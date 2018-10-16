AT&T: The Dividend Is Fine And Safe

Photo Source

Recently, an article was written that had some interesting statements about AT&T (T) that I disagree with. We will review and address several of the statements and draw our own conclusion. The company is currently in the process of reinventing itself into a media conglomerate. While it may be hard to picture now, investors should be focused on the long-term picture of being diversified away from wireless operations as the only source of income. While management has diversified the company at the cost of a large debt pile, the company is well able to manage its debt while still continuing to continue its status as a dividend aristocrat. Adding shares of AT&T now offers investors the chance to lock in a safe and high yield while the shares trade at historically cheap valuations.

What We Know

A recent article depicted AT&T's dividend as not being as safe as investors should think. First, we should note the article mentions management of AT&T suddenly tripling debt. While this is true, it came at a time when rates were at historical lows and allowed the company to take advantage of money at virtually no cost. This is the case with many corporations with smart management as it allowed for an easy and affordable way to grow and invest into operational improvements, acquisitions, and buybacks. Borrowing money in AT&T's case at 2% to buy back its stock yielding 5% would produce a net positive return for shareholders. While the article mentions AT&T as diluting shareholders due to the recent offering of shares for its acquisition of Time Warner (NYSE:TWX), it should be noted that the company did repurchase 13% of its outstanding shares or approximately 775 million from 2012 to 2014 when it authorized an additional repurchase program for up to 300 million more shares. More info on this can be found here. The company was still repurchasing shares up to the end of the first quarter of this year, reducing shares outstanding by approximately another 4.3 million.

As far as the debt is concerned, the risk of the debt is rates rising causing pressure on the stock. However, investors should take note of the time frame in which debt is due and that only part of this debt is floating rate. For more info on the debt schedule, we have attached the info here. As this schedule shows us, the company has total debt as of the second quarter of $190.1 billion, of this about $29.9 billion is floating rate. While that is no small amount, investors should be aware that about half of this is actually due in the next two years. This means that while rates rising will certainly cost the company more to service the debt, the floating rate debt will be reduced significantly in the coming 8 quarters. The rest of the floating rate debt will be relinquished by 2023 or in less than 5 years.

The obvious concern of course is if the company can cover its dividend with cash from operations.

Source: Dividend Sensei

As we can see above, the company will have a huge amount of free cash flow. But is it enough?

Well, from our math, there will be a delightful $10.52 billion in free cash after servicing dividends. Additionally, the company had $13.5 billion in cash on hand after the close of the Time Warner acquisition. We will have a better idea of the current cash situation in the coming earnings release as well as a better picture of cash flow, but it is safe to say that the dividend is nowhere near being at risk with a FCF payout ratio of 58%.

There was mention that the wireless stores are unpopular and the customer service is terrible. This is usually opinion based, but we did some research, and while all we could find is from 2012, it is relevant since customer service generally improves over time.

Source: Geek Wire

What this showed was that AT&T stores actually saw more traffic than competitors' stores in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

There was also concern related to employee turn over at AT&T, and while this is certainly a concern, it really comes into play when top talent such as executives decide to leave. Employees will always talk about leaving and jumping ship to the next best thing. This discussion is very common. As a corporate employee myself for two different multi-billion dollar corporations, I can say with conviction this same banter happens everywhere. Jobs are constantly being turned over in any position with demand if the employee thinks they stand a better chance at career acceleration or higher pay. This does not mean the company is truly dysfunctional but rather the employee is trying to take advantage of other opportunities. This is most likely how these same employees ended up at AT&T in the first place.

The earnings estimates were noted to be high as well, but there is no reason to believe the company cannot hit analyst estimates as it has proven able to do so in the past. In fact, the estimates might be light once taking into account cost synergy acceleration. The company also may show an acceleration in subscriber growth as it now as the ability to offer a number of packages and services that should make it more attractive to the homeowner.

As seen below in the latest quarter, the company is still seeing an improvement in subscribers.

Source: 10-Q

With video subscribers rising and usually being contract based, these first-year customers will likely provide more bottom line contribution in the following year. As a DirecTV customer, I first hand know with my contract doubling in price the second year. I have also been aware of the various promotions such as HBO being offered at little cost to me since I am a DTV subscriber; this is a great way for the company to generate additional revenue at no additional cost.

There was mention of AT&T management outsourcing jobs such as call center jobs in order to inflate earnings. It should be noted this is common across many corporations as I am sure we have all experienced. It is management's job to ensure costs are reduced where they can be. From personal experience, when I call DirecTV support, it is usually relayed to a call center in the United States. So if by outsourcing AT&T is letting calls be handled by a third party, this just means the company probably found it to be a better cost structure than being handled in-house. As a shareholder, I find this valuable. Additionally, cost cutting, when not at the expense of operational improvements, should be desired.

Where the recent article made interesting points was when when the destruction of value was mentioned due to acquisitions. While historically this is correct, the company should be recognized as in a transformation period where it is diversifying its revenue reliance away from the communications sector. Entertainment has long been desired and owning a content creator such as Warner Media allows the company to step away from constant price wars with competitors. It also allows the company to strengthen its core business as it can begin to offer consumers more value. With bundled services and reduced costs, the company can acquire more customers and extend cost savings in the process. This should not be frowned upon until the company shows it cannot succeed in doing so.

Valuation

Ignoring the fact that a dividend aristocrat with strong cash flows is trading at a historically low valuation would be a mistake.

Looking at a few factors below, we can see the shares represent a good value.

Source: Morningstar

The company is trading below its 5-year average P/E, P/CF, and P/B, and it also is giving us a 16% earnings yield. Additionally, the company is offering a historically high yield.

Source: Yield Chart

As noted above, the company is currently yielding 6.09%, and with an upcoming raise in December, estimating the typical $0.04 raise, the shares would yield 6.47% for shares purchased today. The company in the meantime has only ever yield above 6% a meager 13% of the time in the past 23 years. If the shares don't trade back above $32.50 by the December raise, they would still yield above 6.25% which has only happened less than 9% of the time in the past 23 years. The great news is that AT&T is a dividend aristocrat, raising its dividend for 34 years in a row. This is the type of dependability investors count upon when looking for stability in their portfolio.

Next we take a look at the DCF value.

Source: MoneyChimp

After analyzing the past 12 months of earnings at $3.28 and presuming a measly 4% growth rate for earnings for the next 5 years and thereafter, shares are estimated to have a DCF valuation of $56.85, or approximately 80% higher than the current share price. This leaves plenty of room for safety for investors.

Conclusion

As AT&T continues to deepen the integration between its media assets and legacy business, earnings should improve. While the current cash flow and earnings stream more than cover the dividend and debt obligations, seeing a pattern of growth again would greatly help the share price. Sometimes the negativity surrounding the stock needs to be contradicted with the positives and what is going in the right direction. There was a time months ago when every media outlet was incorrectly stating the debt load which AT&T had by billions. Without doing research investors listening to these media outlets might have been scared out of their positions. As the company reports earnings in the coming weeks and quarters, investors should see if the acquisition was a worthwhile investment. The future for this company is to become involved in the every day life of so many people that the data it captures eventually becomes and additional revenue stream as well. Investors could be truly seeing the beginning of a media utility conglomerate and should be happy to know it is not susceptible to recession risk the same way its competitors are now due to its multidimensional platform. Investors would at the very least acquire a safe 6%+ yield and with moderate share price growth of even 2% per year acquire 8% total return annually with AT&T in their portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.