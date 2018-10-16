Tetra Bio-Pharma: A Quiet Company Getting Closer To Making Some Noise

Pot stocks are currently en vogue and seeing surges, whereas Tetra's stock has remained muted in price gains. This represents an opportunity relative to the rest of the industry.

Over the past several months, I have been looking to invest in cannabis stocks now that legalization is becoming more and more widespread. There has been a tremendous amount of interest in the industry; this is an emerging market with significant potential. I am adding companies into my portfolio with the intention of holding these stocks for many, many years; I am not looking for quick profits. However, because of the intense interest, the sector has seen of late, finding gems at a great price is getting more and more difficult.

Tetra Bio-Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:TBPMF) is a company that I like a great deal. The company is about to release its key drug, and it is poised for growth in its respective segment within the cannabis sector. This is a quiet company that has the potential to make some noise within a very loud sector. While there has been a lot of attention to the industry, Tetra has been overlooked by all the hype. I see this as an opportunity, and I am adding this stock to my portfolio.

Tetra is a company that focuses on cannabis-based biopharmaceuticals. The company focuses on using the natural healing remedies of cannabis by using scientific studies to prove efficacy with its products. They take a very "holistic" approach to their products using natural, plant-based ingredients. The cannabis industry is purported to become a $140 billion industry in the next decade (2027), representing a 1,000% increase from current levels. Those figures include both recreational and pharmaceutical projections. I think it is important to keep the total numbers in mind. As people get more and more accustomed to sales of cannabis, they may be more inclined to try cannabis-derived medicines. And, a holistic approach for a company may carve out their own little niche.

There are three important elements of this company you should know upfront:

Tetra is releasing three key products in the very near future (about 3-6 months)

Tetra is a micro-cap company ($125 million market cap)

Tetra is not profitable

These are the three aspects of the company that I am going to address; I believe them to be the most important.

Three key releases due out soon

I wanted to highlight three key drugs Tetra is working on labeled as PPP001, PPP002 AdVersa™, and PPP005. I am going to break down each one to give you an idea of what each drug does, when it should be ready for the market and the potential revenue that the company expects from each product. Based upon that, you can get a sense of where the company will be in five years and why I am adding this stock into my portfolio.

PPP001

PPP001 will be Canada's very first botanical-based prescription drug. The product is an inhaled medication that targets late-stage cancer patients to improve their quality of life; It reduces pain associated with cancer.

Tetra Bio-Pharma, in partnership with Ford's Family Pharmacy and Wellness Center, have worked together to bring this drug to market. Ford's will manufacture PPP001.

Health Canada has completed the inspection process of Ford's manufacturing facility and process. A Drug Establishment License (DEL) was granted to Tetra after determining the facility to be in compliance with the requirements of Divisions 2 to 4 of the Food and Drug Regulations. The DEL was required to allow Tetra to apply for a Drug Identification Number (DIN). Health Canada has reclassified the inhalation pipe device used in the delivery of its PPP001 cannabis drug to a Class 2 Medical Device.

What is interesting about this is that cannabis is now officially being called a drug in Canada. This comes from the efficacy and safety of the drug for its use as well as the completion of the inspection of the manufacturing facility. The fact that this product is labeled a drug means that the product can be reimbursed through insurance companies. That is significant.

There are some 200,000 registered individuals who are using some kind of cannabis-based product for their ailments (Total number of registered users using any kind of medical marijuana product). Those people would have to pay the expense of the product out-of-pocket because it is not covered under insurance. PPP001 being labeled a drug changes the game for this particular product.

With the DEL and the DIN in place, Tetra can focus solely on scaling up and selling the product. The first deliveries are expected in Q1 2019. I am a big believer in the medical benefits derived from cannabis products. I believe this type of product will do well in the market in the future.

The company does not have any projected sales figures for PPP001 as of yet.

There are studies on cancer pain that give us an idea of how many patients suffer from cancer pain:

Here are some sobering statistics for cancer in Canada:

In 2017, an estimated: 103,100 Canadian men were diagnosed with cancer and 42,600 men died from cancer.

103,200 Canadian women were diagnosed with cancer and 38,200 women died from cancer.

On average, 565 Canadians were diagnosed with cancer every day.

On average, 221 Canadians died from cancer every day.

These numbers give you a context of the number of potential customers that the company could have annually. Cancer can be a painful disease, as the above study suggests; 64% suffered late-stage (advanced) cancer pain. From the above statistics, there are ~80,000 individuals who die from cancer annually in Canada. That means ~50,000 individuals would suffer from late-stage cancer pain. That is the potential customer base for this particular product throughout the country.

What we do not know is the dosage that PPP001 will be administered, and the revenue from each individual prescription, as well as the frequency of use of the drug and how long the drug would be used. The American Cancer Society suggests the length of time in late-stage cancer pain is 2-3 months, from which, only opioids are being prescribed.

There is one other aspect of this drug that I find very interesting: It could potentially replace Fentanyl. There is currently a study being conducted by Tetra under the protocol of Health Canada:

Health Canada has approved its protocol for a clinical trial investigating its PPP001 drug as an alternative to the opioid fentanyl in the management of breakthrough cancer pain.

