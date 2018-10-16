Points International: An OTA-Like Growth Business With 73% Upside

Long term pipeline of $120M in gross profit/net revenue translates to incremental Ebitda opportunity of $72M which translates to 4.3 times the last 12 months Adjusted Ebitda of $16.6M.

Points International – Investment Thesis(11 October 2018)

Points International (Nasdaq: PCOM) is a tech company with similarities to Booking Holdings (Priceline) and Expedia. It serves the travel industry’s largest loyalty programs through a software-like model. PCOM is on track to grow ebitda 35%+ in 2018 and I expect will trade at 2019E EV/FCF of 7.3x. In a volatile macro environment PCOM has the capacity to buy up to 10% of the company back every year.

The elevator pitch:

PCOM operates in the loyalty industry with an unfair advantage in airline loyalty programs. They work with: 7/10 largest airlines in North America, 2/10 largest airlines in Europe and 2/10 largest airlines in AMEA (Emirates was on-boarded this year). As for industry size, the addressable market is estimated by PCOM to be $50+B/year in value of points/miles issued and sold by North American loyalty programs alone. (Source:Company presentation)

PCOM’s Core business is the re-selling of airlines' miles to the end consumer which they have been doing for 15+ years using proprietary processes and technology. Give the enterprise relationship and importance of their solution, PCOM has lost only 2 clients in the last 7 years despite industry consolidation. In fact multi-year investments have accelerated new and expansion contract wins - 6 new launches/expansion in 2017, 3 new customer launches in 2018 resulting in "core Ebitda" of H1 2018 = $13.2M | LTM = $24.1M |2017 = $20.7M | 2016 = $19.96M (as disclosed in company financial statement and MD&A).

They have little/no real competition except internal systems developed by airlines. As result of single digit penetration at existing clients and new customer opportunity through geographical expansion the business has a clear runway for growth, which management expects to drive long-term growth in Gross Profit (net revenue) of 10% and Ebitda of 15%. Historically healthy growth rates are expected to accelerate.

(Source:Company presentation)

PCOM also has massive call options with 2 emerging businesses; but profits temporarily depressed. The businesses are:

Points Partners, a loyalty program network ­(in late investment stage) with Ebitda from operation of -$1.3M (2018E), -$1.7M (2017), -$2.3M (2016) and; Points Travel, a white-labeled Hotel/Car OTA (in investment phase) with Ebitda from operation = -$6.3M (2018E), -$5.8M (2017), -$5.6M (2016). Interestingly Points Travel has a win rate of 60% in 2017/2018 against Priceline and Expedia as stated in the 5 Sep 2018 Liolios Gateway conference.

In essence a multi-year investment phase has led to rapid on-boarding of clients since H2 2017 and it is expected to continue into 2019. In addition, this will provide operating leverage leading to rapid profit growth. Management stated that incremental gross profit converts to Ebitda at 60% to 70%. (Q1 2018 earnings call disclosure).

The result is an asset-light, OTA-like secular growth business trading at a 10% FCF yield, EV/Ebitda of 6.1x and EV/FCF of 7.3x in 2019. At a fair value multiple of 12x EV/Ebitda there is a 73% upside. In addition, management has bought back 9% of company since 2015 with buybacks accelerating to a cumulative $5.8M in last 2 quarters.

I believe the risk reward is compelling. The full story follows.

Large loyalty programs make money by selling their loyalty points/miles to large buyers; typically banks who in-turn use points/miles as a promotional tool to acquire new customers. The loyalty-based credit cards compete with cash back credit cards but have comparable economics and hence the banks are indifferent between the two forms of customer acquisition.

PCOM is typically the 2nd largest buyer of loyalty points after the banks.

The Loyalty Industry is large and growing:

Most people are unaware of the scale and robustness of the Loyalty industry. A study by Accenture found that in 2017, 77% of consumers participate in a retail loyalty program, 46% have joined a hotel program, and 40% are part of an airline program–up from 72%, 36%, and 31% over 2016, respectively. Another report released by Colloquy, a global research firm for loyalty professionals, found that Americans are signing up for loyalty programs in droves, with memberships having jumped 2.5 percent to 3.3 billion between 2012 and 2014.

However, active use of these programs has steadily declined since 2010 at a rate of 2 to 3 percent per year. According to a study by London-based loyalty firm Collinson Latitude, 78 percent of consumers indicated that they would like a system that allows them to redeem their rewards more easily.

