Chesapeake Energy Should Have Much Better Cash Flow In 2019

Chesapeake has been able to improve its debt position with the rise in oil prices. This could allow the company to increase its rig count to grow oil production.

Chesapeake did a poor job of hedging its oil in 2018 and is much better positioned with its oil hedges in 2019.

Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is projecting an increase in oil production in 2019 versus 2018. The company did not do a good job of hedging its oil in 2018 and will have a much improved oil hedging position in 2019. This will significantly increase the company's cash flow from oil, putting them in a better position to put out more rigs to accelerate production growth in 2019.

Here is a look at the hedges Chesapeake has in place for 2018 and for 2019 according to their second quarter report:

The focus of this article is on Chesapeake's oil production and hedging, and not on its natural gas or natural gas liquids production and hedging. The above slide shows Chesapeake hedged 90% of its oil production in 2018 for a little over $54 per barrel. West Texas Intermediate oil futures trading on the NYMEX show the current month for oil is trading at $71 per barrel. This means Chesapeake has left $17 per barrel on the table in October for its oil production. Chesapeake produced 8 million barrels of oil in its second quarter of 2018. Assuming the company produced a similar amount of oil in the third quarter, then Chesapeake left over $100 million of potential cash flow on the table due to its poor hedging position.

Chesapeake's situation with its hedges improves significantly in 2019. First, the company has hedged 15 million barrels of oil for $59.44 in 2019. This is $5 higher per hedged barrel in 2019 versus 2018. But very significantly, the company hedged close to 29 million barrels of oil in 2018 and so far has only hedged 15 million barrels of oil. This means 14 million more barrels of oil are not hedged in 2019 versus 2018. Those barrels would be eligible to receive the market price for oil next year. As stated above, the current price is $71 per barrel of oil compared to 2018 oil hedges at only $54 per barrel of oil.

Let us assume for analysis purposes that the company's oil production and current oil prices stay static in 2019 versus 2018. Then Chesapeake would gain almost $20 million per quarter in cash flow in 2019 from the $5 higher priced hedges compared to 2018. Additionally, Chesapeake would gain an extra $60 million per day in cash flow from its 14 million barrels of oil that are not hedged in 2019, but were hedged in 2018. Combined, Chesapeake is set to gain an extra $80 million in cash flow per quarter just due to its oil hedging position in 2019 versus 2018.

Chesapeake is expecting to grow its oil production in 2019 versus 2018. This would further enhance its cash flow per quarter from oil, if the production increases materialize. Chesapeake is focusing on growing its oil production from its Turner field in the Powder River Basin in Wyoming. Here is a look at their production growth projections for the Turner field:

As can be seen above, they are anticipating growing their oil production in 2019 by 100% versus 2018 in their Turner field. This could mean an average of an extra 10,000 barrels of oil per day per quarter in 2019 versus 2018. After production costs, Chesapeake could realize an additional $50 million per quarter in cash flow based on current prices from their projected oil production increases. By adding an extra $50 million in cash flow from increased production to the extra $80 million per quarter they would gain from their improved hedge position in 2019, then Chesapeake is poised to gain an extra $130 million per quarter on average in cash flow in 2019 versus 2018. This of course assumes oil prices stay static. The odds are great that oil prices will go up or down in 2019 and not stay stuck at $71 per barrel. Chesapeake could have even higher cash flow per quarter if oil prices rise, or less cash flow per quarter if oil prices fall in 2019 than projected above.

Chesapeake has recently improved its debt position thereby taking near term pressure off the company to raise cash to pay its debt. The company announced in September a successful debt offering of $1.25 billion. Additionally, they announced the sale of their assets in the Utica in July for almost $2 billion. The improvement in their cash position and debt profile could allow management to decide to increase the number of rigs they are running in their oil fields.

Here is a look at the number of rigs Chesapeake is using and where they are using them:

Chesapeake's largest oil field is in South Texas in the Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk. The company is running 4 rigs there with a goal of maintaining steady oil production. They have 2 rigs operating in the Md-Continent, which is another oil producing field. And they have 5 rigs running in the Turner field in the Powder River Basin. This is the field they are expecting to double their oil production in 2019 versus 2018. If oil prices rise above $71 per barrel, then Chesapeake may decide the time has come to get aggressive and add more rigs in order to accelerate oil production growth in 2019. Right now it looks like that opportunity is available to management.

Chesapeake remains a heavily indebted company. But the market is over-looking their improving cash flow position from their 2019 oil hedges and potential oil production growth. If an investor is bullish on future oil prices, then now appears to be a good time to buy shares of Chesapeake Energy. All investors should do their own due diligence before making any investment Chesapeake, or any other company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.