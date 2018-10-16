MedMen: Why The PharmaCann Acquisition Was Such A Steal

New investors should wait for better entry points after last week's 35% gain but we think the U.S. cannabis sector will do well long-term.

Since we wrote about MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) last week detailing why the stock has stalled since its IPO in May this year, the stock made significant moves after it announced a blockbuster deal to acquire privately-held PharmaCann. The stock gained 35% last week including a massive 28% jump on Friday as investors digest the deal. We hope to decipher for you why the deal was such a steal for MedMen based on both financial and operational metrics. Management could have done a better job disclosing details around the deal but we will show you who PharmaCann really is and why the US$682 million headline price is actually a bargain. It is no surprise to us that MedMen's share price surged after the deal but we also wanted to highlight a major risk for investors looking to invest in MedMen after the deal which is its aggressive use of equity to pursue growth.

PharmaCann Acquisition

On October 11, 2018, MedMen announced that it has agreed to acquire privately-held PharmaCann for US$682 million in an all-stock transaction. The deal represented the largest acquisition in the U.S. cannabis industry so far and will propel MedMen to become the biggest publicly-traded U.S. cannabis company, surpassing its peers including Green Thumb (OTCQX:GTBIF) and Trulieve (OTCPK:TCNNF). The markets liked the deal and sent its share price up 35% by the end of the week with a massive 28.7% jump on Friday alone.

Unfortunately, the press release from MedMen was lacking some important details, especially for such a transformational transaction. To do what management should have done, we will discuss details around the PharmaCann assets and demonstrate why the market liked the deal.

PharmaCann was founded in 2014 and currently operates 10 retail stores across several states including New York, Illinois, Maryland, and Massachusetts. The company is the largest player in Illinois with 6 licenses, 4 operating dispensaries, and 2 production and cultivation facilities. In Massachusetts, the company has 1 store and 1 cultivation facility. In New York, the company operates 4 licensed dispensaries and operates a 127,572 square foot production facility. The company also operates 1 store in Maryland but has no cultivation facility. Additionally, PharmaCann is planning to open the following facilities based on licenses it already has:

Michigan : 1 dispensary and 1 cultivation facility

: 1 dispensary and 1 cultivation facility Ohio : 1 dispensary and 1 cultivation facility

: 1 dispensary and 1 cultivation facility Pennsylvania : 3 dispensaries and 1 cultivation facility

: 3 dispensaries and 1 cultivation facility Virginia: 1 dispensary and 1 cultivation facility

Based on an interview with New Cannabis Ventures, the company disclosed that its 2017 sales were US$12 million and 2018 sales are expected to triple to US$36 million based on management projections. The run-rate revenue (lastest quarterly revenue times 4) for PharmaCann will almost certainly be much higher than the US$36 million quoted above. However, without proper disclosure from the management, we have no way to find out.

PharmaCann has also made a deal with Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) in May 2018 when the latter agreed to acquire its Massachusetts cultivation facility for US$3 million with a long-term lease in addition to providing US$15.5 million to fund the construction. We applaud the management for using innovative capital solutions to free up capital and fund growth.

Why MedMen Got Such a Good Deal

Based on the information above, we can see that PharmaCann is a large cannabis operator in the U.S. with a strong track record of securing licenses. We think PharmaCann management likely sold their asset for cheap in this transaction because its asset profile would likely support a much higher valuation in the public markets should it choose to pursue an IPO or RTO in the Canadian markets. Without definitive details around PharmaCann's revenue, again a disappointing move by MedMen management to not disclose any revenue figure for such an important deal, we will use the $36 million figure to conservatively compare the company to its peers.

First of all, when we look at the footprint of existing public U.S. cannabis companies, it is clear that PharmaCann has a competitive portfolio of assets including 10 operating stores in 4 states with licenses to expand into an additional 4 states. Compared to the names listed below, it is clear that PharmaCann would have been a very attractive asset for public investors given its portfolio of licenses in key markets. It is important to note that it also holds 1 of the 10 licenses in New York and has the largest market share in Illinois, both of which are highly attractive features.

