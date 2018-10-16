AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Gets A Thumbs Up From Advisory Committee

Abiword HTML Document

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals'( ACRX) DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet) went under intense scrutiny by the FDA’s Anesthetic and Analgesic Drug Products Advisory Committee (adcom) on Friday. After a long day of presentations and debate, the committee gave a 10-3 vote for recommending FDA approval. Trade was halted throughout the day because of the adcom event, but was unhalted at 4:45 PM EST. Once trading resume, the share price rocketed to $5.00 and ended the day at $4.92.

ACRX has had a volatile week with the briefing document debacle, recovery, and FDA advisory committee to finish it off. Investors should expect this volatility to continue in the upcoming weeks as we approach the estimated PDUFA date on November 3 rd. I aim to summarize the recent events, provide some background on the events, and offer some potential strategies.

Company Overview

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals is pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing advanced medical therapies for acute pain. AcelRx’s pipeline (Figure 1) contains two late-stage product candidates, DSUVIA™ (DZUVEO in Europe) and ZALVISO®. Both have been developed using the company's non-invasive, sublingual formulation technology to deliver sufentanil, a synthetic opioid pain-relieving drug.

Figure 1: ACRX Pipeline (Source ACRX)

AcelRx is currently aiming to get DSUVIA and ZALVISO FDA approval in the U.S., but they are already approved Europe. The European Commission approved both DZUVEO (DUSVIA) and ZALVISO) for the management of acute moderate-to-severe post-operative pain in adult patients in a hospital setting.

DSUVIA Background

Source

DSUVIA (previously ARX-04) is a sufentanil sublingual tablet developed by AcelRx, for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic and for which alternative treatments are inadequate, in adult patients in a medically supervised setting. The sufentanil is dispensed in a single dose applicator (SDA) (Figure 2) which is a contrast to the classic methods of administration (IV, Oral Pill).

Figure 2: DSUVIA (Source ACRX)

Sufficient pain management following a surgery or procedure is imperative for healthcare providers. Addressing a patient’s pain levels has become balancing act for providers due to the opioid crisis in the United States. Opioids are frequently a standard member for pain management in hospitals and healthcare establishments. However, there is an ever growing abuse of opioids, and has become a focus of regulatory agencies. Although there is multitude of approved analgesics on the market, DSUVIA aims to be the initial sublingual sufentanil product on the market.

DSUVIA is recommended to be administered by a healthcare provider on an as needed basis with a minimum interval of one hour between doses. The healthcare provider is to deliver the tablet sublingual via the SDA (Figure 3).

Figure 3: DSUVIA Directions (Source FDA)

AcelRx sees DSUVIA to be the answer to an unmet need in the acute pain area. Figure 4 displays how DSUVIA would fill the need for a fast acting, non-invasive pain relief for acute pain.

Figure 4: DSUVIA Addresses Unmet Needs (Source ACRX)

AcelRx anticipated to get FDA approval for DUSVIA in 2017. The company submitted a NDA for the DSUVUA back in February 2017. The clinical studies showed that DSUVIA was effective in easing moderate-to-severe pain in patients that suffered an injury or surgery that required an opioid for pain management. Unfortunately, the FDA issued AcelRx a Complete Response Letter CRL on October 11, 2017, and required AcelRx to:

Reduce the maximum daily dose from 24 tablets to 12 tablet

Perform additional human factors study

Submit a risk assessment for inadvertent exposure to the medication.

AcelRx finished the human factors study, and resubmitted its NDA for DSUVIA. FDA accepted the revised NDA on May 24 th, and set a PDUFA date for Nov. 3, 2018, to complete its review of the drug.

Briefing Doc Debacle

On Wednesday October 10 th, the FDA released the advisory committee briefing docs for DSUVIA. The share price plummeted down almost 50% pre-market Wednesday attributable to the market misinterpreting key points in the documents. I believe most of the action was due to news reading algorithms that found negative key phrases in the documents. However, the documents were quite bullish. After a brief but acute selloff, investors were able to decipher and truly analyze the documents. Most of the negative wording was located in the appendix, which contained the notes from last year’s CRL. Panic selling turned into FOMO buying, and the share price rocketed up just under $4.00.