This is very big, although, not without its detractors. When I read the reviews on the detractors, I thought two things: First, they were biased and uneducated. Second, they might have an arguable angle.

I believe the opioid epidemic is horrific, and I blame big-pharma for creating the problem. But I do not believe that CBD products will help those individuals who are already addicted to opioids. Instead, I think that this is a product that would give an alternative to the prescription of opioid based products, thereby reducing the potential addictions to opioids in the future.

Cancer pain management therapies (from Technavio) is big business with the expectation of some $7 billion annually by 2019; every single major pharmaceutical company is involved. There is continued investment, albeit not on the largest scale, of some $117 million in VC funding (2017) to 10 different start-up companies and untold amounts going to the conglomerate corporations. If CBD can prove to be an effective alternative, then this could be a game-changer.

I like how Tetra is positioned with this particular product, and there are two more drugs Tetra is working on.

PPP002 AdVersa™

Another of Tetra's products is PPP002 AdVersa™. It has two uses:

Relieving chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting

Relieving anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

This segment of the market could be as large as $1.88 billion USD by 2020. The initial projections from the company in 2013 had the size potential of US$1.28 billion. Tetra expects that AdVersa™ could gain significant market share within three years of being launched. I have no idea what "significant" means in quantifiable terms, but I am comfortable thinking it is at least one whole number as a percent. I am betting that is a low number, but, for an example, I am working with 1% of that market share as potential revenue.

Given the total market potential, revenue would be $18.8 million USD. If profits were 10%, a modest - average amount in this industry, that would put profits at $1.88 million. We will look at the financials of Tetra below, but, rest assured, this is a significant addition to the bottom line. Keep in mind, my projections are likely to be low, given I am only working with 1%.

Tetra is also working with the FDA on safety requirements to advance this drug through the United States as well, a potentially lucrative market. In Q1 2019, Tetra is looking to apply to the FDA for a New Drug Application. This will pave the way for commercialization in the United States. The FDA has granted Tetra an Orphan Drug status on multiple applications of their drugs which paves the way for a faster processing time through the FDA. This application process, if granted, also gives the company a 7-year exclusivity on its products from competition.

PPP005

There is one other product that Tetra is releasing that has significant potential, and that product is coming to market as early as Q1 2019, as well. Tetra has teamed up with Genacol, an established and large company. Tetra Bio-Pharma will develop a cannabis-derived oral capsule and a topical cream for treating joint pain and inflammation. Genacol will then market and distribute the product.

The projections are that this segment of the industry has revenue of $2.5 billion annually. True North Cannabis, an Alberta Canada CBD supplier, that Tetra has locked in an agreement with to supply the CBD. This agreement and project bring together the three companies:

Tetra Bio-Pharma will use its formulation and regulatory expertise and clinical trial data from its topical cannabinoid and encapsulated cannabis oil (PPP005) trials to create these innovative products for Genacol.

Genacol is big: They have distribution and sales in 40 countries and trademarks in 80 countries. This product could do very well and will be released in late 2019.

A word on the downside risks

I have tried to paint a modest picture with regards to revenue projections. Tetra has partnered up with some great companies. But I think this is a limitation in itself. First, Ford's is a well-known clinic. But it is only one clinic.

Tetra needs to find a partner to get PPP001 into hospitals across the country (and the rest of the world). The numbers I have put together are for a context; I wanted to see the numbers of individuals that are diagnosed with cancer annually. From that, I tried to extrapolate the potential number of customers that would benefit from this product. How does Tetra market to all of those customers with Ford's limited facility? In my book, they don't. But that is not to say Tetra will not succeed. Far from it.

The pathway for a lot of start-up pharmaceutical companies is to partner with larger conglomerates that have extensive distribution networks. I see the Ford deal as being a pathway to show what success could look like in the eyes of a conglomerate. If the Ford Wellness Center was to sell a significant amount of PPP001 to its patients (From a percentage basis), then a conglomerate would be able to look at the sales results and extrapolate any potential. But that appears to be in the future. What about results right now?

I am betting until Tetra gets a much larger partner for their drugs, then the bottom line is going to be negative for some time. However, I am also a believer that this company could meet its revenue goals in the distant future. But that is going to take more partnerships. You may need to be very patient with this company for a long time. I mentioned at the beginning of this piece my outlook was long term; there are no quick profits here.

Overall

Overall, I like what this company is putting together. They have partnered up with successful companies to bring products to market utilizing their proprietary technology. They are also pushing through applications with respective regulatory authorities and are on track for approval in the coming year. They need more partnerships, I feel.

Keep in mind the total revenue potential I used as an example above ($1.88 billion USD and only capturing 1% market share). I do not expect Tetra is on the verge of a blockbuster drug (sales exceeding $1 billion). But I do believe they are going to leverage themselves and their technology and begin establishing themselves in the marketplace. I like CBD and know its effectiveness with cancer patients. I also believe that through success, and a lot of hard work, Tetra can build upon its product base and grow. I also believe that a lot of companies in this industry are going to be bought out by bigger pharma companies with large distribution networks, and I think this adds a significant value point to the company.

