Canada's Pot Legalization Is Going To Be A Big Mess

October 17, 2018. This is the date that many people have been looking forward to as Canada is set to legalize cannabis recreationally. Investors await the date in order to gauge whether the much-anticipated cannabis market can live up to the hefty investor expectations embedded within the high-flying share prices. With billions of market capitalization at stake, we think investors need to be reminded that the initial few months will likely be filled with operational hiccups and incomplete distribution channels. Provinces are nowhere near completion of their cannabis retail plans, and companies are scrambling to prepare for their first-ever large-scale production and fulfillment exercise. We will discuss what we have heard so far from provinces and companies, which led us to believe that the first few months of legalization in Canada will likely be a huge mess.

(Source: Narcity)

Companies Are Not Ready

First of all, let us take a look at how Canadian cannabis companies are doing in terms of their production and logistics. As we will show below, some of the largest companies in the industry have cited difficulties coping with the upcoming legalization which means that the industry as a whole might not be as ready as some of us had believed.

Aphria Struggling With Labor and Fulfillment

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) reported its fiscal 2019 Q1 results last Friday which showed it struggling to cope with the operational and logistical challenges heading into legalization. The company cited labor shortage at its greenhouse which resulted in the destruction of one week's crop. The company also saw its gross margin pressured due to significantly higher labor costs and the added manual processes involving product shipping and packaging. For example, Aphria cited the time-consuming exercise of customizing excise stamp for each province. Aphria's CEO Vic Neufeld put it blatantly on the earnings call:

This situation will need two or three months of unravelling as a) more harvest comes on and b) we get a better understanding of consumer uptake. It's like trying to merge a five-lane highway into a one-lane country road. It's tough to get everything through the bottleneck on a timely basis. There will not be complete satisfaction by any of the provincial regulators out of the box. It's not a good place to be because you're shorting every province and the question becomes [whose orders] do you really fill with certain products that have limited supply?

Seems like Aphria is already telling us that it won't be able to meet all the purchase orders from provinces, and no wonder its shares dropped 3% on Friday when the whole cannabis sector saw a massive rally.

Canopy Just Received New Licenses

Aphria's production challenge is compounded by recent speculations on the internet that Canopy (CGC) had experienced a massive crop failure at its B.C. greenhouse facility. Although the company has not confirmed or denied this matter, many had speculated that the company is being held back by the slow approval process at Health Canada which resulted in crops passing optimal harvest point because licenses were not received in time. On October 9, Canopy announced that it has received licensing approval for another 1.1 million square feet of growing facility which should help alleviate concerns around this point. However, given that legalization is just around the corner, we think the company might be facing unexpected production disruption that could slow down its production in the initial few months.

(Source: Twitter)

Aurora Said It's Ready

Moving on to Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF), one of the largest producers in the industry. The company released its F2018 Q4 results which we have analyzed in great detail a few weeks back in "Wow! That Was An Impressive Quarter". CEO Terry Booth was asked about his company's readiness for the upcoming legalization and he responded with great confidence on the earnings call:

...you're asking whether we're ready for consumer legalization. Unequivocally, yes. We've got significantly more inventory than we had at June 30th and we had a reasonable amount them.

Aurora went on to describe its inventory as adequate and dismissed the need for the wholesale channel to help bridge the initial gap. The company said that it never had to buy from wholesale for more than 10% of its volume and will not need to do that for the upcoming legalization either. However, if we look at Aurora's facilities and expected completion date, we will see that most of the large-scale facilities won't be ready until the end of 2019. Among the facilities that are operational today, most of them are legacy facilities from Aurora, CanniMed, and MedReleaf (OTCPK:MEDFF) which in total has a capacity of around 40,000 kg per year (compares to Aphria's existing capacity of 30,000 kg per year). With less than 10% of the total funded capacity completed by now, Aurora will have a hard time selling its products once its massive capacities come online. Given that the company will have 10x its existing capacities in one year, one has to wonder who will take all this additional cannabis if the company says that it can comfortably fulfill its existing orders without third-party wholesale now? What does that say about its existing order book?