Advisory Committee

The advisory committee was tasked to deliberate on the risk vs. benefits, and whether DSUVIA should be approved. The focus of the meeting was to evaluate AcelRx’s resubmission to address the concerns that produced a CRL last October. This included the safety of DSUVIA in patients requiring the maximum dosing proposed for labeling (30 mcg). AcelRx reduced the maximum daily dose from 24 to 12 tablets per day. To address the fear of missing tablets, the AcelRx amended the instructions for use and executed an additional human factors study.

While watching the AdCom, I recognized early on the main concern of the committee was the alarm of potential misplaced tablets. This is justified considering the nation’s current opioid crisis. A large portion of the meeting involved deliberation of risks of abuse, mismanagement, and inadvertent contact. Committee members discussed DSUVIA’s small tablets, and the possibility that tablets could be lost during administration. Although the committee could not provide any additional methods to mitigate this risk; they did provide anecdotal accounts of other misplacing catastrophes that occur in healthcare settings. The possibility of losing opioid drugs is a problem, but the committee members did call attention to the fact that almost any pill or device could go missing in a supervised setting, and this risk is not exclusive to DSUVIA.

In addition, the committee discussed the positives of DSUVIA. One of which was DSUVIA’s ability to address the lack of alternatives to IV or ingestible pills for pain management. Not every patient or situation will allow the use of the traditional IVs or pills. The fast acting sublingual tablet could be a superior method of administration in particular circumstances where IVs and pills are not appropriate.

Overall, it appeared the majority of the committee agreed the benefits of DSUVIA in conjunction with the REMS suggested by FDA prevail over the risks. However, it was apparent that some members didn’t see DSUVIA as a superior product to the current standards of care. The committee is not charged with providing their views about the potential market of a drug, but a few members appeared to struggle with the potential demand for DSUVIA.

Investors should take note that the FDA advisory committees are to offer independent recommendations to the FDA on scientific and procedural matters associated with potential products regulated by the FDA. The FDA is not required to follow the direction of an advisory committee vote or recommendations when finalizing decisions on applications.

PDUFA Outlook

Based on briefing docs and the advisory committee’s recommendation, I believe the likelihood DSUVIA gets approved is strong. More often than not, the FDA's approval judgement equals the advisory committee recommendation. Nevertheless, the FDA doesn't have to stick to the advisory committee's recommendation for approval. The FDA will make its own approval decision, and it appears it is not an easy one.

DSUVIA does have overcome the fact it is a synthetic opioid in this approval decision. Opioids are controversial subject because of the prevalent number of opioid overdoses in the United States, and DSUVIA has to prove it won’t contribute to the crisis. Last year’s CRL was based on safety concerns of the maximum dosage labeling and potential of lost tablets. Both of those concerns stand out to me as opioid crisis generated fears at the time of the approval decision. The opioid crisis is still ongoing, and the FDA might find another reason to give a thumbs down to an opioid.

Conversely, DSUVIA should be able to rise above the stigma of opioids due to the fact it designed for acute pain in a healthcare setting. DSUVIA is administered by a healthcare professional, and is not prescribed for at home use. The safety study demonstrated that there is little concern of botched administration of the tablets, which could lead to misplaced tablets. Considering these points, I see DSUVIA being superior to oral opioids (pills) that are often self-administered in a pill cup.

Moreover, DSUVIA is already approved in Europe (DZUVEO). Similar to the advisory committee, the FDA does not have to follow the judgements of other regulatory agencies. Still, having another credible regulatory agency’s approval should be seen as reassuring.

Finally, the fact the DSUVIA was previously CRL’d can actually be seen as positive. Last year’s CRL was painful blow to ACRX investors, but the company addressed the concerns and was confirmed during the advisory committee meeting. The FDA would have to discover a novel concern to reject again.

The company and investors seem to be confident in approval, and if DSUVIA receives another CRL, I expect a harsher share price reaction to last year’s CRL. I would imagine that some longtime ACRX investors would lose faith that DSUVIA and ZALVISO would get approval in the United States.