PCOM provides multiple ways to earn and redeem points, that are gaining traction from businesses in multiple industries. In fact, the two emerging businesses of Points Travel and Points Partners is an extension of this need in the market. Source: Can Blockchain Help Loyalty Programs?

Below are some high-level stats provided by PCOM.

Scale:

Globally there are 1000’s of Loyalty programs

4B membership in US Loyalty programs alone

29 Memberships per household in the US

Estimated 20+ trillion points outstanding in North America At a value of $0.015/point (which is the typically what banks and PCOM pay the programs) total outstanding value of points translate to $300 Billion and represents a huge asset class that is unmanaged and has seen little innovation.



Robustness: $50B of points/miles are issued/sold by North American loyalty programs (Sources: Points International presentation, COLLOQUY 2011, 2015 and 2017 Loyalty Census, U.S. figures) with 60% of loyalty points/miles are bought by 3rd parties (predominantly banks).

Why is the Loyalty industry so large? The answer lies in the economics of a mile/loyalty point. For example, a large North American airline carrier will generate anywhere from $2B to $3B in revenue selling miles. The average revenue/mile is about $0.015. PCOM estimates that the cost to run such a large loyalty program for the carrier is <=$1B. This translates to 60% ebitda margins.

The report from EY, Bloomberg and foxbusiness shed more light on the attractiveness of loyalty programs.

The snapshot below summarizes the opportunity for loyalty in 3 of the largest industries.

(Source:Company presentation)

Points International Business Segments in detail:

PCOM has 3 business segments – (1) LCR – Loyalty Currency Retailing, (2) Points Partners and (3) Points Travel. In addition, PCOM has developed a software/technology layer that provides common functionality to all three businesses. This technology layer is what the company calls “Loyalty Commerce Platform”. In the last 5 years PCOM has invested heavily into developing this platform which now enables client on-boarding in as little as 3 weeks. It also provides operating leverage as the system manages many of the functions previously managed by people.

Highlighted below are some of the capabilities of the Loyalty Commerce Platform.

Processed 7+ million transactions and 85 billion miles annually

Transaction/Banking level access to 1 Billion loyalty program members from 60 loyalty partners.

$1B in miles/points value processed annually

Configure, design and create 1B loyalty partner marketing emails

Functional features such as analytics, business intelligence and automated marketing tools

It is worth noting that for this level of access, each of these 1 Billion members and the brands that own these members had to explicitly allow PCOM into their accounts. It takes years of working with multi-billion-dollar brands to get access to their customer base. This represents a level of stickiness that cannot be built quickly with venture capital money. It is also resistant to disruptive technology. In the past these tasks were handled manually, which meant longer time to on-board new clients and adding personnel to do the integration work or holding clients in the pipeline while current implementations are completed. The “Loyalty Commerce Platform” is integrated to 60 loyalty programs today

Loyalty Currency Retailing (LCR) = Only 3rd party Loyalty points transaction platform at scale

PCOM currently provides Currency Retailing solutions for 30+ of the world’s leading loyalty programs. This includes buy, sell, gift/transfer services that PCOM provides to the loyalty program in serving their loyalty members. However, most of the transactions cater to selling of miles. Examples of the leading programs are: Southwest Airlines - Rapid Rewards, United Airlines- MileagePlus, Air Canada - Altitude, Air France/KLM - FlyingBlue.

PCOM provides a guaranteed commitment to the loyalty program to sell “X” miles/points at a fixed price that is locked in a multi-year contract. The LCR business is comparable to the OTA businesses of Priceline and Expedia, where instead of miles/points they sell hotel room/airline ticket inventory for a certain commission/take-rate.

This is how LCR works: An example of a typical transaction

I am looking to fly from Montreal to New York. My Air Canada account has 45,000 miles, but a ticket sells for 50,000 miles or $500. In this case I am better off buying 5000 miles from the Air Canada for $80 to reach 50,000 miles for my ticket. This is especially valid during tougher times when I am strapped for cash.

The purchase of 5000 miles and the subsequent redemption of 50,000 miles happen in the Air Canada website or App but is facilitated by PCOM in the background. Airlines provide PCOM access to all marketing channels such as the website, App, Call Center to facilitate such transactions.

