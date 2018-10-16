Linamar's Opportunity In The New Age Of Electric Vehicles

Linamar can expect as little as $11 and as much as $20 billion in revenue from this market by 2030.

The electric vehicle market has the potential to be as low as $187 and as much as $330 billion by 2030.

Ontario auto parts manufactures are among the cheapest of Canadian stocks (Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF): P/E 6.1x, Martinrea International Inc. (OTCPK:MRETF): P/E 5.8x, Magna (MG): P/E 7.1x), but have tremendous growth opportunities. Most notably in being suppliers of driveline products such as electronic axles for electric powered (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric powered (PHEV) vehicles (for simplicity I’ll just refer to all these vehicles as EVs). The International Energy Agency estimates that there will be as little as 100 million EVs by 2030 to as much as 200 million if the EV30@30 campaign is applied on a global scale, a large jump from the current 2-3 million. Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) estimates as little as 30% of vehicles on the road to be EVs by 2030 and as much as 55% by 2040.

CEO Linda Hasenfratz is not unaware of this market opportunity, as she has discussed it in each of the last few earnings calls, and most recently in a BNN Bloomberg News Report. Linamar released predictions and targets in their Q1 2018 investor presentation, such as content per vehicle (NYSE:CPV) of $2000 on average for the EV market, with an addressable market of 75% of this by 2030 (Hasenfratz made a bold prediction of 100%), and that Linamar could contribute $60 in CPV by the mid 2020s.

Source: Q1 2018 Investor Presentation

These predictions would indicate that Linamar intends to serve about 6% of this market for a CPV of $90 by 2030. Hasenfratz indicated in the Q1 2018 investor presentation that Linamar could even obtain 19% of the market; this is a little too ambitious as that would indicate a $285 CPV by 2030 and would likely only happen if the market were fully outsourced.

Linamar's Implied Market Share Year 2018 2020 E 2025 E 2030 E Linamar CPV $3.00 $40.00 $60.00 $90.00 Market CPV $2,000.00 $2,000.00 $2,000.00 $2,000.00 Addressable Market CPV $640.00 $1,020.00 $1,020.00 $1,500.00 Market Share 0.5% 3.9% 5.9% 6.0%

Lets discuss how Linamar has positioned itself to take advantage of this market and the validity of Hasenfratz’s assumptions:

Using the aforementioned EV estimates under the IEA’s New Policy Scenario and the EV30@30 Scenario, a $2000 average CPV, and my estimates for Linamar’s market share; I can approximate Linamar’s revenue for the following years shown in the table below:

(Figures in millions)

As we can see the EV market has the potential to be as little as $187 billion by 2030 and as much as $330 billion. If Linamar can just maintain their 6% market share target they have the potential to generate between $11 and $20 billion by 2030. To put this in perspective, Linamar generated a $6 billion company record in total revenue in 2017 and this analysis does not even consider the potential of their internal combustion engine (the ICE will most likely faze out as EVs become more in demand).

There are potential headwinds that this market will face and therefore could make the forecasted addressable market too optimistic, discussed below:

Can production copper keep up with EV production? As EVs require almost four times as much copper as ICEs.

Will charging infrastructure keep up with EV production? In the U.S. there are 800,000 EVs and only 18,000 charging stations (i.e. 45 EVs for every charging station).

A BNEF report views cobalt shortages as the largest deterrent in the early 2020s, at least until technology can more efficiently recycle other sources of cobalt. After 5-7 years high prices will bring on new supply and accelerate the adoption of new battery technologies.

Although lithium supply is currently in sufficient supply, lithium shortages are a risk to EV adoption in the long run if current investment in new capacity fails to generate sufficient returns in the near term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LIMAF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.