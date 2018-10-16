I Anticipate Higher Gold Prices

This has been due to concerns over slowing global growth and an overvaluation of the greenback and U.S. equity markets.

Back in August, I made the assertion that gold prices could be set to bounce back after a period of prolonged weakness. My reasons for stating so were:

1) Trade sanctions increasing the attractiveness of gold as a reserve currency by key trading partners with the United States

2) Concerns regarding lower than expected economic growth increasing the attractiveness of gold as a "risk-off" asset

In my last article, the consensus was that while gold could see upside in the future, the rise in the dollar seems unlikely to be uninterrupted given that the Federal Reserve is still set to carry out further rate hikes, which continue to be supported by overall economic growth in the United States.

That said, we have seen gold maintain support since August and has seen a bounce up to a level of 1223.80 in the past few days:

Source: investing.com

Moreover, we also see that the dollar has, in fact, fallen against the euro by nearly 2% since mid-August, while gold prices are up by 2.29% over the same period.

While a significant part driver of the rise in gold prices was due to the recent S&P 500 market correction, this does indicate that in spite of the dollar remaining strong overall, gold is catching up.

As expected, various countries have been responding to trade tensions with the United States by increasing stockpiles of gold. For instance, gold demand for Chinese consumers is reported to be up by 5% in Q2 from the previous year to 144.9 tonnes. Moreover, concerns that US equities are on the cusp of overvaluation along with similar concerns for the U.S. dollar have been leading to heightened gold demand.

Additionally, with Poland reported to have purchased nine tonnes of gold in the summer, this would mark the first such purchase in a century by an EU member. Therefore, while the U.S. dollar has been strong, we are seeing that a view to diversifying from the dollar in light of heightened trade tensions is what is likely causing a resurgence in gold.

From a technical perspective, we can see on the 1-week chart that the Relative Strength Index has just recently risen from oversold territory (below 30) and is currently trading at a level of 45:

Source: investing.com

Should we continue to see trade tensions affect global growth as the International Monetary Fund predicts, along with a continued pattern of gold buying in an effort by U.S. trading partners to diversify from the greenback, then a level of 1350 is not unrealistic - which would bring gold back up to the same level we saw at the beginning of the year.

In this regard, I expect that gold prices are set for further upside. Concerns appear to be growing about a potential overvaluation of U.S. equity markets and the greenback, and for this reason, I anticipate that gold demand will continue to increase in the current environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.