PCOM can take 2 roles in LCR – “Principal” or “Agent” (similar to Expedia and Priceline)

As part of this principal role, the PCOM may have a contractual obligation to fulfill a revenue guarantee to the loyalty program based on the terms of the contract between the PCOM and the loyalty program. As such, the PCOM will assume credit and/or inventory risk in the form of revenue guarantee to the loyalty program and will have a substantial level of responsibility with respect to marketing, pricing and commercial transaction support. PCOM typically reaches the guaranteed obligation in the 7th or 8th month of the year and then goes beyond the contracted minimum miles/points. In fact, PCOM has provided revenue guarantees since 2008 and in conversations with management they stated that PCOM would not have missed these guarantees more than 3 or 4 times since 2008.

Historically PCOM’s performance has been far better than internal program.

Alternatively, the PCOM may assume an agency role in the retailing and wholesaling of loyalty currencies, where it takes a less active role in the relationship and receives a commission on each transaction. Revenue earned under an agency role is included in Other Partner Revenue in the PCOM’s consolidated financial statements.

The best thing about “Loyalty Currency Retailing”: There is “no real competition”! This is a wonderful scenario for any business. PCOM competes solely with the Airlines or Loyalty programs themselves who usually have a home-grown equivalent of the PCOM system.

For example, Emirates joined in 2018 after evaluating their internal system against that of PCOM’s and finding that PCOM results were meaningfully better than Emirates’ internal results. With one of the fastest growing large airlines in the region joining PCOM, other airlines in the Middle-east and Asia should start looking at PCOM seriously.

In fact, I believe PCOM has lost only 2 clients (American Airlines and US Airways) in the last 7 years. The reason for the loss was their belief that post-merger a larger loyalty program should lead to better performance of the internal system. PCOM management continues to believe that PCOM’s performance can better the new American’s performance. Time will tell if PCOM can win the business back.

At current scale PCOM has the critical mass to put meaningful capital into enhancing their software systems than ever before. This includes industry leading fraud detection, analytics, automated marketing tools. Deep learning across many loyalty programs beyond what a typical single loyalty program can achieve also lays the foundation for machine learning capabilities

When it comes to revenue stability, 60%+ of PCOM revenue is committed through long-term contracts. Most contracts rates are locked in for the term of the contract. In some cases, there is a volume discount or a volume performance incentive depending on how the program is designed, which creates some variability. With a massive transaction data set that PCOM has analyzed over a decade across a multitude of different loyalty programs, the company is able to build and constantly enhance customer profiles to determine the optimum marketing strategy. There have been 6 launches/expansion in 2017 and 3 in 2018.

The largest of new contracts with Emirates was launched in late Q2 and is still expanding. Emirates flew an estimated 58.5 million people in 2017 and the full impact of Emirates is expected to flow through starting Q4 2018/Q1 2019. This positive has not been factored into the valuation. Gaining traction in Asia and middle-east with recent wins presents a large opportunity

Points Travel = A white-labelled Hotel/Cars booking Engine for Loyalty Programs

The Points Travel solution enables loyalty programs to give their members miles/points for booking hotel or rent a car on their website. Their main competitors are Priceline and Expedia with PCOM taking the lead from Priceline with a 60% win-rate while Expedia languishes at a distant last with almost no wins. In fact, Priceline has won deals with “Loyalty Program’s” travel solutions as a result of RocketMiles acquisition in 2015 for $20m. RocketMiles was a Chicago startup that offered airline miles in exchange for hotel bookings. Priceline/Booking.com has been the dominant winner until PCOM’s solution was fully developed in 2017.

This is lucrative business for the airlines! I believe every airline in the world will eventually adopt the Points Travel or an equivalent platform. Here is why! - Expedia swears by hotel attach rates for air ticket sales.

In fact, one of the driving factors for the Orbitz acquisition by Expedia for $1.2B in 2015 was that Orbitz had a high volume of airline ticket sales and with Expedia’s attach rates, the acquisition would be successful.

