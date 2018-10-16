M&A Updates: Cross Border Arbitrages Seem To Be Quite Lucrative

I especially like Navios Maritime Acquisition/Navios Midstream Partners deal as so far it looks very straightforward and should close in two months without any problems.

It is the last chance to grab a 3% spread in Sibanye/Lonmin transaction. It is Africa and I think this deal will be done as the government is involved as a major shareholder.

Linde (LIN.DE) has announced that if their merger with Praxair (PX) is successful they will squeeze out the minority shareholders at a 188.4 EUR/share price. Previously management has indicated that the 8% of shareholders that did not participate in the offer and did not get their shares tendered will receive a cash compensation, but the amount was not specified. So the squeeze out price is considerably lower than the current tendered share (LINU.DE) price, however since the first time I wrote about this deal, it was possible to grab 8% spread, which now has shrunk to 3%. The deal is still in the process of asset sale to get regulatory approvals and is nearing the 24th of October deadline.

Cambium Learning (ABCD) has entered into the merger agreement with Veritas Capital. Merger consideration is $14.5/share, so the spread is currently eliminated. However, the ones who jumped in last week, grabbed +25% on this announcement with little risk.

Artilium (ARTA) shares were exchanged into new Pareteum (TEUM) shares on October 15th. In the end ARTA investors received the same TEUM shares as traded in US, not separately priced CDIs. Excluding 3% TEUM borrow, this has resulted in 13% profit in one month. Cross border arbitrages seem to be quite lucrative.

Cox Oil /Energy XXI Gulf Coast (EGC) have extended their merger once more, however this time only for one week until the 17th of October. They have previously extended their merger from the 9th of September to the 10th of October without any explanation and caused a huge reaction from the market, which resulted in the spread getting as wide as 47%. There were many guesses on what is happening and what caused the spread to expand including, problems with the previous CEO, removal from Russell index, financing problems or Cox reconsideration of the acquisition. Nonetheless the current announcement noted: “Since the merger agreement amendment was signed in early September, Cox regularly provided EGC with detailed status updates, including that definitive documents, including definitive financing documents, are nearly complete. Based on Cox’s status updates, the companies have agreed to extend the required closing date to October 17, 2018.” I think these represent positive news and imply that the previous delay was due to some kind of a set back for Cox’s financing, but is almost solved now. The spread still stands at 12%, which shows that market is still skeptical, but it is understandable as neither company provides sufficient communication.

CME(CME)/NEX Group (OTC:NEXGY) received green light from DOJ. The companies have also gathered regulatory approvals from other countries except UK antitrust regulators and Court approval. According to the management it should not be a problem and regulators are going to decide by the 8th of November. The deal is expected to close by the end of 2018.

The Competition Tribunal will decide on Sibanye Stillwater (SBGL) /Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) deal on the 18th of October. I expect the approval should be given based on the Competition Commission blessing last month, which have also included some conditions to deal with a public concern of job losses. Despite previously saying that heavy conditions could make Sibanye walk away, SBGL has said they are still keen on acquiring Lonmin. Since the last time I wrote about it, both stocks have jumped up more than 30%. If the blessing is received, the spread is likely to be completely eliminated

TransDigm Group (TDG) - Esterline Technologies (ESL) All Cash Deal

Spread: 5%. Expected closing: H2 2019

A merger in the aerospace industry between TransDigm and Esterline Technologies. The deal is approved by both companies boards and is subject to Esterline shareholder, customary and regulatory approvals. Merger consideration: $122.5 in cash. The financing should be not a problem as TransDigm plans to largely use the cash on hand and issue new term loans for the rest amount. The spread is most likely caused by the antitrust concerns.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) - Navios Midstream Partners (NAP) Stock Deal

Spread: 4%. Expected closing: December

A nano merger in the shipping industry between two companies of Navios group. The deal is subject to a majority of Navios Midstream Partners shareholder and customary approvals. NNA owns 58% of NAP and has entered into the voting agreement in favor of the transaction, so shareholder approval is secured. Usually in these type of deals a minority of shareholder approval is also required, but this time it is not the case. With that in mind this deal looks very straightforward and I see no explanation for the spread so far, except that it is a nano cap deal. Merger consideration is 6.292 news NNA shares for NAP share.

