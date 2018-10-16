Follow-Up Analysis Supporting Cambrex Short Thesis

This is a follow-up to the Cambrex (CBM) article I published 2 weeks ago [Link]. I recommend readers review the original article before this one.

As I dug deeper and analyzed more Korean filings, I have uncovered additional information which allowed me to refine my analyses previously presented and paint a clearer picture of what is going on as well as what is likely to happen.

Contribution margin of sofosbuvir API to Cambrex was likely higher than initially thought, implying the downside on Cambrex share price is more severe than previously presented.

First, ST Pharm’s sales revenue to Gilead (GILD) actually started to decline in 2017 to ~KRW120BN, from KRW131BN in 2016. In my analysis from 2 weeks ago, I suggested KRW138BN of sales to Gilead in 2017 but that number actually included sales to another customer who represents over 10% of revenues. For whatever reason unknown to me, ST Pharm decided to report a single figure combining sales to its >10% customers together in its 2017 annual report (disclosed individually in prior years financials). Fortunately, in another section of the annual report, sales to GILD was disclosed. The updated figures make more sense now in explaining why ST Pharm’s margin started declining significantly in 2017 despite total revenues that actually grew (i.e. mix shift away from high margin GILD revenues). But this also means the degradation margin on the GILD revenues from peak (2016) to trough (2018) is an eye-popping 85% (exhibit 1)! This is meaningfully higher than the figure in my prior analysis comparing 2018 to 2017 (I thought 2017 was the peak year of GILD sales for ST Pharm) which led to a degradation margin of ~65%.

Exhibit 1. Updated ST Pharm's Historical Financials and 2018 Degradation Margin

Before I incorporate this degradation margin into my valuation analysis as this is a crucial assumption, I need to confirm that it was not just a coincidence. First, I tested it out on CBM’s 2018 guidance. Using 85% degradation margin on CBM’s HCV revenues and ~32% margin on the non-GILD HCV revenues (recall CBM gross margin was ~32% prior to the ramp up in the HCV revenues), the expected EBITDA would be ~$156M, right at the midpoint of the 2018 EBITDA guidance of $150-160M (exhibit 2)!

Exhibit 2. CBM 2017 to 2018 EBITDA Bridge

While that is quite interesting, I still need additional tests before I am willing to draw such an important conclusion. Next, I tested out this method on 3 prior years for a total of 4 consecutive years of CBM's financials (exhibit 3). Given how close the projected EBITDAs based on this methodology are to the actual reported figures, it is safe to say that it is unlikely to be merely a coincidence.

Exhibit 3. CBM Contribution Margin Analysis Back Test

I believe investors do not appreciate how high the contribution margin of sofosbuvir API revenues was as most people lack the piece of puzzle from ST Pharm and were probably looking at incremental margin on the overall company as shown below (exhibit 4), and concluded that the contribution margin is probably around 40-50%, which was indeed my initial assessment.

Exhibit 4. CBM Consolidated Incremental Margin Analysis

The implication of this new finding is that when 85% degradation margin is applied to my CBM’s analysis from the prior article, my valuation analysis leads to an even lower target share price compared to what I previously presented (exhibit 5). Using the lower 2019 EBITDA excluding HCV revenues but the same EBITDA multiple I used in my prior article (14.3x), the valuation range is now $23-42 per share, down 38-66%.

Exhibit 5. Updated Summary of Projected 2018 and 2019 EBITDA and Valuation

Additional data reinforces the view that Gilead is likely sitting on tremendous amount of excess inventory of sofosbuvir API for its HCV franchise.

In addition to providing more insight on contribution margin, ST Pharm’s filings are also instrumental in helping me refine the pricing and volume analyses I presented previously. In my prior note, I went through two possible scenarios given the data reported by CBM and ST Pharm: (i) the amount of sofosbuvir CBM and ST Pharm sold to GILD is relatively inline with end market demand, implying selling price at 20-25x current market price; or (ii) the selling price is actually much closer to current market price but that means the amount of sofosbuvir sold to GILD is so excessive that GILD is sitting on over 60 years of supply. One would argue while the first scenario being a bad outcome, it is still a better one as there will still be business for CBM despite pricing is likely to get reset much lower, while the second scenario means GILD would probably never need to buy any more sofosbuvir API once GILD fulfills its minimum volume commitment. While the second scenario was so absurd that is almost unbelievable, the additional information I have uncovered seems to suggest that being the more likely situation.

Despite a number of errors in ST Pharm’s filings (e.g. decimal in the wrong place, years labeled incorrectly, etc.), I was able to piece together a picture of what the selling price of sofosbuvir was by going through multiple years and quarters of filings. Below are the annual average selling prices of new drug API export reported by ST Pharm (exhibit 6). Since sales to Gilead represented 80-97% of ST Pharm’s new API exports (exhibit 7), I was able to put around a reasonable estimate of what sofosbuvir API selling price is likely to be. Given sales to GILD represented over 94% and 97% of total new API export sales in 2013 and 1H 2018, respectively, new API exports average prices per kg for those periods as disclosed in the financials are probably very close to what they were for sofosbuvir API. Overall, I concluded that the actual selling price (it probably did fluctuate a little bit based on volume) to be between $3,000-$3,600 per kg.