Dara Khosrowshahi then CEO of Expedia (now CEO of Uber) said the following in the Orbitz acquisition call: “we do expect to hook Orbitz into our back-end hotel platforms and tools, et cetera, and we absolutely do expect there to be a net benefit not only in terms of being able to drive higher conversion on the hotel, on the Orbitz standalone hotel path, but also on upselling -- what Mark was talking about -- upselling air shoppers into other products, whether it's hotel or insurance or car, et cetera, or attractions. This is a part of the business that we've been working on the brand Expedia side for a few years and in general our attach rates have been improving pretty consistently on a year-on-year basis”

Q3 2015 Earnings call:

“So air tends to be much more of a direct business. So the attach revenue tends to be higher margin revenue, so to speak. But we're very much looking forward to participating more aggressively in variable channels on the air side.”

“I think that as we have built out our attach platforms, having context as to where the consumer is going, I think, is going to give us lots of up-sell opportunity.”

Q2 2018 Earnings call:

CEO, Mark D. Okerstrom: “Listen, it's early, but early indications are very solid. We're seeing higher customer attach rates and essentially higher room night growth than otherwise we would have seen.”

“Generally, when hotels get booked with a flight or something else, you get lower cancellation rates, you get longer lengths of stay, and that's generally a great thing for our hotel partners.”

This is how Points Travel works: An example of a typical transaction

I can book 2 nights stay in New York worth $800 with 100,000 of my Lufthansa miles. The $800 is usually very close to what I will see at Booking.com or Expedia. In the background PCOM buys room at wholesale rate of $550 from one of the suppliers – Priceline, Expedia, Hotelbeds. The difference between retail and wholesale price is $250 ($800 - $550).

Since PCOM is embedded into the Airline website/App they have no marketing cost. Instead PCOM buys the points/miles from the airline for say $200 (could be $220 or $180 depending on how aggressive PCOM wants to be). PCOM then gives the consumer $200 worth of points/miles. The $200 that the consumer receives is the equivalent of what Priceline, Expedia spend in marketing dollars on Google, Tripadvisor and other traffic sources to acquire a hotel customer.

The remaining $50 is PCOM’s revenue, which has very little associated overhead cost. Most of the cost associated was in building the white-label product and that is behind us.

Lufthansa achieves a high level of brand engagement with its loyalty member in addition to a high profit sale of their miles to PCOM.

Key Highlights of Points Travel:

First OTA to offer choice of mileage bonus as a booking incentive

Points Travel was built on top of PointsHound acquired in 2014 for $2M, with full scale go-to market in 2016/2017

Private Label deployments with 12 Loyalty Programs around the world. Q2, Q3 2018 expected ramp in Points Travel was delayed by temporary GDPR issues at airline partners. PCOM launched 5 programs in 2018 (Singapore Airlines being the largest) and management has guided to accelerated deployment in H2 2018, which should translate to segment revenue acceleration in 2019

In a March 2017 presentation management outlined that PCOM has a pipeline of $40M in gross profit visibility. They also suggested expected positive Ebitda in 2018. However, Ebitda is on track to be about -$6M due to revenue delay associated with GDPR and acceleration in new partner on-boarding.

It would seem that the current stock price assumes the negative Ebitda is permanent.

Points Platform Partners: Offers seamless fully managed transactional (credit/debit) access to dozens of loyalty programs and 100s of millions of loyalty members around the globe.

This is how Platform Partners works – “GroupOn as an example”:

GroupOn wanted to create a loyalty program. It had 2 options – 1) create their own - for example “GroupOn Rewards” similar to “Marriott Rewards”/“Hilton Honors” or buy points like the banks do for their credit cards. GroupOn decided to go with the latter. However, GroupOn wanted to present its user base the option to earn points from multiple programs. The easiest, fastest and most robust way to introduce loyalty to the millions of GroupOn members was to adopt “Points Partners”. PCOM allows GroupOn to choose from 30 loyalty programs. Groupon then discussed with these loyalty programs to finally strike a deal with Alaska Air, Choice Privilege, IHG, Jet Blue and United. Now at GroupOn I can earn United Miles because I am a United frequent flyer Vs, my friend Sam who will choose Jet Blue because he has been accumulating Jet Blue points for the last 3 years. Once again, it takes PCOM a few weeks to launch such a program!

Now let us look at the economics of Points Partners. When I buy a $100 deal to my favorite restaurant on GroupOn, they pay PCOM $12 for 500 United Mileage miles and PCOM in-turn buys 500 miles from United at the wholesale price of $10 because PCOM already buys a few million dollars’ worth of miles from United every year (hence the wholesale rate). PCOM earn $2 in revenue from the transaction.

