Superior Plus: Several Catalysts Will Support Future EBITDA Growth

The company has several catalysts that should help grow its EBITDA in the next 1~2 years.

Superior Plus distributes propane to households and businesses in both the United States and Canada.

Investment Thesis

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCPK:SUUIF) (TSX:SPB) has several catalysts that should help support future EBITDA growth. These include: (1) synergies to be realized from its NGL Propane acquisition, (2) potential tuck-in acquisitions, and (3) favorable chlor-alkali fundamentals. Superior Plus is currently trading at an EV to EBITDA ratio below its peers. It pays a monthly dividend with an annualized dividend yield of 5.7%.

Source: YCharts

Superior Plus’ catalysts

Synergies to be realized from its NGL Propane acquisition

Prior to the acquisition of NGL Propane, Superior Plus only has about 1% market share in the United States (Superior Plus has about 40% of the propane market share in Canada). The acquisition of NGL Propane will increase Superior Plus’ market share to about 2%~3%. We think there are synergies to be realized in Superior Plus’ U.S. business. In fact, the company has raised its 2018 guidance in its Q2 2018 conference call due to synergies. It now expects its EBITDA of C$345 million to C$375 million in 2018. Its previous EBITDA guidance was between C$305 million and C$335 million.

Potential tuck-in acquisitions in the fragmented U.S. propane market

Propane market in the U.S. is fragmented. As the pie chart below shows, the top five propane marketers accounts for only about 27% of the propane market share in the United States. On the other hand, small and medium players (about 4000 small or medium players in the U.S.) accounts for the remaining 73% of the total propane market. This means that there are a lot of opportunities for Superior Plus to grow its business in the United States through tuck-in acquisitions. With the acquisition of NGL Propane, Superior Plus has expanded its footprint to 22 states. This means that the company can pursue tuck-in acquisitions to quickly grow its business and increase its profits through synergies.

Source: Investor Presentation

Robust chlor-alkali fundamentals

Besides propane, Superior Plus also sells specialty chemicals especially chlor-alkali. This business should continue to grow thanks to robust chlor-alkali fundamentals. In fact, global chlor-alkali market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.4% through 2021 to $102.6 billion (it was only $78.72 billion in 2016).

Attractive Valuation

Share price of Superior Plus has pulled back by nearly 8% from the high reached this past summer. As a result, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio has declined to 8.1x lately. This ratio was 8.7x back in the summer. Its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.1x is slightly below its 5-year average of 8.4x.

Source: YCharts

Superior Plus is trading at multiples much lower than its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.1x is lower than Parkland Fuel’s 10.1x, AmeriGas’ 9.7x, and Suburban Propane’s 9.1x.

Superior Plus currently pays a monthly dividend of C$0.06 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.8%. The company’s dividend is sustainable with a dividend payout ratio of 49.8% in the past 12-months (based on its free cash flow).

Risks and Challenges

Below is the chart that shows the heating market share in new residential construction in the United States. As can be seen, electricity has gradually taking market share away from all other sources of heating. On the other hand, natural gas, propane, and oil’s market share have gradually declined in the past two decades. As can be seen from the chart below, propane’s market share has been declining slowly in the past two decades.

2017 Propane Market Outlook (Source: ICF Research)

Investors should also keep in mind that Superior Plus’ business can be impacted by weather conditions. For example, the company’s Q2 2018 earnings benefited from colder than usual weather. This has resulted in higher propane consumption. This means that Superior Plus’ business can be negatively impacted if the weather condition is warmer than usual.

Investor Takeaway

We like Superior Plus’ several near-term catalysts that should support its share price. It also pays a generous dividend with a dividend yield of 5.7%. The only concern we have about Superior Plus is the slowly declining propane market share in the U.S. energy market. Other than that, we believe the company is well managed and even slightly undervalued. We believe investors with a long-term investment horizon should be rewarded.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

