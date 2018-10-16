TransCanada: A 15%+ Total Return Annually From This Midstream Giant

This should allow the company to boost its EPS by 8%-10% annually over the next few years.

TransCanada is one of the largest pipeline operators in North America, which positions it well in this growing industry.

On Wednesday, September 12, 2018, Canadian pipeline giant TransCanada Corporation (TRP) gave a presentation at the Peters & Co. 22nd Annual Energy Conference. As is often the case with such presentations, the company devoted essentially its entire allotted time to discussing its own position in the industry and its forward growth prospects. Interestingly, TransCanada devoted essentially no time to discussing the midstream environment in North America, which is itself quite good. This puts the company into a good position to grow its infrastructure and earnings going forward.

TransCanda currently owns and operates one of the largest natural gas pipeline networks in North America. This network boasts 57,100 miles of pipeline capable of carrying 23 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, which is approximately 25% of total demand in North America. The company also operates a 3,000-mile liquids pipeline network capable of transporting approximately 555,000 barrels per day.

As we can see here, the company primarily operates in the United States and Canada, although it does have a few pipelines in Mexico. This does make some sense as the company's main use of its pipelines is to transport resources from Western Canada and a handful of other producing basins to exporting sites so they can be shipped around the world.

As is the case with many other Canadian pipeline operators, such as Enbridge (ENB), TransCanada is in the midst of a very aggressive exploration program as it expands its capacity to meet the demands of upstream producers. In TransCanada's case, the company intends to spend C$27.6 billion over the 2018-2021 period to construct a number of new pipelines and expand existing ones:

Of this C$27.6 billion, the company has already invested C$9.9 billion. The remainder will be spent over the next few years as work on these projects progresses.

As we might expect, these projects should grow the company's revenues and earnings as customers pay to move resources through the company's new pipelines. All else being equal, this should result in the company having an EBITDA of C$9.5 billion in 2020, which compares quite well to the C$7.4 billion that it had in 2017.

As we can see, if the company actually manages to achieve this goal, it would represent a 10% compound annual growth rate over the 2015 to 2020 period. This should allow TransCanada to grow its earnings per share at an 8%-10% annual rate over the same period and beyond. If we assume that the price/earnings ratio remains steady, which may not be the case, then we can assume that the shares will return 8-10% annually over the next few years in addition to the company's dividend. Historically, the company has returned an average of 13% annually, so this projection would put its expected forward return at just above this level on a total return basis.

Of course, this optimistic outlook requires that there be sufficient demand for the company's transportation services. Fortunately, that appears likely to be the case. According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas production is expected to increase steadily until 2020.

As we can see here, the agency estimates that natural gas production in the United States will average 82.7 billion cubic feet in 2018 (it averaged 85.1 Bcf/d in September). This represents an increase of 7.9 Bcf/d over the 2017 production level. This level is expected to increase even further to 82.7 billion cubic feet per day in 2019. It is worth noting that these figures are only for the United States. It is also expected that we will see growth in Canadian production of gas. Thus, it will be necessary for an increased amount of infrastructure to provide transportation for all this new gas.

Long term, there will be the need for even further pipeline additions. This is because natural gas is expected to be one of only two fuels that will see consumption growth between now and 2050:

The two fuel types that are expected to see increasing consumption going forward are natural gas and renewables. Of the two, natural gas consumption is expected to grow more on an absolute basis. This is good for the demand for natural gas pipelines as such lines are needed to move the gas from production sites to consumption ones.

The same is largely true among liquids, although in this case, the new pipelines are needed in order to transport liquids for export. It has been fairly widely reported that production growth in the Permian basin in Texas has strained the pipeline takeaway capacity there and I have discussed the pipeline capacity shortage in Western Canada before. Thus, we can conclude that the company's new liquids pipelines will also see use and generate revenue for TransCanada.

In conclusion, TransCanada seems likely to deliver on its growth plans and actually deliver approximately 10% earnings growth over the next few years. When combined with the company's 5.38% dividend yield, investors could be looking at 15% annual total returns from the company over the next few years. This is therefore a company worth considering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.