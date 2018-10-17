Buy These 4 High Yields Before It's Too Late From Annaly

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

There are 5 preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NLY). Currently, 4 of the 5 NLY preferred shares - NLY.PF, NLY.PG, NLY.PC, NLY.PD, NLY.PH - are in the buy range.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum's preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

NLY preferred shares carry a risk rating of 1 and are some of the best within the mortgage REIT sector.

Source: The REIT Forum

Note on Annaly common stock

NLY has some of the safest preferred shares in the sector. When we apply a risk rating to a preferred share, a large portion of the risk comes from the underlying company. One thing going for Annaly Capital Management is their dinosaur-like size:

Source: NLY

NLY is by far the largest mortgage REIT and one of the many reasons their preferred shares carry a risk rating of "1". NLY is attempting to acquire MTGE Investment Corp., which is one of the ways management is using to grow the company.

The underlying portfolio holds safe securities for preferred shareholders:

Source: NLY

While their portfolio is made up of many different securities, it is primarily in Agency MBS. These securities are extremely liquid. The liquidity lets the company easily sell off a portion of the portfolio in the event of a market crisis. While NLY may cut the common dividend, it is highly unlikely it'll be cut to zero. The preferred dividend cannot be cut unless the common dividend is cut to zero.

We view the common stock of NLY as a hold.

NLY preferred shares

Assuming zero bid-ask spread, we favor NLY-F or NLY-G's latest prices of $24.96 and $23.64. We consider them to be very similar:

Source: CWMF's subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

We have a larger position in NLY-F because we value the larger credit spread more than we value the higher yield to call.

NLY-F has the better stripped yield and a higher FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate after call protection ends.

All in all though, I expect NLY-F to trade about $1.25 to $1.30 higher than NLY-G most of the time. So long as they are within that range, we like them in very similar amounts. We had an opportunity to snag a huge position in NLY-F and were able to get the entire order filled. We currently have a larger position in NLY-F than NLY-G.

It all comes down to looking at the spread in prices when we're ready to place an order.

Recent questions and answers

For this question, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) preferred shares are very similar to NLY preferred shares. All of them carry a risk rating of 1.

I was asked if I had $500,000 in CDs expiring next week, would I invest them in NLY-F, NLY-G, AGNCN, and AGNCB, or invest in 15-month CDs at 3%.

I would look to mix the options. I love having some fresh capital entering my portfolio each quarter as I find new opportunities and the short-term rates aren't too bad. On the other hand, we also have very attractive prices on several of the lower risk-rating preferred shares, so I would want to get some capital invested at the current prices. I'll give two scenarios.

Scenario 1: I don't expect several other cash flows to be coming up over the next few years. I have this $500k as a burst of liquidity and don't have any other bursts of liquidity of comparable size coming up in the next 30 months. In this scenario I would look to split it between the two choices. Perhaps 60% goes into the CD to ensure another burst of liquidity in 15 months and the other 40% goes into the preferred shares. I would put the heaviest allocation towards NLY-F or NLY-G since they are both well within the buy range. Perhaps I mix in some AGNCB or NLY-H for a high stripped yield and a very high probability of being called next summer, which would give me another burst of liquidity.

Scenario 2: The $500k is one of several bursts of liquidity coming in. I'm having $500k in CDs coming up and have at least that much coming up every year for the next several years and I have no significant cash flow needs over the next few years. In this case, I'd weight much heavier into the preferred shares. Perhaps putting in 65% to 70% to the preferred shares with 30% to 35% rolling into a new CD. The rolling CDs are mostly there to keep giving me opportunities to buy if we see another February 2016 style panic. In this case NLY-F and NLY-G still get the heaviest allocation because they are so far into the buy range. Since I expect so much cash flow in this scenario, I might prioritize NLY-C over NLY-H for additional positions.

The call probability is quite high on NLY-H, but the benefit of expecting that cash flow to return next summer is lower since I already have so much liquidity in this scenario. With NLY-C (currently $25.06 with a stripped yield of 7.68%), I'm losing less premium if the call comes in. If NLY-H gets called and NLY-C doesn't, I'm still perfectly happy holding the position. The worst case scenario here would be a rapid increase in rates driving share values down. NLY-H would hold up better than NLY-C against the rate increase, but in this scenario I have plenty of cash flow to continue buying at lower prices (if rates soar higher, prices will generally weaken).

Final thoughts

While NLY-C and NLY-D are both within the buy range, we didn't touch on them much because NLY-F and NLY-G are materially better in our view. Both NLY-F and NLY-G are trading at a discount to their call value of $25. We believe both are great buys at recent prices. NLY-F has the higher yield and better FTF rate after call protection ends. NLY-G is trading at a material discount and has a much better annualized yield to call.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCB, NLY-F, NLY-G.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.