 17, 2018, will undoubtedly be etched out in human history as a turning point, a paradigm shift, after which nations in every continent and archipelago will likely loosen laws and regulations surrounding the plant. Hence, in the words of many great men, we are witnessing history unfold before us.

Understandably, and from an investing standpoint, this moment presents a gargantuan opportunity, unrivaled only a few times in the last one hundred years. One just has to look at the ever-growing list of upcoming cannabis IPOs and new issues curated by New Cannabis Ventures. Rewind a few years back and the only options available to investors were mostly penny stocks being pushed by degenerates and nefarious firms. Against this golden opportunity of wealth creation, investors have poured a large volume of capital into the fledgling sector.

News articles in the coming days will likely mirror this enthusiastic tone, they will detail the scope of job creation, tax receipts, and declining black market sales. Indeed, all strong benefits of cannabis legalization. Further, one just has to look at any cannabis ticker on Seeking Alpha to gauge the overwhelmingly positive sentiment towards these companies. Expectations are high and valuations are even higher. But this inherently entrenched belief that cannabis stocks are somehow impervious to all styles of stock valuation, the effect of dilution, cash burn, and the limited global TAM over the next 5 years needs to be challenged, even at the risk of 'going rogue' from the status quo. Investors in the space have been gripped by collective euphoria and grandiose delusions.

It would be prudent to rein these expectations in, a sentiment somewhat mirrored by a now-famous statement by Lev Grossman, author of The Magician King, “That was the thing about the world: it wasn't that things were harder than you thought they were going to be, it was that they were hard in ways that you didn't expect.”



Cannabis Marketing Will Be More Restrictive Than Everyone Expects

Much of cannabis commentary have either glossed over or barely reference just how restrictive marketing cannabis products will be in Canada. Marketing is a major exertive force on branding, hence, a substantial commoditization of the Canadian recreational cannabis market will be more likely while these restrictions are in place. However, it may be the case that these are loosened on the back of a future governmental review into the effects of their legalization policy, especially if black market sales fail to skew enough to the downside.

Canada's legalization law will "ban mass advertising, sponsorship, contests, endorsements and promotions that associate cannabis with attractive lifestyles." And Jacquie Miller, writing for the Ottawa Citizen, details how Health Canada has already issued five warnings since July to companies that are not in compliance with current law. Their activities included "sponsoring events such as music festivals and publishing advertisements about cannabis on company websites and social media platforms."

The dearth of marketing, which will stifle LP differentiation, will be intertwined with a monopsonistic market where most provincial governments have taken total control of the online sales of the plant.

The Provincial Rules Are Alot More Restrictive Than Everyone Expects

On September 26, 2018, Ontario, which has almost 40% of the Canadian population, announced its cannabis retail store rules and laws. For Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), the only good news surrounds the relatively free-market approach taken by Ontario's Progressive Conservative government. Private brick-and-mortar retail cannabis shops will be allowed to open from April next year, versus the plan for a total government-run monopoly under the previous Liberal government.

But it is quite clear that the rules and laws being implemented by the Canadian government are explicitly to prevent the 'insert large US company' of Cannabis emerging. Tanya Mok, writing for blogTO, details how "store owners will need to apply for a retail-operator license as well as a retail store authorization for every location they open, which will be limited to a set number, to prevent possible over-expansion, Walmart-style." Further, "there will also be restrictions for federal cannabis growers, who will only be able to hold a single retail license at a single production site located in Ontario."

This effectively prevents Aurora from fully participating in Ontario's retail cannabis market. It is quite alarming that Aurora's current valuation does not reflect the reality of a middleman controlling not just online sales to its customers, but the wholesaling to its eventual sole physical store.

Quebec, the second largest Canadian province, which just banned retailers across the province from selling products decorated with the cannabis leaf takes an even more restrictive approach. The government will control physical sales and plans to open just 11 stores on October 17 across the province. While there are plans to open up to 160 more over the next 3 years, the value-destroying effect to LPs of a total monopsony cannot be understated.

Aurora is effectively relegated to the status of a serf who toils the land for produce while the value is accrued by another party.

The Bullish Thesis Is Simply Not As Strong As Everyone Expects

There are a number of bullish arguments for Aurora, the most salient focuses on the potential size of the global market and the number of acquisitions the company has executed on to tackle this. I have already detailed why the global TAM is limited with my piece on Canopy Growth, "Dots On A Map Don't Yet Make An International Market." Hence, its important to at least try to rein in expectations on another bullish point.

The Canadian TAM Is Not Being Underestimated When Compared Against Aurora's Valuation

Ultimately, the annual Canadian cannabis sale figure will be a mathematical function as total annual sales would be equal to the average spend per cannabis consumer multiplied by the total number of cannabis consumers. 2016 data from Headset, the Seattle-based cannabis intelligence company, gives helpful comparable insight to the US markets. While still 2 years out of date, US household income has risen only 1.76% since 2016.