Exhibit 6. ST Pharm Export New Drug API Price

Exhibit 7. ST Pharm’s Sales to GILD as a % of New API Exports

Based on ST Pharm’s reported figures and $3,300 per kg average selling price, ST Pharm alone would have sold more than twice as much sofosbuvir as GILD needed since drug launch (exhibit 8).

Exhibit 8. Implied Volume of Sofosbuvir Sold by ST Pharma

Applying the average selling price of $3,300 to both ST Pharm’s sales and CBM’s sales paints the following picture (exhibit 9) whereby average selling price was ~3x of what the market price is and more importantly, GILD is sitting on huge amount of excess inventory. Again, this only includes ST Pharm and CBM, but not the volume sold by other sofosbuvir suppliers to GILD.

Exhibit 9. Updated Implied Excess Sofosbuvir Inventories at Much Lower Price

Gilead likely committed to multiple years of sofosbuvir purchases with dramatic over estimation of future demand of its HCV drugs.

But one would ask why GILD, a quite savvy biotech company, would have agreed to this ridiculous amount of minimum volume commitment. The answer perhaps lies with the slide from GILD’s 2015 Q3 earnings presentation below (exhibit 10). Recall CBM renewed its agreement with GILD during Q3 2015, a time when the prospect of GILD’s HCV franchise could not be any brighter. Assuming a 12-week regimen, each of these 185 million HCV patients requires 84 pills, 400 mg of sofosbuvir in each pill, or a total of 6.2 million kg of sofosbuvir. As Gilead’s HCV drug was on pace to become the largest drug ever in 2015, it probably didn’t seem to be such a crazy idea at the time to commit to buying ~350,000 kg of sofosbuvir from its suppliers through 2018.

Exhibit 10. Estimated HCV Patient Population in GILD’s Q3 2015 Earnings Presentation

Unfortunately, WHO (source of GILD’s estimated HCV prevalence above) drastically reduced the global prevalence of HCV to 71 million in its 2017 Global Hepatitis Report. The drastic downward revision of global HCV population was the result of basing the prevalence on newer studies that used more accurate tests, reducing false positives.

Moreover, the addressable market for GILD’s HCV drugs declined rapidly as a result of intellectual property issue in a number of countries. A number of countries with high HCV populations decided to invalidate GILD's IP rights in order to treat their populations without severely straining the countries' finances. It started with Egypt, a country with the highest HCV prevalence in the world. After months of negotiation, Gilead offered Sovaldi to the Egyptian government at a 99% discount ($900 vs. $84,000 for a 12-week regimen). However, the Egyptian government decided it wanted an even better deal by not granting Gilead patent on the drug, thus allowing generic competition to push prices even lower (exhibit 11).

Exhibit 11. Reported Prices of Sofosbuvir in Select Countries

Source: WHO 2017 Global Hepatitis Report.

Other countries have followed suit. Argentina has rejected Gilead’s patent application on sofosbuvir last year. Ukraine, Brazil, and China, did the same this year. Chile, Colombia, Malaysia have all issued compulsory licenses on the drug in the 2017 and 2018. In essence, with a patient population less than half of what GILD initially thought, and a competitive landscape that is much more severe and broad (brand AND generic), the market potential for sofosbuvir has shrunk significantly over the past 2+ years. While GILD was originally planning to build up supply to treat tens of millions of patients, it is now likely stuck with years of sofosbuvir with no one to sell to.

Sofosbuvir sales by Cambrex is likely to decline significantly faster than sellside's expectations starting in 2019.

To bring us all back to CBM, below are expectations on future revenue from sofosbuvir API / GILD from some of the sellside brokers (exhibit 12). Reflecting on the analyses I have presented so far, I believe there is a high possibility that the 2018 to 2019 decline could surprise to the downside. Remember the only guidance CBM has provided so far is that there will be another significant decline in 2019; we don’t know the magnitude of such decline. ST Pharm’s sofosbuvir API sales went from a peak of KRW131 billion in 2016 to KRW120 billion in 2017 to KRW34 billion in 2018. Would it be possible that CBM’s sales of sofosbuvir API is just following a similar path but with a one-year lag from a peak of $173 million in 2017 to $136-146M in 2018 to a much more dramatic decline in 2019? I would also note that 2020 numbers below are way too optimistic given the excess inventory at GILD. At such high contribution margin, a sharper than expected decline in sofosbuvir API revenue could lead to dramatic shortfall in profit relative to investors’ expectations.

Exhibit 12. Sellside HCV / GILD Revenues Projection for CBM

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in CBX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.