GroupOn get a commission from the restaurant for the sale of a seat like how OpenTable gets a commission for dinner reservation. GroupOn also improves customer acquisition, because consumers are incentivized to earn the preferred miles/points, moving the consumer closer to a redemption threshold.

“One integration delivers access to the entire Loyalty industry.”

(Source:Company presentation)

A Management that is playing the long game

The founders of PCOM continue to operate the company. However, unlike our typical investments, here management does not have enough ownership in absolute dollars. The ownership is as follows:

CEO/Co-founder Robert Maclean = 1.4%

President/Co-founder Christopher Barnard = 1.59%

Ideally, I would have liked to see higher insider ownership. However, the risk reward and business economics is compelling. I also give credit to management where it is due. They have built the core business of “Loyalty Currency Retailing” from $ $18M in Net revenue (gross profit) in 2009 to $51M in LTM and $24M in Core-Ebitda for the trailing 12 months.

I would definitely question their capital allocation on “Points Travel” and “Points Platform Partners”, especially on the lack of revenue acceleration that was expected this year but has not yet materialized.

In my opinion Platform Partners is probably ahead of market adoption though the market opportunity I understand is massive.

However, Points Travel provides a serious value proposition to both the Loyalty program and the end-consumer. I find the accelerating wins at Points Travel an encouraging leading indicator to net revenue growth.

Nevertheless, I believe the stock price assumes losses from emerging businesses have some level of permanence. In fact, one could also argue that these levels investors are getting the core business at a discount.

I would give management the benefit of doubt, especially in a scenario where bulk of the emerging business investment is behind us. Accelerating share buybacks also point to slowing investments and growing business momentum. Shares outstanding reduced from 15.6 million to 14.2 million

2015: $4.57M , 439,094 shares. Average price = $10.44

, 439,094 shares. Average price = $10.44 2016: $3.18M , 428,228 shares. Average price = $7.43

, 428,228 shares. Average price = $7.43 2017: $3.4M , 334,212 shares. Average price = $10.17

, 334,212 shares. Average price = $10.17 2018 YTD Q1: 133,000 shares at an average cost of $10.82 = $1.44M buyback Q2: 285,000 shares at an average cost of $15.28 = $4.36M buyback .



Valuation:

It is important that you look at PCOM’s gross profit (or net revenue) as the true revenue because PCOM’s agency revenue is the equivalent of gross bookings for Expedia or Bookings Holdings (Priceline).

Another key takeaway is the working capital. PCOM has consistently had working capital benefits from receiving points/miles from loyalty programs in advance and paying them after these points have been monetized. I estimate a 45 days lag between collection of proceeds by PCOM and payment to loyalty partners. The summary is below. It is worth noting that 2013 saw the ratio of “Payables to loyalty partners/Principal revenue” peak and then fall off after American Airline/US Airways churned. However, it recovered quickly and is now on an uptrend. Overall the ratio looks healthy. I have not factored using the additional cash from working capital into an aggressive share buyback plan. However, that is possible, and management has mentioned it before.

Source: From company financial statements

Base valuation assumptions for 2018, 2019 are as follows:

2018E: Ebitda of $17.72M which is at the mid-point of guidance at 35% Ebitda growth This translates to an average adjusted Ebitda of $4.2M in Q3 and Q4 2018 which is a 36% and 4% growth respectively. There might be some variability based on promotional activity.



2019E: Gross profit growth = 10% Operating expense growth = 10% Indirect adjusted operating expenses (overhead) growth = 10% growth. This is aggressive given the highly fixed nature of this overhead expense which corresponds to unallocated corporate and technology expenses that is not specific to any one business segment. Points Travel reaches break-even contribution Results in an Adjusted Ebitda growth of 30%



Source: From company financial statements

12x EV/Ebitda forward multiple which is conservative for a company that has long runway for double digit Ebitda and FCF growth. Since there are no direct comparable, the closest comparable is Expedia which at $125/share trades at EV/Adjusted Net Income 2019E = 20x and 2020e = 17.5x. PCOM today trades at 7.3x and 5.2x in 2019 and 2020. I use EV/Adjusted Net Income for Expedia because it does not factor in any working capital adjustments and hence closely aligns with my estimate for EV/FCF for PCOM. I don't use EV/Ebitda as a comparison between PCOM and Expedia because Expedia has Debt/Ebitda of 2x while PCOM has no debt.

Scenario: Not factoring the benefits of positive working capital (Expected return = 73% in next 12 month)

PCOM will trade at EV/Ebitda = 6.1x (2019E), 8.9x (2018E)

Source: From company financial statements

The valuation makes no sense. This is a company that has grown while investing in new businesses. It begs the question, “Why is the company trading this cheap?”

Why is the stock mispriced? (Lack of communication? Poor screening? Complicated business? No Comparable?) – The answer is, all of the above!

2018:

Stock price volatility has continued in 2018 moving from $10.29 1 Jan 2018 to a high of $18.48 July 9th. It has since been trending downwards for no real reason. There are 2 headline news, neither should have any material impact on PCOM.

1. PCOM is not in Aimia’s business. There is the possibility that investors consider PCOM and Aimia as comparables . However, they are not! Until recently Aimia owned the Aeroplan frequent flyer program, with about 60% of the Aeroplan business coming from Air Canada. PCOM however does not own any loyalty program, but simply facilitates the selling of points for various loyalty programs. For that reason, unlike Aimia there is no long-term points liability that resides in PCOM’s balance sheet.

Air Canada, along with TD, CIBC, and Visa acquired Aeroplan on 21 Aug 2018 (which is Air Canada’s loyalty program) from Aimia. PCOM does business with Air Canada and Aeroplan (Aimia). In fact, Air Canada was brought into the LCR program (currency retailing) in 2017 which implies PCOM performs better than Air Canada’s internal system. There is no other vendor that does what PCOM does.

In fact, management stated in Q2 2018 that the Aeroplan acquisition is a net positive for PCOM

2. As of 18 Aug 2018, Starwood and Marriott merged their loyalty programs, 2 years after the companies merged. There could be concern that Marriott might bring the combined points monetization in house after the programs are merged. I believe this is unlikely. it is worth noting the following;

PCOM has lost only 2 clients (American Airlines and US Airways) in the last 7 years despite a series of consolidation in airlines and hotel chains. 61 of the last 63 yearly and multi-year contracts were renewed



Moreover, Marriott is having issues combining the 2 loyalty programs. I doubt they will make changes to the PCOM partnership while their current systems are breaking. Some of the issues they are facing are highlighted in the article below from Skift. Marriott and Starwood Face Speed Bumps in Loyalty Merger In fact, speaking with management I was told that PCOM facilitated some of the transfer/exchange of Virgin Points into Alaska Points with no negative PR when Alaska and Virgin America merged. In retrospect, Marriott could have also gone with the PCOM points exchange solution.



The net result is that the stock traded down to low of $12.88 as of September 19th, 2018. That is a 31% drop when the last 2 quarters (Q2 and Q1 2018) has seen 51% and 66% Ebitda growth. Management has guided to 35% to 40% growth in Ebitda for 2018 and expect recent wins to maintain growth momentum into 2019. While this translates to some sequential deceleration in Ebitda growth, a 35% growth at the midpoint of the guidance for the full year is very strong.

In Q2 2018 management also provided further clarity in addition to segment Ebitda in the form of “contribution” of each business before overhead (which they call “Indirect adjusted operating expenses”) is added. Indirect adjusted operating expenses comprise of costs that are shared among the Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners and Points Travel operating segments, including costs associated with various corporate functions, such as Finance, Human Resources, Legal and certain expenses associated with information technology infrastructure.

H1 2018 YoY growth in “Indirect adjusted operating expenses” was 1.8%.

This highly fixed overhead is what drives a large part of the operating leverage. It should continue.

In the past: Near-term missteps & miscommunication

2013/2014:

PCOM was a high-flying Canadian tech stock that grew from a low of $3 in 2009 to $30 in 2014. Then in 2014 two of their large customers American Airlines, US Airways merged and decided to bring their points monetization in-house. While there is no public data on how successful the internal system is, PCOM management continues to believe PCOM can do better than American Airlines.

While PCOM continued to grow net-revenue (gross margin), the loss of large clients resulted in negative free cashflow in 2014 as the working capital benefits from 2 large clients went away. The stock price declines from $30 to a low of about $9.50 in 2015.

