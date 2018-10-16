SLV: The Rally Is A Bull Trap

(Image Source)

Markets have reversed many of this year’s dominant trends, and the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) has surged higher over the last several sessions. The equity market has pulled back from its record highs, and this has generated new enthusiasm for the precious metals. This is not entirely surprising, given the fact that there are inverse historical correlations between the two asset classes. But it is important to remember that these short-term asset trends do not match the forces present in the broader economic environment. This suggests that a bull trap may be in place if investors continue favor stocks at the expense of precious metals funds like SLV.

After all of the pain those with long positions have felt since the middle of 2016, it is important for SLV bulls to avoid accepting an altered perspective too quickly. With its relatively low spreads and expense ratio, the ETF remains the preferred instrument for playing any potential upside in this asset class. But the broader trends simply do not match the recent enthusiasm displayed by investors.

Over the last four weeks, SLV has posted returns of 3.85%. For some, this may appear to be strong evidence that a turnaround is in place. But when we compare these bull moves to the broader market activities, a very different picture starts to emerge. SLV has lost 12.37% over the last 26-week period, and the fund has declined by a massive 33.04% over the last five years. This suggests that we have not seen anything that resembles truly bullish activity in the ETF. If the dominant trends continue, the most likely scenario is that anyone adopting a bullish stance here is likely falling into a trap and will be caught long at the wrong levels.

From a short-term perspective, the chart above might look encouraging. SLV has gapped higher as all of the major stock benchmarks are now flirting with the possibility of losses on a YTD basis. It would be difficult to suggest that we are still in a bull market for equities if we do actually see annual losses in the Dow, NASDAQ, or S&P 500. But further declines from here would likely require major disappointments in third quarter earnings, and that is not what is currently expected by a majority of analysts in the equities markets.

Current estimates suggest that equities analysts are expecting corporate earnings to rise by about 19% for the third quarter. As such, a strong performance would not at all be surprising given the fact that roughly 80% of the companies in the S&P 500 beat analyst estimates during the second quarter. During the second quarter of 2017, the S&P 500 showed 71% of the company's were capable of beating market expectations for earnings. The rate of positive corporate earnings surprising has been rising ever since, and this is generally the mark of a strong bull market in equities. If money continues moving into stocks, investor trends in SLV are likely to normalize in ways that are closer to the long-term trends.

To put all of this into perspective, we can see that SLV has not posted any real material gains since the period that followed the financial crisis of 2008. This is not a coincidence, as it solidifies the relationships that exist between stock markets and SLV. As long as investors are interested in putting money into assets that are capable of generating yield (through dividends), the market will be less interested in SLV (which produces no yield).

We now find ourselves in a rising interest rate environment, which in another bearish catalyst for SLV. The iShares Barclays 20+ Yr Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has posted firm gains during this period of losses in SLV and, as long as the broader economic environment remains intact, those long SLV should continue to suffer the consequences.

One of the biggest mistakes investors make when gaining exposure to precious metals through ETF instruments like SLV lies in the disconnect that is often seen between the long-term and short-term trend. When we experience a long period of declines (like that which is currently seen in SLV), it can be easy to buy into the enthusiasm. But the suggestion that this is a true bullish reversal lacks clarity in several dimensions, and it is not entirely clear what has driven the recent gains to almost $14 in SLV.

Without this clarity, buying into the ETF at its currently levels is a mistake. More than likely, the latest rallies are nothing more than a bull trap, which might seem enticing to investors waiting for an extended reversal in this instrument. In order to adopt a more optimistic viewpoint for SLV, we would need to see something better than the 3.85% gain that has developed over the last month.

Ultimately, this would require a more evolved economic picture which would include reasons for investors to become more interested in non-yielding assets. Since this is not currently the case for SLV, there is very little reason to believe that the latest moves higher are the real thing. With most of the market rising to record highs, this might be difficult for many investors to accept (especially when considering the significant losses which have been tied to SLV over the last five years. But traders must stick to the facts when dealing with real-money positions, and all of those facts currently suggest that what we are seeing now is a bear trap in SLV.

