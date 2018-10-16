OncoMed: Undervalued With A Promising Pipeline

OncoMed leads the pharma pack in developing anti-TIGIT. This molecule has anti-PD(L)1 like potential [data at SITC].

Navicixizumab (Navi) is blowing away the standard of care in later line ovarian cancer [data at ESMO].

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome MyStockMap as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

OncoMed (OMED) is a drug development company attempting to treat cancer via cancer stem cell biology and immuno-oncology.

We think OncoMed's drug pipeline will justify a higher stock price in Q4 ($4-8/share). Add in their GITRL-Fc drug (2019), possible Celgene (CELG) or big pharma involvement, and their up and coming IO research, and we think this stock can return to double digits ($10-15/share) in 2019. This is despite previous disappointments in the clinic.

A Hidden Gem Amid Past Failures

Today, OncoMed is valued at $77 million at $2.00/share. This would be somewhat reasonable if the company did not have $79.9 million in cash. As such, their true worth (enterprise value) is -$2.9 million which is obviously low relative to peers in the industry. Furthermore, OncoMed's burn rate is about $13 million per quarter which provides them with enough capital to fund operations through year end 2019. This does not take into account Celgene's possible $35 million opt in for Etigilimab (anti-TIGIT).

In addition, institutional investors now own 49% of the company's stock, up from 27% in January 2015.

MyStockMap likes the entire active pipeline of drugs in development at OncoMed. However, today we will focus primarily on Navicixizumab [Navi] and Etigilimab [anti-TIGIT].

Both Navi and anti-TIGIT have data readouts in Q4 2018.

Navicixizumab

Navi is an antibody which targets ovarian cancer through anti-VEGF and anti-DLL4.

This combo regulates neoangiogenesis in the tumor. Neoangiogenesis is the mechanism which allows new blood vessels to form and supply the cancerous tumor with nutrients. Navi reduces these blood vessels (via anti-VEGF) and then disrupts the cancer's stem cell biology (via anti-DLL4) which inhibits the regrowth of cancerous cells.

Source: OncoMed

Both anti-VEGF and anti-DLL4 have shown single-agent activity in previous studies. OncoMed thus believes there will be synergy when anti-VEGF and anti-DLL4 are combined.

Phase 1a data shows Navi (without a chemo agent) producing 3 partial responses (PR) and 7 stable diseases (SD) among 12 patients. This is encouraging because the benchmark for later-line platinum-resistance ovarian cancer has a response rate under 10% and only 3 months of progression-free survival (PFS).

New Phase 1b data with Taxol (chemo agent) is expected to release during the ESMO conference in Munich (October 19-23). The number of patients in this study is much more robust at 30 and recently expanded to 60, which is a positive sign.

The ESMO abstract (951P) thus far shows a 44% PR rate with moderate but manageable hypertension in patients. This response rate is quite significant, and if the rest of the data looks promising, OncoMed will likely consider an accelerated approval pathway for Navi in 2019.

Anti-TIGIT

Despite the niche opportunity for Navi in later line platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, anti-TIGIT has much broader potential in immuno-oncology.

Currently, many big pharma players are pursuing anti-TIGIT (e.g. Merck (NYSE:MRK), Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), and Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY)). As a checkpoint inhibitor, anti-TIGIT is similar to the highly successful anti-PD1 inhibitor, most commonly marketed as Opdivo or Keytruda. Such anti-TIGIT therapy, if successful, could create a blockbuster, multi-billion dollar market.

OncoMed's anti-TIGIT works by removing exhausted T-cells and T-regs from the tumor microenvironment. These exhausted T-cells express TIGIT which keeps them from attacking the tumor. Once the exhausted T-cells and T-regs are removed, a patient's immune system will send new T-cells to target the tumor. Thus, anti-TIGIT will increase the cytotoxic T-cell activity against the tumor, which should result in a more positive patient outcome.

Phase 1a data is set to release at the SITC conference (November 7-11). Any positive signal will likely push Celgene to exercise its $35 million opt in right to license the drug. MyStockMap expects positive biomarker data at SITC and a more robust data set to unveil in 2019.

Finally, here is an analysis showing preclinical anti-TIGIT results on mice with tumors. As you can see, anti-TIGIT shows promising efficacy, especially when combined with anti-PD1. OncoMed is currently pursuing an anti-TIGIT/anti-PD1 combo with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Opdivo.

Source: Srivastava, Minu [OncoMed Publications]

Risks

As with any developmental biotech, the risks are real. Drug development isn't easy and investors should hedge their bets with a diversified portfolio and appropriate position sizing. In addition, Celgene recently revoked its right to co-develop Navi. The primary reason given by Celgene was that Navi does not align with Celgene's portfolio which primarily treats liquid tumors. However, one must wonder whether Celgene also views the upcoming Navi data as unimpressive.

MyStockMap, thus, believes this story presents significant risks, especially in the near term.

Ultimately, the backbone to OncoMed is with anti-TIGIT and the extremely low stock valuation. We think that the complete Navi data set should cause the stock to rally. However, should the complete Navi data set fail to impress, the stock could easily dip into the $1s. Investors must be prepared to hold these shares through 2019 which will allow time for the anti-TIGIT and GITRL-Fc data to mature.

Concluding Remarks

The story over the coming weeks will be Navi and anti-TIGIT. MyStockMap is certainly excited at OncoMed's prospects and we think this low valuation is very attractive. We look forward to analyzing the data results for Navi and anti-TIGIT and will provide meaningful updates on OncoMed in the future. These updates will be on our website (MyStockMap.com). We wish you all the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OMED.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.