In addition to the loss of 2 large customers, management started investing in 2 new businesses which further depressed profitability and cash flow. This included the acquisition of PointsHound in 2014 for $2M to enter the lucrative hotel booking OTA business. PCOM also acquired Crew Marketing, a long-time United Airlines MileagePlus technology vendor for $18M which at that time looked more like an act of desperation to compensate for the loss of American Airline and US Airways. Crew Marketing also had some elements of what was required to build the “Loyalty Commerce Platform” of today. In addition Points Partners investments we also initiated.

Lastly, PCOM also made investments into China with a start-up by the name China Rewards.

With so much happening investors lost confidence.

2016/2017:

A $5M write-off of China Rewards investment further spooked the market.

Gross margin decline: While revenue grew, net revenue margin/gross margin declined, and the assumption was that PCOM was undercutting on price to get business. While they did give up on price, it was a one-time action to lock in longer contracts while growing the miles allocated from loyalty programs. It is worth noting that the net revenue margin continues to be better than Expedia at > 11% in 2016, 2017 and YTD 2018.

Source: Expedia financial statements

To add to the confusion, management did not provide any segment reporting until 2017. It took activist involvement before management began to provide segment transparency. Cannell Capital took a near 7% position and recommended Chuck Gilman to the Board of Directors. He joined in May 2017. Cannell Capital still owns 3.49% of PCOM.

Finally, when PCOM started reporting segment breakdown in 2017, it showed 2 loss making divisions that continued to be in investment phase. As a result, the stock price continued to decline to a low of $6.37 in 2017. In the meanwhile, core-Ebitda (LCR) grew from $9M in 2014 to $19.9M in 2016 despite losing American Airlines and US Airways. 2017 Core Ebitda was $20.7M, a 4% growth on the back of 100% Ebitda growth in the preceding 2 years. Core-Ebitda is on track to for $25M+ in 2018. LTM Core-Ebitda = $24.1M

Today PCOM’s management expects to strike a balance between net revenue growth and profitability. Despite poor stock performance, operational results continue to be strong. PCOM has funded $20M in acquisitions, 9% of shares outstanding has been repurchased and launched 2 new businesses using cash flows from the core business of selling miles. The stock price has been simply penalized for lack of clarity in the businesses and what may for now seem like poor capital allocation in their emerging businesses. Naturally, I believe in the emerging businesses and Points Travel in particular.

Another data point that shows that Market is focused on headline numbers:

PCOM used to report “#Miles transacted” and “number of transactions” which I thought was extremely important to judge the health of Core-LCR business. Together these two items showed that despite loss of American Airlines and US Airways, the “transactions” and “Miles Transacted” continued to grow. However, they have been discontinued as part of the segment reporting change. I asked management Why?

Source: Points international 2015 Annual report

Management’s Answer was as follows: This was removed as part of segment reporting enhancements that investors wanted because Points Travel and Points Partners were in investment mode and investors in aggregate wanted visibility into financial performance. In fact, since it has been removed no investor or analyst has asked about it.

My Interpretation: This shows investors and the analyst community is focused on financial metrics and not operations which is a recipe for misinterpretation in businesses while they are in investment phase. The largest of such mistakes in recent history has been Amazon where reinvestment in business were considered permanent for a long time. Clearly PCOM is no Amazon, but it goes to show how even the largest companies in the world can be mis-judged for a long time.

PCOM does not screen well:

Contrary to the heading “Company does not screen well”, it does come up on top for EV/Sales filters among technology/software names. However, it is quickly written off for 2 reasons: (1)Gross margin has declined from 22.7% in 2009 to 14% in the last 12 months. (2) Adjusted Ebitda margin is sub 5%.

This typically matches the financial profile of a commoditized technology business or a hardware heavy business.However, the truth is far from it.

Comparing PCOM to Expedia, Booking Holdings:

PCOM revenue is the equivalent of Gross Bookings for Expedia.

Expedia 2017 Gross bookings = $88B and Revenue = $10B. If gross booking was recognized as revenue and revenue as gross margin Expedia would have a gross margin = (10/88) = 11.3%; Ebitda margin = (1.6/88) = 2%. In fact, Expedia Core OTA revenue margins were 9.7% and 9.9% for the first 6 months of 2017, 2018. Expedia gross margin & ebitda margin would be LOWER than PCOM, if Gross booking was used instead of net revenue.

