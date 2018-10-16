Building Client Confidence Through Balancing And Blending

In order to grow wealth over the long run, history has taught us the importance of keeping clients invested throughout all market cycles. As we continue to march along this historical run of U.S. market returns, simply staying invested has become a daunting prospect for some. You can read more in our Portfolio Construction Services (PCS) team’s Portfolio Diagnostics Report: Uncertainty is not Unusual.

While we believe that a suitable long-term investment process is a proven ballast for any historical storm, this isn’t so straightforward for clients who feel that they are on the precipice of the worst of storms. It is worth noting, however, that when looking at the S&P 500® Index since 1976, simply staying invested for at least five years has kept portfolios afloat over 90% of the time: