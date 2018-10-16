Get +9% Yield From This REIT And More

Renovations and recent management changes may lead to better performance in the future.

The stock is reasonably valued and has a chance to return to the $10-per-unit area.

Its payout ratio in the low 90% range and expects cash flow improvement should keep the cash distribution safe.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP [TSX:HOT.UN](OTC:AHOTF) is a nice income vehicle. Additionally, it can offer some double-digit price appreciation over the next two years based on better business performance.

Business Overview

American Hotel has 114 hotels with total guestrooms of 11,591 located primarily in secondary markets across 33 states and 91 cities.

Source: American Hotel September 2018 Presentation (pdf) - Slide 9

American Hotel invests in hotels that have demand generators, such as being located in large population centers or near transportation corridors.

Source: AHIP's Sept. presentation - Slide 10

Hotel REITs are well-positioned for inflation.

Unlike other REIT sectors where revenue is derived from long-term leases, hotel REITs provide a natural inflationary hedge due to the daily pricing adjustments of guestroom rates (Source: AHIP's Sept. presentation - Slide 21)

Since inception, American Hotel has reduced its Economy Lodging contribution (i.e., its more stable rail hotel portfolio) to about 18% of its net operating income ("NOI"). Therefore, its results are now more susceptible to the ups and downs of the normal hotel demand cycle. This means that it expects to experience stronger results (i.e., higher revenue, NOI, and cash flow) in Q2 and Q3 and weaker results in Q1 and Q4.

Source: AHIP's Sept. presentation - Slide 8

Recent Management Changes

CEO Change

Rob O'Neill retired from the CEO position. His youngest brother, John O'Neill, stepped up, to the CEO position in early October based on unanimous voting from the board. In 1985, both brothers joined their father in operating Coast Hotels. (Their father was the founder of Coast Hotels). Rob will remain as a director on the board.

John has +30 years of experience in hotel investment, development, and management. He was previously CEO of ONE Lodging – American Hotel's former third-party hotel manager and oversaw management of American Hotel's hotels as the portfolio grew from 32 to 115 hotels in 6 years.

Third-Party Hotel Manager Change

Since the end of April, Aimbridge Hospitality began managing the hotels of American Hotel. All of ONE Lodging’s hotel staff at American Hotel's hotels and all ONE Lodging's operational management have been retained by Aimbridge, and so, all institutional knowledge remains.

Aimbridge is one of the largest independent U.S. hotel management companies, and it has long-standing and deep-seated relationships with many of the hotel brands American Hotel operates under.

American Hotel also has an internal asset management team that monitors, forecasts, and reviews its hotels and works with Aimbridge to drive optimal results for its properties and to improve efficiency, such as by sharing resources, buying in bulk, and improving productivity.

Aimbridge should be a positive change for American Hotel because its core business is to manage hotels. Aimbridge manages +800 upscale, independent and branded hotel properties encompassing +100,000 hotel rooms, and it works for many other hotel REITs and many well-known institutional hotel investors.



Distribution Safety

American Hotel has paid the same monthly cash distribution of US$0.054 per unit since April 2016. This is an annual payout of US$0.648 per unit, which equates to a distribution yield of about 9.8%.

Because of the seasonality of the hotel industry, it's better to look at its annualized results. In 2017, its adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO") payout ratio was 90.9%. This is at the high end of its historical range. However, some of the negative impacts have had to do with disruptions from renovations at some of its hotels, which has gotten into the way of its performance in the last few quarters. This year, management estimates an AFFO payout ratio in the low 90% range, which should keep its distribution safe.

Risks

American Hotel has been growing its portfolio by a mix of equity and debt. For example, in mid-2017, it raised gross proceeds of CAD$200.9 million from an equity offering and about US$48.9 million of 5% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures that are due mid-2022. At the time, American Hotel sold stock for CAD$10.35 (or US$7.69) per unit. (As of writing, it traded at per-unit prices of CAD$8.58 on the TSX and US$6.59 on the OTC market.)

Because the stock's FFO has declined since 2016, its stock price has also declined. So, it'll be disadvantageous for American Hotel to access capital from the equity market at this time.

Dilution

As American Hotel has been growing its portfolio by acquisitions, it has also been growing its outstanding units. Its diluted weighted average number of

units outstanding increased by 28% in the first half of this year compared to the first half of 2017. This is detrimental to growth on a per-unit basis.

As of the end of Q2, American Hotel had convertible debentures of US$45.65 million. If the debentures were to be converted to stock, they would be dilutive for its current unitholders.

Interest rate risk

American Hotel doesn't have any material debt due until 2022. It employs a long-term, fixed-rate debt structure that protects it from short-term interest rate movements. It has an average term remaining on its debt of nearly 7 years and a weighted average loan face interest rate of 4.64%.

Source: AHIP's Sept. presentation - Slide 22

Valuation

American Hotel looks reasonably valued. As it completes its hotel upgrades and renovations, it should experience higher FFO that should lift its share price -- potentially by 15-20% over the next two years.

Source: FAST Graphs

Investor Takeaway

American Hotel will likely raise funds by pushing out equity offerings at opportune times, which will dilute its existing unitholders, but that's just the normal course of doing business as a REIT. It is a decent investment if your goal is current income, as it offers a yield of about 9.8%.

The distribution safety will improve, as the business improves. American Hotel's hotel upgrades and change to a new hotel manager may drive stronger margins and better returns going forward. It's scheduled to spend about US$35 million to improve its hotels this year through 2019.

By the end of 2020, 81% of its Premium Branded hotels and more than half of its Economy Lodging hotels will have been recently renovated. Management expects the improvements to help it gain market share and to drive higher revenue.

I'd like to hear your thoughts: What are your favourite high-yield stocks? What are your favourite REITs?

Disclaimer: This article consists of my opinions and is for educational purposes only. Please do your own research and due diligence and consult a financial advisor and or tax professional if necessary before making any investment decisions.

DGI Across North America subscribers enjoy exclusive access to a quality list of Canadian and U.S. dividend stocks with minimum yield targets or buy range targets, updated monthly; my top stock ideas from Canada and the U.S.; and an early look at my public articles, with additional details, technical analysis, entry points (on my buy recommendations), and analyst consensus targets. Subscribers also hear from me regularly in the chat room with real-time buy and sell alerts, commentary on my stock ideas, and more. The market changes in a flash. Subscribe to DGI Across North America today, so you don’t miss a beat.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.