If PharmaCann were to pursue a public listing in Canada, we would see them having no problem obtaining a 20x annualized revenue valuation based on the data shown below. Based on headline purchase price of US$682 million and 2018 revenue of US$36 million, MedMen paid a multiple of 19x which is below where they were trading before the deal. Conveniently, we published a report on MedMen the day before the deal announcement and showed that MedMen was trading at 24x forward annualized revenue. It is also important to note that PharmaCann's annualized revenue will most likely be much higher than $36 million given the significant ramp and store openings in 2018.

Despite the seemingly expensive acquisition based on headline price, MedMen actually got a really good deal by acquiring an industry-leading multi-state operator that will significantly improve its physical footprint and bulk up its cultivation capacities across the states it has operations in.

Impact to MedMen Shareholders

We just showed that MedMen paid an attractive price for the PharmaCann asset, however, we would be remiss to not discuss the impact on its shareholders given the significant dilution expected as a result. Based on company disclosure, the acquisition price of US$682 million is based on the closing price on October 9 of $5.83. Using the exchange rate of 1.30 USD/CAD, the total acquisition price of $886.6 million implies total shares issued of 152 million shares. MedMen also disclosed that PharmaCann shareholders will own 25% of the combined company, which actually matches our calculation. Many investors have inquired us about the complicated share structure of MedMen and the incorrect share counts listed on several websites, so we will make it clear how to properly calculate the shares outstanding for MedMen and its true market capitalization.

Based on MedMen's latest prospectus filed in connection with C$86 million equity offering, the company had the following existing shares and warrants. Redeemable shares represent ownership in the company held by previous owners of the company before the IPO. IPO shareholders received subordinate voting shares while the two co-founders retained non-participating super-voting shares. So the total share count before the PharmaCann deal would be 434 million including 360 million redeemable shares, 71 million Corp voting shares, and 3 million from warrants and convertible notes.

Including the 152 million shares to be issued to PharmaCann shareholders, the total share count of MedMen increased to 586 million, which implies a market capitalization of C$4.4 billion based on Friday's closing price of C$7.44. We hope this exercise would help clarify the misunderstanding and confusion around MedMen's share capital for many investors.

(SEDAR, Prospectus)

(SEDAR, Listing Statement)

A Couple Cautionary Notes

Despite our conclusion that MedMen stroke a great deal by paying an attractive multiple for the acquisition of PharmaSave, we would like to remind investors that MedMen could potentially fall into a trap that has plagued some Canadian cannabis firms in the last year, most notably Aurora (OTCQX:ACBFF). We have detailed our analysis of why Aurora's pursuit of scale and growth has left its share price underperforming in "The Spectacular Rise And Stall Of Aurora Cannabis". Many investors have criticized Aurora for issuing too many shares that resulted in a widely-held company with over 1 billion in shares outstanding. MedMen now has over 500 million shares outstanding and the race has only begun in the highly-fragmented U.S. market, could MedMen also leave its shareholders suffering while its management blindly pursues scale and growth? So far so good. The PharmaCann deal was done at an attractive multiple and the stock market agreed with us sending its share price flying. However, investors looking to invest now should keep an eye for future deals that might not be as attractive as this one.

The second cautionary note relates to the management incentive structure. After the company faced a fierce outcry from public investors over its original compensation schemes for the insiders, MedMen had to later revise the structure by pegging these awards based on certain share price performance targets. Now, one-third of the US$30 million in compensation will vest when share price hits $10, another one-third at $15, and the rest will vest at $20. Despite the tweaks, this compensation scheme is still skewed towards short-term share price gain because it does not take into account share price performances in the long-term. For example, if share price hits $20 temporarily but fell to $5 after a certain period of time, executives would still walk away with all US$30 million without consequences. This creates an incentive for executives to pursue deals and actions that are short-term focused and might not result in the best long-term decision-making.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, MedMen did a great deal the market loved it so share price surged to an all-time high. MedMen has managed its IPO poorly, especially its much-criticized insider compensation schemes, but the stock is finally breaking out after the deal. We think the company is likely to pursue more large-scale deals in the near future. However, investors should focus on holding management accountable for growing responsibly and focus on value creation rather than size at the expense of extreme dilution. We are turning positive on MedMen in the medium-term to long-term but the shares could see a slight pullback after last week's 35% gain. We think investors should take a basket approach by owning all of the major multi-state operators in addition to Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), our favorite CBD pure play. There could be better entry points coming for MedMen as investors likely overbought the stock after a successful acquisition.

