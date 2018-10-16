PPG Time To Buy Or Time To Sell?

PPG is a dividend aristocrat that belongs in a well diversified portfolio but only at the right price.

Photo Source

PPG Industries (PPG) recently cited that in the third quarter they continued to see elevating raw material costs and transportation costs. So much so that they reduced estimated earnings guidance by 10% for the upcoming quarter. In addition to elevated costs, the company saw softer demand from China, probably due to its slowing economy and imposed tariffs from both sides. Additionally, the company sees lower end use demand in the auto market leading to less sales of coatings and paints in general. To top it all off, PPG is getting hit with foreign exchange headwinds which further affect earnings.

While the company is currently facing several headwinds, it has been in existence since 1883 and has faced all types of different economic pressures. The company is a dividend aristocrat, and for the long term investor having a staple like PPG in a well balanced portfolio could lead to stable returns. Finding the right entry point is what we will be focusing on today.

PPG The Company

PPG is best known as a paint company but actually serves many more end markets.

Source: PPG Investor Presentation

Consumers and investors may see the famed PPG letters on their vehicle's glass as the company used to manufacture windows for the automotive sector. In fact the company was founded as Pittsburgh Plate Glass, however the company has decided to be a pure play paint and coatings company now and consumers may see their products in Lowe's (LOW) or Home Depot (HD) as it sells paint for around the house.

The company had 2017 revenue of $14.8 billion representing about 10% of the addressable market for its products.

The industrial coatings segment is estimated to be around $25-$30 billion in market size in which the company is third in market share behind competitors Akzo Noble (OTCQX:AKZOY) and Sherwin Williams (SHW). The company has been making acquisitions in the space with recent purchases such as Crown in 2017, MetoKote in 2016, and IVC Coatings in 2015.

Management has always had a strategy for leading the company to a leading market position and this time is no different.

By offering a full breadth of options and offerings for its customers, PPG will be more likely to win future contracts as it will eliminate the need for multiple suppliers and streamline purchases. Furthermore, after a few recent years of decline, industrial production is estimated to grow in almost every region around the globe, positioning PPG well for the future.

The company operates in each of the following markets that include industrial and has narrowed down its market opportunity by putting focus into each category as a separate category.

This type of focus has led the company to have multiple cross selling opportunities. As we can see below the company is envisioning itself as the only supplier needed in the markets in which its applications are used.

Offering a product for almost everything in the manufacturing or building process is an interesting play. As it becomes a larger percentage of its customer's supplier purchases, it gains further leverage over the customer. However, at the same time this poses a risk as competitors may have more to gain winning the business and can come in offering competitive pricing causing PPG to take a hit on margins or maintain prices while absorbing price increases as we have recently seen. The loss of key customers over weaker margins captured doesn't make sense in the long run as it would lose greater profit dollars. This becomes apparent now that every company across multiple industries face increasing costs and are looking for areas in which they can reduce them. While PPG does have some pricing power due to its superior product offerings, it does not mean that the customer won't choose an alternate supplier for the chance to save money.

The coatings industry being a separate market opportunity for the company is has multiple avenues for growth.

Because its coatings can be used in multiple industries with little additional cost to increase capacity, the company can increase its growth opportunities and customer base by simply offering an option to the industry. This should continue to help PPG grow its base sales as it already is a monster in the industries it operates in. Besides this, acquisitions are the only other route in which the company can engage in and it is limited due to competitive laws and limitations in many of its markets.

The Numbers

PPG continues to grow its revenue as the strategy discussed above is successfully implemented.

Source: 10Q

Earnings were impacted by some one time costs but net income was still down year over year by quite a bit. This was due to the beginning of realizing increasing costs and inflationary pressures. This also was when the cost of oil starter to rise which is a significant input cost for the company. The good news is that if in the coming year the cost of oil and other items don't continue to rise the company will lap its results and begin to report improving results. However, there is at least another 2 possibly 3 quarters in which the company had a more favorable cost structure and will be reporting against these numbers.

The company is still in a strong position financially with $1 billion in cash.

While long term debt has increased to a bit over $5 billion, this was the company taking advantage of rates below 4% to raise capital while cheap.

It will be important to watch in the coming quarters to ensure the company does not lever up any more and begins to increase its cash position again. We could see a slight dip in cash levels however if the company continues to take advantage of its stock price being at new lows to repurchase shares.

Valuation and Returns

PPG has been a strong advocate of returning capital to shareholders. Recently in December of 2017 the company authorized a $2.5 billion dollar share repurchase program. At the current market cap of around $23 billion this would be more then 10% of the shares outstanding. However, the company has already bought back $1.1 billion worth of shares this year. That means the company still has the opportunity to reduce shares outstanding by about 6%.

PPG has also been a dividend aristocrat, increase its payout for 46 years in a row.

Source: Yield Chart

Historically the company which currently yields 2% right now, has offered a yield above this level 73.4% of the time. This means investors are not locking in a historically high yield. In fact, the yield will need to be above 2.5% to offer an enticing prospect of being high compared to its own historical standards.

Next we take a look at valuation compared to its own history.

Source: Morningstar

As we can see the company currently trades at a lower P/E than it has for the last few years. It actually is showing a favorable forward P/E and PEG ration as well. This means investors purchasing shares now would be doing so at a better price than in the past 4 almost 5 years.

Looking at how this compares to competitors we find the following.

SHW data by YCharts

PPG is offering a better forward P/E and yield than it peers, and its P/S ratio is second to only Axalta (AXTA). However, PPG is more diversified in its operations and deserves a premium to Axalta. Since the company is less reliant on any one industry providing its revenue the company should trade at a premium.

It appears investors could do worse investing in PPG at a different time other than now. As PPG trades at its lowest valuations in 5 years and lower than its direct peers, it may be a good time to start a position in the dividend aristocrat. However, the coming quarters may offer a better opportunity should the inflationary costs keep rising.

Conclusion

PPG has a long storied history and has made it through everything from the Great Depression to the Great Recession. While a recession would greatly hurt the company's ability to perform, that is something investors would need to be prepared for. The company would see a dip in sales due to its products being used by consumers in the end. However, as the company continues to serve more and more customers it becomes more insulated from any sector significantly altering its results. With a low 2% yield investors are not locking in a historically high yield, but should be satisfied with the long history of an increasing dividend. Should the company continue to face increasing costs, the shares could come down quite a bit as earnings are further pressured. However, if costs stabilize and the company can pass along price increases, than investors should see strength in earnings in the coming quarters. Starting a position for part of a well balanced portfolio would be ideal for investors missing a materials stock. Any further pullback would offer an enticing entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.