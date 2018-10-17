4 Solid Buys With Fat Dividend Yields Within The REIT Sector

Realty Income is an excellent REIT. However, we believe they are fairly valued.

Today, we will be looking at a few companies and several preferred shares.

At The REIT Forum, we believe in companies with stellar fundamentals. However, that doesn’t mean all great companies get a buy rating. We look for strong fundamentals at a great bargain.

Let’s begin.

Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) is a grocery-anchored retail REIT undergoing a transformation. Full analysis on WRI (subscription to The REIT Forum required)

Source: WRI

They carry a very attractive yield at 5.74%. They also trade at an attractive multiple of AFFO and their AFFO calculations are excellent. The REIT offers investors exposure to grocery-anchored retail at a compelling valuation with a great balance sheet, history of growth, and a solid portfolio of properties.

Source: WRI

A decade ago, their balance sheet was far too risky and their property quality was much weaker.

Source: WRI

However, the changes over the last several years have transformed WRI. The share price isn’t up significantly, but dividends and AFFO per share are both up materially. During those years, they were disposing of lower quality properties to acquire higher quality properties.

WRI’s internal presentations also demonstrate that 79% of the portfolio is grocery-anchored.

Source: WRI

Many of these grocery-anchored properties also include another anchor. The presence of multiple anchors helps the properties to draw in additional customers. Simply looking at the grocer names in the chart, many investors should recognize that these are several of the strongest grocers. I wouldn’t have said that about Whole Foods before the Amazon (AMZN) acquisition. However, I do believe it is a fair statement about Whole Foods today.

Source: WRI

Even though WRI could be classified as a mall REIT, it is actually a strip-center REIT. In addition to most properties having a grocery anchor, we see very little exposure to apparel. Several of the major problem retailers are simply not present in WRI’s portfolio. The more difficult retailers they have identified combine to contribute only 2.95% to their annual base rent. Consequently, this should be a very manageable factor.

WRI has done quite well at growing the annual base rent per square foot in their portfolio:

Source: WRI

TWO preferred shares

Our risk rating is from 1-5 with 1 being the least amount of risk. Investors should note that a 2.5 risk rating for a preferred share carries materially less risk than a 2.5 risk rating common stock. It comes from a comparison to the other mortgage REIT preferred shares. We aim to measure the amount of risk. For example, we consider these higher risk than the preferred shares from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) or Annaly Capital Management (NLY), but lower risk compared to preferred shares from New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT).

We believe B&H investors should focus on the shares with lower risk ratings. Anything under 4 is OK, but materially higher weights should go to those with the lowest risk ratings.

Two Harbors (TWO) has 5 preferred shares, 3 come with an FTF (fixed-to-floating) rate:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

3 of the preferred shares from TWO are currently within the buy range. TWO-A is the only preferred share in the buy range with a fixed-to-floating feature. Once call protection ends, TWO-A will go to 3-month LIBOR + 5.66%

When compared to TWO-B and TWO-C, TWO-A has a materially better stripped yield at 7.92%. We believe that TWO-A is $0.45 under a buy:

We also believe that TWO-D and TWO-E are within the buy range. While neither share has any call protection on the calendar, they are trading at a discount to their call value of $25. Trading under the call value is a form of call protection. TWO-D currently has the best stripped yield at 7.98%. We view this as very attractive for a preferred share with a risk rating of 2.5.

The tickers on Seeking Alpha for these preferred shares are (TWO.PA), (TWO.PB), (TWO.PC), (TWO.PD), and (TWO.PE).

Realty Income

Realty Income (O), along with other REITs, can often demonstrate short-term correlation with bonds. This has been most pronounced over the last few years and may be a function of hedge funds utilizing asset allocation models that are more heavily dependent on correlation. Further, the widespread belief among investors that bonds and REITs are interchangeable can drive more correlation than we should expect in a perfectly rational market.

Full analysis on Realty Income (subscription to The REIT Forum required)

Realty Income will generally demonstrate some correlation bonds:

Source: YCharts

Comparing O to a triple leveraged 20-year Treasury ETF on the price chart for the last 3 years we can demonstrate the occasionally absurd correlation it had with Realty Income Corporation.

The correlation for Realty Income and the leveraged Treasury ETF from late 2015 through late 2016 was insane. The fundamentals are not correlated near as strongly as that price chart would suggest.

It is clear that the correlation has decreased since then, but it emphasizes a unique risk factor for the triple net lease REITs. Their share price is occasionally tied to Treasury prices. Since predicting price movements for long-duration Treasury bonds is extremely difficult, it makes predicting price movements for a triple net lease REIT more difficult. I can be very comfortable with O's dividend safety despite the high payout ratio because the properties are leased so many years in advance. However, predicting the change in share price over the next few months is dramatically more difficult.

One advantage for Realty Income is their dividend history. Investors love Realty Income because of the monthly dividend and the history of dividend increases.

Source: O

Financial analysts are prone to liking Realty Income Corporation because of how well it fits in the portfolio under modern portfolio theory.

Source: O

As you can see, Realty Income Corporation does extremely well under modern portfolio theory. The excellent performance of O under modern portfolio theory is impacted by both their high returns and the extremely low beta.

Realty Income has historically maintained exceptionally high levels of occupancy. They also have consistently driven positive growth in same store rent. If you are familiar with my articles, you may be familiar with same store NOI. Because O is a triple net lease REIT, their same store rent is largely equivalent to same store NOI. The growth rate in same store rents is quite steady, but it is also low compared to Simon Property Group (SPG). SPG’s same store NOI growth rate is substantially higher. However, few investors are ready to recognize that in the midst of the current dead mall narrative.

I believe one of the reasons investors like O so much is their simple financial statements. O’s business is much easier to explain to prospective investors. The financial statements are much simpler. The presentation is filled with useful slides. I believe one of the largest factors is their relatively steady margins. Investors can easily look at metrics such as “ revenue per share” for Realty Income Corporation. The growth is quite steady. Because their margins are also steady, the result is a very steady growth rate for AFFO. When growth is consistent, the risk-premium investors will demand is lower.

Final thoughts

WRI is within the buy range and is becoming a much better company through their transformation. We believe that the market has not fully caught on to WRI’s improvements. TWO preferred shares have recently seen a decline. 3 of TWO’s preferred shares are now within the buy range. We believe that TWO-A is the best deal at recent prices by a large margin.

O is one of the strongest REITs on the market. However, we believe that the market is correctly pricing their performance. Consequently, we do not believe there is a lot of room for upside. We see Realty Income as a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRI, NLY-G, NLY-F, SPG, TWO-A, TWO-D, AGNCB, NYMTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.