A 40% Drop Is Nice, But NVR Still Trading Above Intrinsic Value

One of the largest home builders in the country is NVR Inc. (NYSE:NVR). NVR is a cyclical company who I think is trading above intrinsic value right now at a diluted forward PE of 17 (Diluted EPS 2018 Est $130) despite the 40% drop in their share price in the past 52 weeks. NVR is known for industry leading returns due to various long held practices such as not holding significant amount of land in their inventory (average ROA of 14% in past 5 years) and their long history of share buybacks (20-year CAGR -5.5%).

In 2017 NVR recorded $6.1 billion of revenue, earnings of $537.5 million and diluted EPS of $126 (Source: NVR SEC Filings). Financial results have been impressive in the past 20 years with revenue growing at 8.8% CAGR and diluted EPS growing at a 22.5% CAGR. Today however, with interest rates, home ownership and unemployment being at or beyond their long-term averages it would make more sense to bet that we are in the later innings of a housing cycle then in the first few innings. If you start a position in NVR stock today you are taking a macro economic stance that the bull market will continue to roll on indefinitely and NVR will continue growing beyond their 2018 earnings estimate at around 10% per year without considering pullbacks in revenue or earnings.

Cyclical Industries

It has been over 10 years since the 2008 financial crisis and the experience is still ingrained into many investors’ minds. But as each day passes fewer and fewer investors will be able to directly relate to what it felt like to through this event just like every other crisis before that. For example, in the past 10 years there are plenty of people who have started investing their money who have no recollection of what the financial crisis was like because they were either too young or were just not investing any significant money at that time. The way in which one-person experienced the recession with only a small amount of money in the market compared to someone who had their entire net worth wrapped up in it, would have been completely different. It is very interesting to see the change in people’s perspectives on certain industries as time has progressed. For example, many cyclical companies have recovered and are presenting optimistic forecasts for their businesses well into the next 5 years. Is this reasonable? Have they forgotten that their business is cyclical? The best time to have been investing in many of these companies was in 2009 when everyone was talking about bankruptcies and bank nationalization. At this time, investors could have prepared themselves for a decade of multi bagger returns. Today, some cyclicals have already started to pull back significantly which has attracted lot of investors attention with posted statements in online forums like “Time to Back Up the Truck” for each 3% correction. But in order to be a good investor you not only have to buy when others are selling, you also have to have a good idea of the range of the intrinsic value of a stock. A significant price decrease does not necessarily equate to good value.

Home Ownership Rate, Household Formation and Interest Rates

The two most important things that influence housing construction are interest rates and a healthy economy, which translates to consumer confidence. The Fed has stated numerous times that they are on a path of continuing to raise rates. Also, home ownership now sits at approximately the long-term average of around 64%-65%. This rate is already significantly higher than the 10-year low reached in 2015 at 62%. It is also a long way off the peak of 69% reached in 2005.

To present a bull case for NVR, one has to assume that either household creation is going to go higher due to demographic factors and/or immigration, or that the home ownership rate is going to increase beyond the long-term average. A lot of success can be attained by value investors by making macro bets on certain metrics reverting to the long-term average but are you willing to make a bet that we will go back to 69% again? I think the regulatory environment has changed in a way that we will likely not experience such a heightened home ownership rate again for a long time. The other aspect that could influence growth for homebuilders is that of household formation.

In the past 30 years household formation has been at a CAGR of just under 1% which represents the whole country itself. So, if you have a home builder that focuses primarily on areas where that rate is higher than the average you may find that they have more tailwinds to aid in their long-term growth. That being said, NVR focuses on the eastern portion of the US primarily in Washington, DC and Baltimore which are certainly not laggards in formation but they are also not significantly different than the national average.

Therefore, the only other way for NVR to grow at substantial rates, above the national average, is if they take market share away from their competitors. While this was fairly easy for them a few decades ago at a fraction of their current size, it is becoming drastically more difficult now that they are doing $6 billion of business per year. One possibility is that they start expanding into other regions as a way to grow but this strategy may force them to deviate from the unique business practices that have made them so shareholder friendly in the past.

Valuation

Today NVR shares trade at a PE 17 based on diluted earnings. This is a multiple which you would expect to get 10% growth in earnings on over time. I think this 10% is a reasonable growth rate to assume for NVR under the assumption of 1% growth in household formations, 3% inflation and 3% market capture, but I think the basis of the calculation should likely not be 2018 estimated earnings due to NVR’s reputation for being a cyclical stock. In a recessionary environment you may see NVR shares drop by up to 50% and revenue drop by up to 30%. While a full setback of that size is likely temporary, it forces a prudent value investor to at least use more conservative earnings estimates in the intrinsic value calculation. My best guess is that normalized earnings through a full cycle could be anywhere between $300 – $350 million and deserve a multiple between 15 -18 if you account for NVR’s history of buybacks. This calculation would give NVR an intrinsic value of $4.5 Billion to $6.3 billion or approximately $1250 - $1750 per share. The reason I think normalized earnings are that far below today’s earnings are based on what I mentioned previously in this article with regards to interest rates, household ownership and household formation. While NVR’s earnings have recovered significantly a pullback will happen at some point down the road. In 2008 for example diluted EPS dropped to a mere $17 per share. While it is still very impressive that they managed to pull out a profit during this unique moment in financial history it certainly demonstrates that earnings need to be smoothed out in order to properly determine a range for intrinsic value.

Making a bet on NVR at today’s price levels would not be the worst financial mistake you could make if you have a long-term investment horizon. But if you are closer to retirement you may not want to take the same financial risk if you are going to need that money in the next 5 years. I want to reiterate that I think NVR is a good company, probably the best in their industry given their size but they are now large enough where their growth is going to be limited compared to the last 20 years. They won’t be able to grow their way through poor macro trends facing their industry anymore. Given where we are sitting with home ownership levels and interest rates I don’t think it would be prudent to make a bet that new homes construction will grow significantly further. It is important to be comfortable with not having to squeeze every penny out of a successful investment. Investing is a marathon or maybe even an ultra marathon. A 10-year record can be entirely due to good timing, good luck and risk taking that worked out. Don’t feel bad about passing opportunities by. If you investing horizon is long enough you will have plenty more opportunities to come if you keep looking.