Post PDUFA

If DSUVIA is granted FDA approval, AcelRx is tasked with converting to a commercial stage pharmaceutical company. Commercializing Dsuvia will require a sales force. AcelRx anticipates to have 10-15 hospital account managers to market DSUVIA for launch Q1 2019. The company anticipates to grow that force to about 60 by Q2 2020.

Assuming Dsuvia wins FDA approval, AcelRx should see some analyst upgrades and some possible initiations. Investors should look for a company conference call where the management team might provide clarification of DVSUVIA launch and plans for ZALVISO.

ZALVISO

Most of the current attention is on DSUVIA, but the company does have a similar product ZALVISO; another sufentanil/device combination product. ZALVISO is intended to deliver 15 mcg sublingual sufentanil tablets by means of a hand-held, patient-controlled system (Figure 5).

Figure 5: ZALVISO Device (Source ACRX)

ZALVISO is similar to DSUVIA attributable to the same drug, and indication. However, ZALVISO utilizes a different device, dosage, and is patient administered. I can imagine the major benefit of ZALVISO over IV PCA is the ease of mobility. A patient with an IV of morphine will be tethered to the IV pole unit, whereas ZALVISO is not attached to the patient.

AcelRx submitted a NDA in November 2013 utilizing the positive results of ZALVISO’s phase 3 studies, but received a CRL on July 25 th, 2014. The FDA requested further information on:

Additional data validating a reduction in the incidence of optical system errors which require premature drug cartridge change.

Alterations to the instructions for device usage

Supplementary data to support the shelf life of the product.

As a result of the CRL, AcelRx established a protocol for another Phase 3 study that was intended to assess the overall performance of the ZALVISO device. However, the company plans to resubmit the NDA for Zalviso in the fourth quarter of 2018. This would be a type II resubmission and could only require a 6 month review.

ZALVISO was approved in Europe in September 2015, and was launched by Grunenthal Group, AcelRx's licensee in Europe, in the first half of 2016.

Is ACRX a buy?

I see AcelRx as a buy just considering the market cap is around $250 million and the estimated DSUVIA’s European peak annual sales is around $800 million. ZALVISO has displayed increasing sales in Europe through 2018 (Figure. If DSUVIA gets U.S. approval, the company has projected peak annual sales for the drug of $1.1 billion. This would most likely raise share price close to $20.00 a share.

Figure 6: ZALVISO Performance in Europe (Source ACRX)

Recent analyst rating activity from Michael Higgins of Ladenburg Thalmann reiterated a Buy, and raised its price target from $7 to $10 after the release of the briefing docs. Clearly he anticipates a FDA approval for DSUVIA, and a strong product launch in the coming year.

My last reason for the buy recommendation is that DSUVIA is funded partially by the Clinical and Rehabilitative Medicine Research Program (CRMRP) of the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command (USAMRMC). I was aware of this agreement but it was during the advisory committee meeting that I realized the potential. Combat zone conditions might not allow or be suitable for traditional IV morphine preparation and administration. DSUVIA could be a safe and effective option for these conditions. Not only is the Department of Defense picking up some of the bill, but also could be provide a large government contract.

Potential Downside

As stated above, if FDA decides to deny DSUVIA again I would expect a strong investor fallout. Not only would this be crippling to DSUVIA, but I would expect a similar outcome for ZALVISO’s resubmission. The FDA to request additional trials comparing DSUVIA and ZALVISO to other opioid medications or analgesics.

Another subject of concern is DSUVIA launch and market reception. Although I see the useful application of DSUVIA, the sales force needs to convince hospital staffs to integrate DSUVIA into their acute pain protocols. Perhaps with the current opioid environment hospitals will be willing to add an alternative like DSUVIA to the squad. It is possible that DSUVIA is not accepted by the market.

Another potential problem is AcelRx’s current strategy of “Going It Alone” for commercial launch DSUVIA in the U.S. does provide some obstacles. Investors should be aware that between 2007-2016, the average 12-month sales for biopharma companies that go it alone was less than $25 million, whereas the average 12-month sales for companies that decided to partner was around $44 million. With projected peak sales to around $1 billion, the bar is set very high for DSUVIA. Investors must understand that will take substantial amount of time to achieve that level of sales. Unfortunately, it does open the door for negative sentiment in the first quarters of reported sales.

