Consolidation Is Paramount To Recovery: The Case Of Maersk Drilling

Diamond Offshore seems the "perfect buyer," but it is not the only offshore driller that could be potentially interested.

Maersk Drilling is a versatile and robust fleet focusing primarily in the harsh environment segment where it owns 21 mostly modern rigs with a backlog of $2.71 billion.

The case of Maersk Drilling is more comfortable to establish. We know for a fact that the Maersk Group wants to divest Maersk Drilling before the end of 2018.

Image: Drillship Maersk Viking. Courtesy: Maersk Drilling

Business Thesis

The case of Maersk Drilling is more comfortable to analyze because the Danish maritime industry giant A.P. Moller Maersk (the Maersk group) revealed publicly its intention to sell its offshore drilling subsidiary by the end of 2018.

Maersk Drilling’s separate financing is expected to release cash proceeds of around USD 1.2bn to A.P. Moller - Maersk.

Maersk Group has been active in divesting its energy-related businesses since early 2016, following the company's decision to split the Group into two divisions:

One focusing on shipping and logistics, And the other focusing on the oil and gas sector.

Already, in March this year, the Danish maritime industry giant A.P. Moller Maersk sold its oil business – Maersk Oil – to the French oil major Total (TOT) for $7.45 billion, and in September 2017, sold Maersk Tankers to APMH Invest A/S for $1.71 billion, leaving the company with Maersk Drilling and Maersk Supply Service waiting for an acquisition.

In August 2018, we learned that Maersk Drilling holding A/S would be listed separately on the Nasdaq Copenhagen in 2019. The same month, Maersk Drilling CEO Jørn Madsen named Jesper Ridder Olsen as Chief Financial Officer.

In the second quarter of this year, Maersk Drilling reported a revenue growth of 4.9 percent to $366 million, while EBITDA increased by 2.3 percent to $159 million.

Maersk Drilling Fleet Status as of October 15, 2018

Source: Maersk Drilling fleet status September 30, 2018.

Maersk Drilling’s fleet consists of 24 drilling rigs, of which 21 are harsh environment jack-ups and deepwater floaters. Backlog indicated by the company as of mid-August was $2.7 billion.

I have estimated the contract backlog as of October 15, 2018, at $2.71 billion including the recent contract extension for the Jack-up Intrepid with Equinor (EQNR)

Maersk Drilling: Fleet Status composition

Status Drillships Semisubmersibles Jack-ups Total Rigs Operational 3 2 12 17 Stacked 1 2 4 7 Total 4 4 16 24

With a versatile and robust fleet, focusing primarily in the harsh environment segment with 21 rigs classified as HE (North Sea,) Maersk Drilling is one of the two most attractive companies that present an excellent acquisition potential.

The other company that I have analyzed in a precedent article is Odfjell Drilling that I thought was an excellent match to Transocean (RIG).

As I said in my article about Diamond Offshore, consolidation in the offshore drilling sector is seen as a sophisticated solution to the rig oversupply and consequently low daily rates that the Industry is experiencing since 2015.

By creating fewer strong players, the rig oversupply will be easier to manage, and we will see an acceleration of the rig attrition that has slowed down lately. Furthermore, daily rates will eventually rise faster due to a significant reduction of potential "players" in the field, reducing the competition significantly. As we can see below, the recent mergers have formed bigger companies.

The question is, who is the best potential acquirer that can profit the most from this large acquisition?

On may 10, 2018, according to OffshoreEnergyToday, a few offshore drillers were interested.

[T]he news agency said, again citing unnamed sources, that Borr Drilling and Diamond Offshore were considering bids. To remind, Bloomberg last year reported the Rowan Drilling was also a potential suitor for Maersk Drilling rigs.

After Ensco (ESV) and Rowan (RDC) tied the knot, we can quickly eliminate these two companies which are about to merge.

Transocean could eventually benefit from Maersk Drilling, but it is unlikely after the recent acquisition of Ocean Rig UDW (ORIG). Furthermore, Transocean is not interested in an offshore drilling company like Maersk Drilling, with a majority of its fleet comprised of jack-ups.

The two possible primary contenders seem to be Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF) and Diamond Offshore (DO) at this present stage. However, these two companies did not bid since May, or Maersk Drilling did not accept their offer.

One remote possibility is Noble (NE) which could eventually try to acquire Maersk Drilling in an all-stock swap, but it is perhaps too big for Noble whereas it could present a high potential for cost synergies.

Finally, Seadrill (SDRL) is the wild card here and could consider an acquisition after recently emerging from chapter 11.

Conclusion

Maersk Drilling is probably the next offshore drilling company that will be acquired before the end of 2018. Diamond Offshore seems the perfect buyer and looking at the combined company; it makes a lot of sense.

By the way, Maersk Drilling is another potential acquisition for Diamond Offshore, assuming that the company cannot acquire Noble Corporation which is still my first choice.

1 - Diamond Offshore Fleet Snapshot

Diamond Offshore Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Active rigs 17 4 10 Idle or stacked or Repair or Enroute 3 0 3 Total 17 4 13

We can see that Diamond Offshore has no more jack-ups in its today's fleet.

2 - Maersk Drilling: Fleet Status composition

Total Drill-ships Semi-subs Jack-ups Active rigs 17 3 2 12 Idle or stacked or Repair or Enroute 7 1 2 4 Total 24 4 4 16

The combined fleet DO/Maersk will have 41 rigs with 34 rigs contracted. The total combined backlog will be approximately $4.7 billion with over $1 billion in backlog for 2019.

If we compare to Diamond Offshore merging with Noble Corp., then, in this case, the combined company will own43 Rigswith 38 active rigs including 14 jack-ups. The total combined backlog will be about ~$4.5 billion (I recommend to read my article about Noble October fleet status here.)

However, we should not eliminate other offshore drillers such as Borr Drilling, Seadrill Partners (SDLP), Seadrill (SDRL) and even Noble (NE) which could use an acquisition of this size to get stronger and more competitive.

Author's note: Do not forget to follow me on the oil sector. Thank you for your support, I appreciate it. If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I am/we are long RIG, ESV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.