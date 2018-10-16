The Best Way For A Foreigner To Invest In India

Do any of the existing ADRs offer an appropriate way to invest in the growth of the Indian domestic economy?

Why India Now?

Many investors are concerned about the recent sell-off in the equity markets, but if one looks outside the US, there has already been a bear market for quite a while. It started in the emerging markets (VWO) since around Q1 of this year:

In fact, the US market has been the only market producing any positive return until recently:



Naturally, as a value investor I am drawn to places where most of the blood has been spilled. As I combed through various investment options in emerging markets, there are several macro reasons why I ended up with India.

1. India is the fastest growing large economy in the world, surpassing China as of 2015. But India remains much poorer than China, with GDP per capita at only $1,706, less than a quarter of China's $8,126. This means India probably still has a much longer runway for future growth than China.

2. Powerful demographics: with average age in the 20s, India's young workforce/consumers will propel their economy for years to come:

3. India is world's most populous democracy, with a large English-speaking population. As the US-China trade conflict continues to escalate, India may receive preferential treatment from US and other western powers as an important strategic counterweight in the region.

4. Generally good long term policies and decisions were made by the Modi government: (a) Demonetization of 2017 possibly sped up digitization of payments. (b) Harmonized GST and similar integration policies will reduce the fracture between states, and helps create a single consistent Indian market to better incubate domestic firms into future powerhouses (similar to how US and China domestic markets are launchpads to huge multinationals because they are large enough for domestic firms to achieve significant scale before taking on the whole world).

5. India equities' YTD performance tracked emerging market as a whole on the way down, which pushes many individual names deep into undervalued territory:

Now that we've chosen India as the location where we want to invest, the next steps are to figure out the logistics and to find a business to buy.

How to Invest in India as a "Foreigner"

It's not easy for a non-resident to buy into Indian businesses. The only direct way for a foreign small investor to buy stocks and funds trading in India is through the Qualified Foreign Investors (QFI) program.

Going this route basically entails opening a special type of account at an Indian bank, which typically requires you to be physically present in India and complete a whole bunch of paperwork (if anyone is aware of a more convenient way to do this, please post in the comments section). There may also be some tax implications.

For the purpose of this article, I'll go ahead and assume that most readers do not want to go through the hassle and bureaucracy of opening and maintaining a QFI account, which really leaves us with two main options: buy US-listed India ADRs or funds.

One thing to keep in mind is that we're mainly looking for exposure to the growth of India's domestic economy (for reasons described in the previous section). Not every Indian stock will qualify for this purpose.

For example, we should avoid export-oriented or resource companies, which are mainly exposed to world trade or commodity prices and are less correlated with India's domestic development.

Let's scan through the ADR and ETF universe to see if there's any investment that offers us suitable exposure with a reasonable value proposition.

Trying On All the ADRs but None of Them Fit

According to Investing.com, there are only 14 India ADRs that have any trading volume:

This universe of stocks is small enough that I went ahead and combed through every single one of them on my quest to find something to invest in. I won't go too in-depth in this article, but here's a summary of what I found.

The Banks - ICICI Bank (IBN) and HDFC Bank (HDB): Buying the banks are probably the most obvious way to invest in any emerging market's domestic economy. Unfortunately, valuation is an issue - even with the recent sell-off, both Indian banks listed in the US are still trading at P/E that is much higher than most financial institutions in the world - emerging market included. We should keep this on the watchlist and reconsider when valuation becomes more favorable.

The Outsourcing Firms - Infosys (INFY), Wipro (WIT) and WNS Holdings (WNS): These are name-brand business process outsourcing (NYSE:BPO) firms that benefitted from the "labor arbitrage" trend of the last decade or so, where companies from US and other expensive jurisdictions outsourced work to India to take advantage of cheaper labor costs. This is the wrong place to look for exposure to the Indian economy, however. In fact, as India's economy grows and their middle class expands, labor costs will start catching up to the developed world, making India a less ideal location for labor arbitrage. Likewise, these trends will push up the operating costs of the outsourcing firms in the long run.