(Investor Presentation)

Provinces Are Not Ready

Canadian provinces are also struggling with preparations for the upcoming legalization. It is fair to say most provinces are behind their schedule in terms of retail network rollout and product assortment. We analyzed in great detail the strategies employed by each province in our article "Complete Cannabis Guide #4: Provincial Regulations In Canada" which is summarized below.

Ontario

Ontario originally planned to establish a network of government-run stores called Ontario Cannabis Stores, similar to its existing LCBO stores for liquor sales. The OCS would monopolize pot sales in the province under the original plan. However, after the provincial election, Ontario's newly elected government reversed course and decided to rely on private retailers for brick and mortar sales. However, the plan came too late as it was only announced in late July with details unveiled just a few weeks back in September. The province has not selected any private retailers, and pot stores won't be open until April 2019. People in Ontario can only buy from the government-run website on October 17 which will be powered by Shopify (SHOP). Expect sold-out signs and potential website crashes on Wednesday!

Quebec

Quebec was one of the first provinces to release its regulatory framework, and it chose 6 suppliers early on, including HEXO (OTCPK:HYYDF), Tilray (TLRY), Aphria, Canopy, and Aurora/MedReleaf. The province will control the entire cannabis retail operation through the government-run Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), similar to its provincial liquor retailer SAQ. The province will open 11 locations this week with plans to open 150 to 160 stores in the next 3 years. The government should have a wide selection of available products, given its early vendor selection which would have given both the province and vendors enough time to prepare. We expect Quebec to have one of the smoothest rollouts on Wednesday despite only 11 stores that will be opened initially.

British Columbia

In July, British Columbia announced that it has signed supply agreements with a group of 31 suppliers. However, on October 17, the province will only have a single retail store open plus the online website. The province has received over 100 applications but the majority of them are disqualified or pending approval or zoning requirements. It is sure to say that most people in B.C. won't be able to buy weed in a physical store this week, similar to Ontario.

Alberta

Another large cannabis market in Canada is Alberta which also relies on private retailers for cannabis sales. The government is more experienced with this type of private partnership because liquor stores are managed under a similar public/private system. The province will have 17 pot stores open on October 17, and the government expects to open up to 250 stores by the end of the first year. One of Aurora's investments, Alcanna (OTCPK:LQSIF) managed to secure 5 of the 17 licenses issued. Alberta looks much more prepared than other provinces due to its existing private liquor retail system and an experienced government.

Conclusion

As we have shown above, both cannabis producers and governments are still preparing for the legalization and the expected surge in customer demand. However, we don't think either side is fully prepared. Producers are still ramping up their capacities, and crop failures and labor shortages are weighing on their ability to meet demand and generate profits. The difficulty facing the large producers opened up opportunities for smaller and craft growers to capture market share including companies such as CannTrust (OTC:CNTTF), Organigram (OTCQX:OGRMF), Supreme (OTCQX:SPRWF), Emerald (OTCQX:EMHTF), and Village Farms (OTCQX:VFFIF). British Columbia selected 31 vendors, including a wide range of producers which gave smaller guys a much bigger market share comparing to Quebec who only selected 6 vendors.

Provinces are having a difficult time opening retail stores fast enough to meet the October 17 deadline and their e-commerce platforms remain to be tested given government's spotty track record. Investors should not expect a perfect rollout which means that when cannabis companies report their financials in 2019, it is highly likely that their revenue and profitability will be far from perfect. Aphria CEO concluded its earnings call last week by giving a reality check for the industry: "There's a lot of learning curves going on, a lot of bumps in the road, but I would suggest to you in three months, if it's not remedied by January, then this whole program is in big trouble."

Author's Note: Follow us to receive our latest publications on the sector. We also publish a widely read Weekly Cannabis Report, which is your best way to stay informed on the cannabis sector. We are the only place to find detailed research on over 50 cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.