AcelRx does have a healthy cash position in relation to their cash burn. As of Q2 earnings report, the company has$50.1 million in cash. In addition, a July equity offering provided $20 million to the bank account. Currently, the company is experiencing a $10-11 million quarterly cash burn. Net loss for the first half of 2018 was $22.1 million, compared to $28.6 million, for the same time period in 2017.

However, it is possible for the cash burn rate to increase with the cost of DSUVIA U.S. launch. It appears the risk of running out of cash in the near term is minimal. Then again, is it enough cash to keep the doors open till DSUVIA revenues come in? If DSUVIA sales under perform investors should expect a capital raise from an offering or loan. Considering the increase in interest rates on loans, I would expect a secondary offering to be the choice.

Last but not least, is the threat of the opioid crisis in the United States. If circumstances continue to deteriorate, I expect lawmakers and regulatory agencies to crack down even harder on opioid pharmaceuticals. AcelRx’s products could be a victim to a broad spectrum federal ruling or regulation.

Establishing a Position

With the AdCom meeting finished, I anticipate the share price to be volatile in the upcoming week due to the resumption of trading occurring in after hours on Friday. Volatility should remain high leading up into the PDUFA date. In my experience, I expect the stock to have a run-up followed by some profit taking and risk reduction as we get closer to November 3 rd.

Looking at ACRX’s chart (Figure 7) we can see the share price experienced a run-up prior into last year's PDUFA…and violent sell-off upon CRL.

Figure 7: ACRX Daily Chart (Source Trendspider)

I believe the $5.75 line generated from last year’s run-up prior to CRL will be strong resistance. Notice the trend line generated from the $2.00 support and the $4.21 high generated by European approval in June. I see that trend line to be the current trajectory, and I will use it to determine if the current upward trend remains if DSUVIA is approved.

Investors looking to establish a position prior to PDUFA date should use some sort of technical indicator or price action to determine an entry point. I would recommend the $4.20 area to be a notable S/R line to help determine entry.

If you are looking for entry after potential approval, I would suggest waiting for analyst updates and/or stabilization in share price. Biotech stocks are notorious for “sell the news” and I suspect a decent amount of short term traders to sell once their target price is hit.

Personally, I planned to sit on the sidelines through PDUFA date. Even with the additional studies, I was still apprehensive due to last year's CRL and the opioid environment. However, the briefing docs and adcom recommendation has provided me with some confidence, and I will seek an entry point before the PDUFA if the price is right. If approved, I will add to or initiate a position once the share price stabilizes. I will add to the position if I see strong sales in subsequent earnings reports.

If AcelRx receives a CRL I will sell and never look back. The company would require additional funds and I would expect ZALVISO to receive the same decision as DSUVIA.

Investment Time Horizon

ACRX is going to be in play for short and long term investors over the next weeks and months. I expect day and swing traders to make up a decent percentage of the trading volume up through the PDUFA. As for the long term investor, I would categorize this as a scrutinized investment that requires gestation. I don’t suggest a sock drawer approach of buy and check back once a quarter. AcelRx is going to need time to get DSUVIA to full maturity, but will also require the investor to perform surveillance on company earnings reports, and regulatory updates on opioids. If circumstances turn for the worst, investors need to be able to exit position with haste.

Conclusion

While Friday’s AdCom vote provided AcelRx investors with confidence, the success of the company in 2018 rests on the FDA approval slated in November. If approved, DSUVIA will the first FDA approved product for the company, and will offer strong tailwinds for ZALVISO’s potential approval. Nonetheless, if the company receives a CRL, the company would be looking at a long and tough road ahead. ACRX is not for the risk averse investor, but i n spite of that, I believe the recent positive events and potential upcoming catalysts make this an opportune investment.

Accurately predicting the stock price in the near term is perplexing. Considering this, I would like to stress that AcelRx is an very speculative stock. There is the potential that investors could lose all or a considerable amount their investment. Although the upside of AcelRx is substantial, it is a long way from being a risk-free investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ACRX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.