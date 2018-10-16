Applied Materials Is Interesting

Although the market is worried about the short term demand for semiconductors, I'd say that we've been here before and famine is frequently followed by feast.

Over the past 12 months, the shares of Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) are down about 39%, and this price move has put the company very much on my radar. I think now is a fairly good entry price because near term softness is putting the shares on sale. I’ll go through my reasoning below by briefly reviewing the cyclical nature of this industry, and by looking at the financials. Of course I’ll look at the stock itself and will make some observations about what it did the last time it was this inexpensive. Finally, for those investors who might be worried about an overall market pullback, I offer a short put strategy.

The Company

Applied Materials provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company sells to a small number of global giants who manufacture semiconductors, and Applied Material’s results are largely driven by the capital spending needed to support key technological transitions from one generation of chip to the next. The company’s results can be quite volatile, as they are driven by their customer’s capital requirements, which are in turn driven by capacity needs and the forecast for end user demand. I think that end user demand will be driven by a host of large macro trends (IoT, AI etc.) that will require ever more sophisticated chips.

The shares have come under pressure recently because the market is forecasting weakness in the semiconductor markets globally. This dour forecast comes on the heels of a relatively buoyant twelve month period to October, 2018.

With Apologies To Bob Dylan

In my view, there’s little new here. For instance, we witnessed a similarly pessimistic outlook in 2012. In 2012, the world looked quite dark, indeed, but then 2013 happened. 2015 was a relatively soft year, followed by a slightly more upbeat 2016. This is obviously a cyclical business. All of this leads me inexorably to two conclusions about all of this that may some readers uncomfortable. Please brace yourselves and have a fainting couch nearby if you’re that way inclined. Conclusion one: the world...changes. This includes demand for semiconductors. Conclusion two: The crowd that makes up the “stock market” in general, and Wall Street analysts in particular might be myopic sometimes. I think the demand for Applied Material’s products will soften in 2019. I’m personally grateful for this, as it allows me to buy at a good price.

Financial Snapshot

There’s much to like about the financial history at Applied Materials. For example, revenue has grown at a CAGR of ~14% over the past five years, and is up about 25% in the first nine months of this year relative to last. At the same time, net income has grown at a CAGR of about 33% since 2014.

At the same time, management has treated shareholders rather well in my view. They have returned just under $12.5 billion to shareholders over the past five years ($9.7 billion in the form of stock buybacks, the balance from dividends). Also, the dividend has just been increased to $.80 per year from $.40 per year. Management’s efforts has resulted in a share count reduction

In addition, I’m comfortable about the capital structure at Applied Materials. Although the amount of long term debt has grown dramatically over the past five years (up at a CAGR of about 22%), I’m less concerned than I otherwise might be for three reasons. First, at ~3.5%, I don’t consider the debt to be egregiously expensive, especially in light of the fact that the company has managed to earn a much higher return on that capital. Second, more than 75% of the debt is due in more than 5 years. Finally, the company has cash and short term investments on hand that represent about 75% of long term debt. All of this suggests that there’s little risk of a credit or solvency crisis with this company anytime soon.

Source: Company filings

The Stock

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: A great company can be a terrible investment if investors pay too high a price . The future cash flows will be what they’ll be. They can be a very profitable stream if you can buy them at a discount, or they can be terrible if you pay too high a premium for them. With that in mind, I must spend some time talking about the stock itself, as distinct from the business. I want the stock, which is supposed to act as a proxy for the business, to trade as depressed a valuation as possible before I buy.

One of the ways I use to determine whether a stock is trading at a depressed valuation is to look at the relationship between price and free cash flow. According to this metric, Applied Materials is trading near the low end of its valuation.

Source: Gurufocus

There are two things worth noting in my view. First, the shares are trading well below their mean valuation over the past four years. Second, the last time they were this inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis (mid-summer 2017), they subsequently rallied nicely over the next six months. This is obviously no guarantee about a future return, but it does give me comfort to buy at a level that worked out well in the past.

Options to the Rescue

We’re told that successful investing involves “buying low.” In order to accomplish this, though, we must be willing to buy what others are dramatically eschewing. We must be willing to appear somewhat crazy by purchasing a company like this in the teeth of slowing demand. We’re asked to have faith that things will improve in future. I understand that many (most?) people are unwilling to take the plunge in this way, which is why buying out of favor companies is profitable in the first place. For those people, I want to present a way to profit from any upside in the stock, with much less risk.

At the time of writing, Applied Materials stock is trading at $33.58. The January put with a strike of $33 is trading for $2.14-$2.16. I think selling this put option makes sense for people who are bullish on the stock but are unwilling to “pull the trigger” at these levels. If, as I suspect, the shares rally from these levels, the investor will simply pocket the premium. If the shares continue to languish from here, the investor will be forced to buy at a price that’s ~8% below the current level ($33-$2.14=net purchase price of $30.86). Holding all else constant, if the shares were put to such an investor, they would be buying at about 12 times free cash flow.

Thus, in my view, put selling represents either pocketing premium or buying an excellent company at an even cheaper valuation.

Conclusion

I think investors sometimes forget that in order to buy a company at a good value, it must be somewhat troubled. The question is whether the trouble is short term in nature or systemic. In my view, it’s the former in this case. Although semiconductor demand will likely be sluggish in 2019, it’ll be better beyond that given the various macro drivers that are bullish for semiconductors. This slowdown in 2019 is not perfect, but we’re compensated for that risk by being able to buy the shares at very reasonable valuations. For those who remain uncomfortable buying at the current price, I think selling one put for every 100 shares that they would like to own makes sense. This put writing strategy creates a “win-win” for investors who either pocket premia or buy nearly 10% below the current price. I think price and value inevitably intersect, and I think value is much greater than price at the moment. I strongly recommend investors with a 2 year horizon buy this name before the price inevitably rises.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AMAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to the shares I'm planning to buy over the next 3 days, this morning I sold five of the puts I mention in this article.