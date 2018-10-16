2 Dividend Stocks On Sale

You will not be surprised if I tell you the stock market dropped recently. We went through various emotions so far this year. We were up on a good start in January and then, we remembered that interest rates were rising. Utilities and REITs hurt along with the rest of the market. After that, everybody tend to forgot about as earnings were healthy and growing faster than kids running at my doorstep on Halloween's night. But then, commercial tension set the tone for us to remember that, yes, interest rates were and will be rising.

Source: Ycharts

I'm talking about real stocks on sale, deeply discounted

Does this small drop was the flag for a deeper cut or an opportunity to buy? Seriously, would you rush into Best Buy on Black Friday only to get a 5% discount on your new TV? Regardless of this small drop, there are a few "horror stories" going on before Halloween. I'm talking about companies that have been tormented by the market butcher a longer time. Here are two of my favorite stocks falling like knives on a Halloween night…

Invesco (IVZ) met Jack The Reaper

Invesco has been suffering since the very beginning of the year. But it looks like the investment firm with almost $1 trillion in assets under management affected others with its dark fever. If you have been following me for a while, you know I'm a big fan of another asset manager; Lazard (LAZ). This one is down 14% over the past 3months only. In fact, most assets managers are getting cut in pieces by Jack the Reaper lately.

Source: ycharts

I've picked Invesco for this article because this is the one with the largest loss in value. It's -20% over the past 3 months, but -43% since the beginning of the year. There is one question about IVZ; is it still a safe stock or this falling knife will cut your hand?

Invesco is an independent investment management company. It provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes. As we are riding a never-ending bull market, Invesco continues to perform like there is no tomorrow. As of July 2018, there are 70% and 71% of actively managed assets in the top half of its peer group on a 3- and 5-year basis. In other words, when investors look for performance, they look at Invesco.

Clients investing with IVZ (not its shareholders, but its clients), do it because Invesco's portfolio managers have shown they can beat their peer over the long haul. Any downturn in the stock market will reinforce this position as people want to hang out with winners. I like the way management uses its cash. The company generates over $1 billion in cash flow, but will use most of it to finance its ETFs purchases instead of going overly generous with shareholders (through dividend raise or stock repurchase). I like when management thinks about its business growth first.

Potential Risks

The market is nervous about all asset managers. It feels "the time has come" and the market will collapse. If this is the case, all fund managers will get hurt. Since a big part of IVZ's success is related to its investment performance, it will be hart to convince investors to stay in a leaking boat.

As past performances are not an indication of future returns, we have no ways to know if Invesco will continue to dominate its peers going forward.

Also, a shift in regulations forces brokers and advisors to look more carefully at fees and performance. As BlackRock benefits from these regulations changes due to its ETF products, Invesco may lose clients if its performance does not justify its higher fees. This is not a coincidence that Invesco acquired Guggenheim ETFs business a few months ago.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Invesco has been increasing its dividend since 2009. It has great chances to become a dividend achievers next year. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

When you look at IVZ payout ratio, everything looks great. The fund manager shows a payout ratio of 41% and a cash payout ratio of 37%. To answer my question; IVZ is a safe stock with a generous dividend. With a yield near 6%, it's starting to feel like the best bargain in this sector.

What will happen going forward

There are two possible outcomes at this point. First, investors are happy with the new earnings report coming in the next 2 months and the market is back up (lifting asset managers with it). IVZ shares would then a long hike toward its previous price peak of $38-39. Second, the market slides continues, investors are worried and you are "stuck" with your IVZ shares for a while. In the meantime, the dividend is safe and you will derive a solid 5-6% income from it. This is not too bad, right?

Bank OZK (OZK): The name change looks like The Exorcist

In 1903, Bank of the Ozarks, a small bank in Jasper, Arkansas, was founded. Things greatly evolved when OZRK went public in 1997. It started growing organically and through multiple mergers & acquisitions. In 2018, Bank of Ozarks changed its name to Bank OZK to reflect its ambition of growing across the U.S. This is definitely a coincidence, but the stock is going down ever since:

Source: Ycharts

The bank mainly operates around savings and loan banking. OZK currently has 253 offices in 10 U.S. states. While lots of its offices are in Arkansas, Georgia, and Florida, its NYC facility owns the largest part of its loan portfolio.

Potential Risks

Is OZK a victim of its previous success on the stock market? Shares were trading around $25 toward the end of 2014 and have hit peaks in the $50's many times since then. Maybe some investors are just taking profit right now. What could really go wrong for OZK?

The company is growing very fast. When you run too fast, you sometimes tumble upon unexpected events. For example, their Real Estate Specialities Group (RESG) is an engine for loan growth. OZK has decided to leave the crowded loan places and focus on Real Estate specialities, such as condo buildings. It has grown its loan portfolio in New York City at a very fast pace. If the Real Estate slows down, this is a big part of OZK business that will be knocked-out. The company is also very active with RV and marine loans. Another segment that is highly dependable on a strong economy.

Dividend Growth Perspective

With a yield near 2%, OZK can't be considered as a strong yielder. However, it has an incredible dividend growth of 13.81% CAGR over the past 5 years. OZK has almost doubled its dividend in the past 5 years. Being cautious with its dividend policy, the bank shows payout and cash payout ratios around 25% (20.5% payout ratio and 26.75% cash payout ratio). A double-digit dividend growth rate for several years is realistic. Since revenue, earnings and dividend are all rising toward the same direction, shareholders should not worry too much about what's coming up in the next few months. Keep your eyes on the forest.

What will happen going forward

The small bank that sees big has a strong reputation in the savings and loan banking industries. As a classic one, OZK is well positioned to benefit from the U.S. economic tailwind. The Tax Act also boosts earnings and open the door for more acquisitions. With the interest rate spreads improving, OZK should show strong numbers going forward. Finally, its Real Estate Specialities Group is a loan growth machine. OZK is leaving the crowded loan activities to focus on Real Estate specialities. As the construction industry is healthy, RESG should be able to have solid results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAZ, BLK.

