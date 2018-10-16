Global Ship Lease Preferred: Bargain Or Junk?

Global Ship Lease Preferred series B (GSL.PB) has been crashing since the beginning of the month. However, this issue had a rather positive review from well-known SA author Double Dividend Stocks just five months ago (his article here). The central argument of the bull case was “very strong coverage” of the preferred dividend. Today’s price is lower than a few months ago, so this issue must be a bargain, right? Well, it’s time to find out.

Company Description

Here’s how the company presents itself:

“Global Ship Lease (GSL) is a containership lessor, publicly traded since 15th August 2008 on the New York Stock Exchange. We are a Marshall Islands Corporation with administrative offices in London. We own a fleet of high quality, well-maintained containerships that are leased out under fixed-rate time charters.”

Source: Global Ship Lease website

And here is a quick overview of the company:

Source: GSL September 2018 Investor Presentation

Financial position

If we study a preferred share of a company, the first thing to check is the balance sheet. We want to see if the financial position is sound enough to ensure the company’s survival and its ability to pay a dividend on the preferred share. Here’s a simplified Balance Sheet of the last quarter:

June 30, 2018 Assets Liabilities & Equity Cash and cash equivalents 69,599 Current portion of long-term debt 40,000 Other current assets 6,916 Other current liabilities 13,620 Total current assets 76,515 Total current liabilities 53,620 Vessels in operation 595,318 Long-term debt 350,932 Other fixed assets 7 Intangible liability – charter agreements 7,125 Intangible assets 3 Deferred tax liability 27 Total non-current assets 595,328 Total long-term liabilities 358,084 Total Assets 671,843 Total Liabilities 411,704 Preferred Equity 35,000 Common Equity 225,139 Total Stockholders’ Equity 260,139 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity 671,843

Assets are at $672m, liabilities at $412m leaving $260m for Shareholders’ equity. If we count $25 per preferred share outstanding, we get $35m of Preferred Equity and $225m of Common Equity.

This simple lecture hints to a potential problem of GSL: a levered balance sheet. Common equity which is the cushion for preferred shareholders represents only 1/3 of the capital structure. However, liabilities which are senior to the preferred equity are substantial at more than 60% of the balance sheet.

Companies are not equal regarding leverage. In fact, companies with stable cash flows can take more debt than companies with fluctuating cash flows. REITs, for example, can lever substantially their balance sheet. Then, the size of a company is another factor: larger companies tend to be more robust than smaller ones, thus can sustain a higher level of leverage. So, the question is: is GSL as a small containership lessor company fit to take a large amount of debt?

There are some stable cash flows coming from long-term contracts, but these are also subject to fluctuating rates. Then, the size of GSL isn’t great enough to ensure stability. I think creditors agree with me because the current yield of GSL bond is above 10%, indicating a substantial level of risk.

Dividend Coverage

GSL doesn’t pay a dividend on the common shares. A debt covenant prevents them to do that. That’s rather a good thing as cash-flow is retained in the company.

To assess the safety of a preferred share, we have to consider the coverage of the interest charge and preferred dividends. I compute the coverage as follow: Start with Net Income (or Cash-Flow), add back the interest charge and quarterly preferred dividends, then compare the results with the sum of interest and quarterly preferred dividends. Here’s the table for the last 4 quarters:

18Q2 18Q1 17Q4* 17Q3 TTM Net Income 4 020 4 192 2 200 8 878 19 290 Pf dividend 765 765 765 765 3 060 Interest 10 729 10 787 12 621 10 387 44 524 Total 15 514 15 744 15 586 20 030 66 874 Interest coverage 1.45 1.46 1.23 1.93 1.50 Interest+div 11 494 11 552 13 386 11 152 47 584 Int+ pf div coverage 1.35 1.36 1.16 1.80 1.41

*17Q4 earnings are corrected for impairments and one-time financial charges

We can see from the table that the dividend and the interest charge are very weakly covered. The ratio is constantly lower than 2x. It is 1.41x for the trailing 12 months which is again very weak.

Below is the calculation of the coverage ratios with a measure of cash-flow instead of Net Income and 2017 instead of TTM:

2017, in $m OCF 57.8 vessels improvements -0.3 drydocking -4.6 net OCF 52.9 Interest 44.8 net OCF+Interest 97.7 Interest coverage 2.18 preferred dividend 3.06 pf div+int coverage 2.04

What I did was to compute a “net OCF” which is the OCF less the capex and drydocking expense. It’s similar than what Double Dividend Stocks did in his article. However, I computed the coverage ratio accounting for the interest expense and the preferred dividend. In this way, we get 2.04x which is far less flattering than the 17.29x we would get without accounting for the interest charges.

The GSL case is a good example of how important it is to look at coverage ratios. If we ignore the interest charge in the calculation, we tend to overstate the safety of a dividend as Double Dividend Stocks did in his article. A 17.29x coverage ratio on the preferred dividend seems better than the 2.18x coverage on the interest charge. But, it doesn’t make any sense! A preferred stock cannot be safer than a bond of the same issuer.

Before any purchase of a preferred stock, make sure to calculate your coverage ratios accounting for the interest expense and have a look to the balance sheet. The preferred stock of GSL isn’t safe enough to consider it as a long-term investment.

To sum up

GSL preferred shares are not suitable for investors. The company has a weak financial position with too much debt on the balance sheet. Furthermore, the coverage ratios are also weak leaving no protection against bad events or worsening market conditions. Investors should look elsewhere and leave this issue to speculators.