Booking Holdings (Priceline) would have a gross margin of 15.7%. Expedia has a meaningful contribution from airlines and hence a better comparable to PCOM. PCOM has a True Ebitda margin (Ebitda/Net Revenue) of 28% for 2017 moving to 30%+ in 2018.

What are the Risks to the PCOM businesses?

Customer concentration and risk of a customer switching to an internal system is the main risks to the business. Customer concentration - Few clients are over 10% of gross profit and speaking to management they mentioned 16 clients make up 80% of the gross profit. It used to be much higher 2 to 3 years ago when American Airline and US Airways were clients in 2014. The concentration risk has reduced since. For the year ended December 31, 2017 and three-month period ended June 30, 2018, there were 3 (4 in 2016) loyalty program partners for which sales to their members individually represented more than 10% of the PCOM’s total revenue. Revenue concentration should decrease further once Emirates ramps. An Emirates ramp is not factored in the valuation. Points Travel on-boarding has also been rapid and has not been factored into the thesis beyond a break-even contribution.

Switching cost: Most airlines and large hotel groups have always had a home-grown version of a PCOM equivalent. They usually shift to PCOM because of additional functionalities and better performance in comparison to internal system. The result is that they have only lost 2 clients in 7+ years . I would consider a switch to cost loyalty program in form of lost revenue, in addition to higher operational challenges in managing the technology. Hence the high retention.

Risk of Consolidation Consolidation gives reason for the programs to consider moving to an internal system since they have more scale. While in theory this sounds rational, these companies typically have the scale to perform at a high standard even prior to a merger. It is unlikely that scale at this point will be the differentiating factor for a better performing loyalty marketing engine.

Pricing Power In 2016 PCOM entered into long-term contracts with many of their large clients to reduce the risk of customer loss. In return they gave up some pricing. However, in speaking to management they believe the pricing trough is behind them. They are also building additional modules like software companies. They believe the new solution offerings will give reason to maintain favorable pricing into the future.

Macro Risk, Recession Travel spend is on the rise especially in emerging economies. Over the long-term this is a secular opportunity for the PCOM businesses, especially the Core – selling miles business as these emerging economies adopt loyalty programs. As for a recession, it will in the short term slow down discretionary spending, but I expect a certain degree of offset by a pick-up in redemption and buying For example, during tough times a person with 9800 miles will buy 200 miles for say $100 to get to 10,000 miles for an air ticket which would otherwise cost $400. Moreover, one of the positive factors for travel is demographic. Baby boomers are looking to travel more and are heavy users of loyalty programs.

Fx Risk The PCOM is primarily exposed to the Canadian dollar, the EURO and the British Pound. The PCOM has entered into foreign exchange forward contracts to reduce the foreign exchange risk with respect to Canadian dollar denominated disbursements. There is no one currency that represents an overwhelming portion. Table is shown below



Source: Points international 2017 Annual report

Technology While there is always the risk of a disruptive entrant, the barrier to build relationship with the large airline and hotel chains is extremely hard. There is good reason why we have a handful of OTAs in the world.



A remote case for Possible Acquisition

I have not factored an acquisition scenario in my assumptions, but in the current environment it is hard to rule out that possibility.

Alliance data systems:

ADS’s Epsilon business segment provides end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions that leverage rich data, analytics, creativity and technology to help clients more effectively acquire, retain and grow relationships with their customers. The main solutions are: Marketing Services, Agency services, Marketing technology services, Data services, Strategy and insights services, Traditional and digital marketing, Digital CRM services and Affiliate marketing services.

Epsilon today has $2.27B in revenue and 1600 companies as customers primarily in the financial services, insurance, media and entertainment, automotive, consumer packaged goods, retail, travel and hospitality, pharmaceutical/healthcare and telecommunications industries.

However, Epsilon does not have a strong presence in the travel industry (especially airline) and would be an ideal candidate acquirer of PCOM.

Expedia could be interested in Points Travel:

Since Points Travel is winning 60% of the bids and Priceline paid $20M in 2014 for a less developed product, the purchase price I would argue could be many multiples of the $20M that Priceline paid.

In Sum, PCOM represent a low risk, low valuation, asset light, moderate to low competition business that is coming out of a multi-year investment phase that should see healthy organic growth and improving operating leverage. The risk reward is compelling.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In order to maximize total returns I or Valsef Capital reserve the right to make investment decisions regarding any security without further notification except where such notification is required by law.