A Triptych For Stronger Gold Prices Is Under Way

Expect the triptych (lower dollar, lower US real rates, lower US equities) to continue in near term.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR). BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

To do so, I analyse the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewellery.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of BAR because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold ETF positions

The data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represent the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by FastMarkets are the SPDR® Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials lifted their net short positions in Comex gold by 51 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 2-9 to reach 119 tonnes as of October 9. This was primarily driven by long liquidation (40 tonnes) and further reinforced by short accumulation (11 tonnes). This marks a fourth straight week of decline in the net spec length.

Over the past month or so, non-commercials have lifted their net short positions by 95 tonnes, driven by 58 tonnes of long liquidation and 37 tonnes of short accumulation.

Since the start of the year, the net spec length has declined by 542 tonnes, primarily owing to fresh selling (471 tonnes) and reinforced by long liquidation (71 tonnes).

Although the net spec length (-119 tonnes) is currently above its historical low of -275 tonnes (established in November 97), the current speculative positioning in Comex gold is still viewed as extremely bearish.

Bottom line: the current excess in the speculative positioning in the gold market is vulnerable to an aggressive normalization because the history shows that any extreme sentiment (bullish or bearish) always tends to correct itself. While it be different this time? I don’t think so.

The speculative normalization in Comex gold is likely to produce a marked rally spot gold prices, which in turn will push the value of BAR noticeably higher.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors held around 2,032 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of October 12, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are have rebounded since they hit in the first half of October their lowest since February 2017.

Over the latest reporting period of October 5-12, ETF investors lifted their gold holdings by around 16 tonnes, which corresponds to an increase of nearly 1% in total gold ETF holdings. This marks the end of six straight months of outflows.

The renewed surge in ETF buying interest came amid an increase of 1.1% in gold spot prices, which could signal a positive swing in investor sentiment.

On a monthly basis, gold ETF holdings are still down 8 tonnes of gold, representing a small drop of 0.4%.

In the year to date, ETF investors remain net sellers of 92 tonnes of gold. In contrast, last year, they lifted their gold ETF holdings by 173 tonnes, marking a 9% increase in total gold ETF holdings.

Bottom line: ETF investors have shown in recent days a stronger appetite for gold, which if sustained, may push spot gold prices and thus BAR’s value further higher in the weeks ahead.

Macro backdrop

Last week, the macro backdrop produced an ideal cocktail for gold spot prices. The dollar was down, US real rates were down, and US equities were down. This “sweet” triptych elicited a strong increase in monetary demand for gold, evident in positive ETF investor flows. The forthcoming COTR is likely to show a marked increase in net speculative positions in Comex gold for the period of October 9-16, due to be published this Friday.

Dollar down

Source: Bloomberg

US real rates down

Source: Bloomberg

US equities down

Source: Bloomberg

The combination of these three positive macro forces could continue in the near term because US equities could witness more downside as overhyped expectations of earnings are being corrected. In turn, the market would expect the Fed to adopt a less hawkish stance as a result of a “natural” tightening of domestic financial conditions (through a de-rating across risk assets), and ergo, the dollar and US real rates would push lower.

Bottom line: The continuation of this friendly triptych is set to underpin a firmer monetary demand for gold, pushing gold spot prices and BAR’s value higher.

Trading positioning

To take advantage of the expected rally in spot gold prices, I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA: BAR). I implemented this long position on May 7, 2018 at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my Fund.

Source: Seeking Alpha

BAR – GraniteShares - Review

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while GLD and IAU have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

As of October 12, BAR traded at a slight discount of $0.15 per share or 0.13% to its net asset value, which has occurred around 25% of the time (in term of number of days) since its inception. This compares with a premium of $0.05 per share a week ago. I expect the deviation to tighten amid arbitrage opportunities, which is positive for BAR’s value. The historical behavior of BAR's value since its implementation corroborates my view, as the chart below illustrates.

Source: Granite Shares

BAR’s average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.02%, which is lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%, or SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), at 0.08%.

As a result, BAR offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

BAR’s average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$2 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million.

As of October 12, 2018, BAR’s assets under management totalled $284 million, with 2.4 million shares. BAR’s gold holdings were at 6.7 tonnes. In contrast, IAU’s assets under management amounted to $10.295 billion, with 983.5 million shares. IAU’s gold holdings were at around 270 tonnes.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

Dear friends, if you enjoy reading my research, thank you for showing your support by clicking the "Follow" orange button beside my name on the top of the page and sharing/liking this article. I look forward to reading your comments below.