Source: Headset, "What Does the Average Cannabis Consumer Look Like?"

The average annual US cannabis spend is [USD]645 or [CAD]841. However, my estimate for the potential size of the legal Canadian cannabis market will attach a 50% premium. Further, according to Statistics Canada, 4.9 million Canadians purchased the plant for both medicinal and recreational use during 2017. I would expect this to go up post-legalization, so I attach a premium to this amount in my estimate.

Average annual cannabis spend (CAD) $1,261.50 Number of Canadians purchasing cannabis 6,125,000 Total sales of Cannabis in 2019 (CAD) $7,726,687,500

Total sales of cannabis in 2019 of $7.7 billion has to be adjusted for a number of factors. Firstly, there will be a federal tax regime of either $1 per gram sold or 10 percent of a product’s price, whichever is higher. This is being applied to both medical and recreational cannabis products.

Secondly, the 1.22 million cannabis first-timers who push the number of cannabis consumers from 4.9 million in 2017 to 6.125 million in 2018 will likely not spend [CAD]1,261.50 on an annual basis on the plant. For the sake of being prudent, I assume the average annual spend on cannabis declines 7.5% to [CAD]1,166.88 per person per year.

And finally, and the most material factor, the black market for cannabis will not be totally eliminated. In 2017, Canadians "consumed 651,000 kg of marijuana in 2017 and 99% of it came from the black market."

Scott Willis, writing for Grizzle also states how "black market marijuana prices are already falling in Canada as illegal growers continue to adapt to how the licensed producers are pricing their product."

Source: Grizzle, "Think Marijuana Legalization Will Kill The Black Market? Your Dealer Has Other Ideas."

And how due to prices, black market cannabis will always have a continuous pricing advantage to legal cannabis. This factor also intertwines with the restrictions on branding to put a hard ceiling on the revenue LPs can expect to fetch if sales price per gram increases.

Source: Grizzle, "Think Marijuana Legalization Will Kill The Black Market? Your Dealer Has Other Ideas."

Hence, while black market sales can be expected to decline, the scale of this decline will likely not be on the radical side. I estimate that at least 30% of Canadians will still get their cannabis from black market sources.

Unadjusted total sales of Cannabis in 2019 (CAD) $7,726,687,500 Federal tax regime of 10% (CAD) $772,668,750 Reduction in average annual spend of 7.5% (CAD) $579,501,563 Resilient black market sales at 30% (CAD) $2,318,006,250 Total adjustments to Canadian sales of cannabis in 2019 (CAD) $3,670,176,563 Adjusted total sales of legal cannabis in 2019 (CAD) $4,056,510,938

This figure is in line, albeit slightly lower than estimates from both Deloitte and the Canadian government. Deloitte's estimates were put forward in their 2018 Cannabis report "A society in transition, an industry ready to bloom."

Further, as purchases of recreational cannabis will be mostly done online, the extent of tourist participation will be limited. There is more friction for a tourist, who obviously would not have a Canadian home address, to purchase cannabis from a government-run store versus purchasing at a dispensary.

Aurora's latest quarterly results also saw cash burn of [USD]65.77 million versus revenue of [USD]14.83 million.

ACBFF Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

The company is burning more than 4x the amount of revenue it pulls in. This situation is clearly not sustainable. And made worse because Aurora only has [USD]113.55 million cash at hand negated by long-term debt of [USD]152.62 million.

Of course, the company has significant equity stakes in many companies that it could sell down to finance its cash burn. However, this exposes the company's ability to remain a going-concern to systematic risk. A material deflation in equity values for companies within the space combined with continued cash burn will force Aurora to either liquidate its holdings at deflated values or sell more stock, diluting its shareholders even more.

ACBFF Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The company's large number of acquisitions has come at the cost of an incoherent strategy for international domination. It has spread itself too thin in markets that are pre-nascent, or immaterial at best. As a result, I expect this cash burn to increase even when recreational cannabis sales begin on October 17.

Aurora's Collapse Could Be Larger Than Everyone Expects

The latest bullish argument enters on Aurora's public listing on the NYSE. Such chatter brings back fond memories from bitcoin bulls eagerly awaiting a bitcoin ETF to be approved. The comparison is apt because speculation and the greater fool theory takes hold when there is a dearth of fundamental value.

Ultimately, Aurora's eventual collapse will be a lesson for everyone. For longs it will be a lesson in basic financial valuation, for shorts, it will be a lesson that the market remained irrational far longer than expected. Aurora' future will be harder than longs think it is going to be, and also in ways that they did not expect. That is the thing about the world.