The Exporters - Tata Motors (TTM) and Dr Reddys Lab (RDY): These companies derive a majority of their revenue internationally, as such they are more exposed to the global economy than India's domestic economy. Similar to the BPO firms, they will also experience unfavorable cost trends as India becomes richer. We need to find a business that predominantly sells to India. While Tata Motors does have a sizable and growing India segment (17.2% of revenue), it has another problem in that it is earning negative owner earnings once I factored in the maintenance capex that it needs to spend every year just to keep running in its place.

The Natural Resource Company - Verdanta (VEDL): As a company that produces resources such as oil and zinc, their fortune is tied to world commodity prices. Commodities are a fungible product that sells into a single global market - while India's rise may add some pressure to commodity prices in the long run, there are many other factors in play, and more importantly, there are many other commodity producers to choose from globally. This is not an India-focused investment.

The Money Losers - MakeMyTrip (MMYT), Yatra Online (YTRA), Azure Power (AZRE) and Rediff.com (OTCPK:REDFY): These are all tech and solar companies that have yet to turn a profit. Some of these may turn out to be winners in the future, but as a value investor I can't assign value to these today so I will let others do the hard work of separating the wheat from the chaff.

Watchlist Candidates - Eros International (EROS) and Sify Technologies (SIFY): Theses are interesting candidates that offer desirable exposure to the Indian domestic economy. Eros is a film company focused on Bollywood production. Sify is a cloud and communication company focused on India enterprises. Unfortunately both of these companies are not trading at appealing valuations currently, but I will consider them (along with perhaps the banks) if and when valuations become compelling.

As a value-oriented investor with a business-owner mindset, I have a natural preference for buying single stocks that represent a piece of excellent business at a reasonable price. Unfortunately, my search through the universe of US-listed Indian stocks yielded no suitable purchase candidate at this time.

With that said, let's move on to the next best thing, which is buying into a basket of businesses that gives me access to Indian stocks not listed in the US.

Maybe an ETF?

According to ETFdb there are 13 India ETFs. Eliminating the leveraged funds, specialty funds, and funds with very small market caps, there are basically a handful of ETFs divided into 2 groups: general market funds and small-cap funds.

The main general market funds are iShares MSCI India (INDA), WisdomTree India Earnings (EPI), iShares India 50 (INDY), Invesco India (PIN). They all track indices except for WisdomTree, which appears to be actively managed based on a factor.

Regardless, with a look at their top holdings you'll see very similar names across all of these funds, as they are all invested in the same large-cap names. Names which, in turn, offer exposure to banking, business process outsourcing, commodities, and exporters - the exact same sectors available through the ADRs that we already reviewed (and rejected).

Moving on to the small-cap funds, I believe we finally found what we're looking for. The two small-cap funds - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap (SMIN) and VanEck Vectors India Small-Cap Index (SCIF) - offer the exposure we need.

These funds own small-cap companies - names you probably won't recognize - that generally do not have global reach and internationally diverse revenues. They are much more focused on selling to the Indian market and will benefit the most as the local economy accelerates.

So let's go ahead and pick one to buy!

Based on the below metrics, looks like we have a clear winner:

Takeaway

The most straight-forward way for a non-Indian resident to invest in India is to buy the US-listed ADRs or ETFs.

By process of elimination, none of the India ADRs is an ideal candidate for initiating an investment in the India economy at this time.

Moreover, most of the India ETFs are holding the similar sets of large-cap stocks offering the same exposure to external-facing or over-valued sectors, which is not what we want.

I looked into 2 small-cap ETFs in order to find some focused exposure to the India domestic economy. Between the two, one of them - SCIF - emerges as the best ETF to invest in based on valuation, fees, and volume.

As such I have purchased SCIF with most of the remaining cash balance in My Little Conglomerate - a portfolio I share with my readers, where we treat investing as running a collection of businesses. Today as of writing I acquired 150 shares of SCIF @ 39.66 through My Little Conglomerate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VWO, SCIF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