For now, though, there is the lack of revenue and losses the company sees annually:

The financials

Tetra is a micro-cap stock (Market cap: $125 million at the time of this writing). In fact, it is nearly impossible to find certain information on the company, specifically, the SEC. The company is not required to release certain information because of its status and the level it is at, but this will change as the company grows. In the meantime, here is a breakdown of the financials (all numbers in thousands):

Revenue 11/30/2017 11/30/2016 11/30/2015 11/30/2014 Gross Profit - - -15 - Research Development 2,060.059 263.544 263.544 263.544 Selling General and Administrative 2,478.277 648.199 400.62 484.915 Operating Income or Loss -6,679.508 -1,037.143 -488.82 -485.048 Net Income From Continuing Ops -6,695.339 -996.966 -594.78 -485.131 Net Income -6,225.294 -944.257 -594.78 -485.131

As I mentioned above, the company has finished developing PPP001 and can now focus on bringing the products to market and growing them, being quoted from its own website. I do not see the company adding in much more additions to their research and development; they have not put anything out on their website. Tetra has ramped up sales and administrative costs, and now, hopefully, the company can see increased gains in sales. There has been a continuous increase in research and admin costs. There has been nothing in sales. There will not be anything in sales for calendar year 2018, either. There is the foundation the company begins with going into calendar 2019. This is the year Tetra's three drugs will make it to market, albeit, at various times throughout the year.

Keep in mind what I thought about the potential for revenue from PPP002. That one drug may represent ~$1.8 million in profits from Canada alone. If the company achieves more than 1% market share then the potential for this drug to take a significant bite out of the negative net income is important. And, if the United States approves this drug, then the revenue from that will be effective in turning the bottom line positive. But that might take a great deal of time without any major partnership deals for distribution.

There are also the other two products that I think have the potential to establish increases in net revenue and thereby decreasing the bottom line negative number. Still, we have a tough time establishing what the baseline for cannabis is. The world has never gone from illegal to legal with a product such as cannabis before. But there are continuous increases in sales in various states in America that show us the general public is very supportive of cannabis, Colorado being a strong litmus for that.

Looking at the balance sheet, Tetra has about what you would expect from a biopharma startup: Cash, and not a lot else. But that is exactly what a company like Tetra needs. Tetra has been in the developmental stage as a company and working on its research. The company is in the process of ramping up for production and bringing its product to market. Having enough cash to weather through until they can bring in significant revenue is key at this stage.

The company's tangible assets are ~$10.2 million. This will allow the company to float itself through the next 1.5 years of operations (assuming continued gross profits of $0; net income shown below). To me, this is the more important number to keep in mind simply because of the fact that Tetra will have to issue more stock in the future, thereby diluting future earnings. Intangible assets are listed at ~$8.6 million to include the company's goodwill as well as patents. That will increase significantly once the company can establish revenue and return business (goodwill). Below, the latest quarterly release:

Period Ending 5/31/2018 Total Current Assets 11,430.02 Intangible Assets 8,642.29 Total Assets 20,072.62 Total Current Liabilities 1,219.79 Net Tangible Assets 10,210.47

From a cash flow perspective, this company certainly does not have a monopoly on selling shares as a way of financing its future operations until revenue increases. Here is the latest on the cash flow and how Tetra has brought in cash via its sales of additional shares:

Period Ending 11/30/2017 11/30/2016 11/30/2015 11/30/2014 Net Income -6,225.294 -944.257 -594.78 -485.131 Total Cash Flow From Operating Activities -3,892.013 -942.331 -216.722 -195.557 Total Cash Flows From Financing Activities 5,616.488 2,140.845 -0.38 280.312

I expect that this trend will change now that revenues will be added in to the equation. However, I do not believe that the company's sales are going to be straight-line and linear, on a one-way trajectory. Tetra is working with Genacol, and I think they, being established how they are, can create market demand from its vast customer base. That is a positive. The problem is that we simply do not have enough information to go off of being that this industry is emerging the way it is. This is one of the challenges in evaluating and investing in a company such as this.

Conclusion

I am a big believer in the cannabis industry. I think the sector is going to be a long-term opportunity. I also believe that this is the very moment that will be looked back upon as being the right time to get in. Tetra is working to get their products to market right at this moment. I typically shy away from micro-cap stocks because you simply never know what might happen, including declaring bankruptcy. But this is at a different time for Tetra. A few years ago, this was still a developmental company. Now, it is a company about to bring its products to market. That is significant. Most of the investors getting into pot stocks at this time are doing so because of the, pardon the expression, euphoria the sector is seeing. I am not one of them. I am looking at this as a long-term investment.

I am adding this stock to my personal portfolio and will continue to watch as this company grows. Now that the products are being released to market, it is a matter of sales and building upon that.

Author's Note:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TBPMF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.