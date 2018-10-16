Weyerhaeuser: A Severely Oversold REIT

In this article, I will be covering Weyerhaeuser (WY), which has seen a steep decline in its share price since the beginning of June. Shares of Weyerhaeuser are down over 26% since the beginning of June due to a combination of factors including rising rates, Canadian trade issues and a significant decline in lumber prices.

Lumber Prices

The following chart shows lumber futures have posted a 50% decline since they made new highs in May of this year. This is a significant decline over such a short period, and shares of Weyerhaeuser have followed the price of lumber lower. In addition, I also include the MACD and RSI technical indicators, which shows lumber is at oversold conditions that have not been seen over the last decade. The MACD broke through support that has been in place for the last decade and continued lower. The RSI has been below 30 for multiple weeks, which only happened once before in 2015. Based on the steep decline and highly oversold conditions, I believe we are close to a bottom in lumber prices.

*Chart scale is weekly

Housing/Construction

The next knock on Weyerhaeuser is the impact rising rates have had on housing. In the first chart below, housing starts showed a big drop in June and July but rebounded in August. Data for September will be released later this week and it will be an important data point to look at because from the end of August to the highs in September, the ten-year yield increased 25bp. If housing starts collapse back down to June/July levels, it might be something to worry about. However, the results for September could be skewed because of Hurricane Florence. The second chart shows total residential construction spending has been declining since April, which is also a sign that the housing market is slowing. Just like housing starts, this is a data point to watch for later this week.

Even if housing starts slowdown, I believe there will a pickup from existing homes later this year or in early 2019 because of the multiple hurricanes in the south. With all the flooding and damage done, there will be a need for wood products and as is shown in the chart below, Weyerhaeuser has a large presence in the south.

Earnings/Revenue estimates

Earnings estimates for Weyerhaeuser have been coming down over the last three months to reflect the bearish action in lumber prices and the slowdown in housing starts. The first chart shows earnings estimates for the current quarter have been stable. However, on the other hand, looking to next quarter and 2019, the earnings estimates have been coming down. The second chart shows revenue estimates and shows that analysts expect growth this quarter, next quarter and for full year 2018. However, for 2019 analysts are expecting revenues to decline, which is likely adding to some of the weakness in the stock.

Dividend outlook

Weyerhaeuser just increased the dividend 6.3% in August and as the following chart shows the yield is near 5%, which is a level not seen since the beginning of 2015. Since the dividend was just raised, to the average investor that may make you think the dividend is safe. However, just to be on the safe side, when looking at a high yield investment, I always stress test the dividend to make sure at a minimum the company can maintain the dividend if everything falls apart.

Dividend stress test

My dividend stress test shows if cash flows for Weyerhaeuser decline over the next five years, they should still be able to continue increasing the dividend. Weyerhaeuser should continue to increase their dividend, however if there is meaningful weakness in the housing market, the dividend increase might not be as large.

Calendar Year Est. Div/Share Shares Divs $ Paid Proj. CFFO Proj. Div as % of CFFO 2018 est. 1.32 760.5 $1,003.86 $1,364.91 73.55% 2019 est. 1.36 760.5 $1,035.02 $1,321.26 78.34% 2020 est. 1.40 760.5 $1,066.74 $1,279.00 83.40% 2021 est. 1.45 760.5 $1,099.01 $1,238.10 88.77% 2022 est. 1.49 760.5 $1,131.81 $1,198.50 94.44%

Weyerhaeuser technical outlook

Shares of Weyerhaeuser have been down 15 out of the last 20 days because of increasing bearish sentiment from rising rates, housing, and lumber. The technical chart for Weyerhaeuser shows the stock is at oversold levels for the MACD and for the RSI. The MACD is at a level that has historically been a good buying opportunity. In addition, the RSI is the lowest it has been in the last 20 years. When these two metrics are combined, I believe shares of Weyerhaeuser are at or near a bottom and are due for a bounce.

*Chart scale is weekly

Closing Thoughts

Even with the headwinds that Weyerhaeuser could be facing because of low lumber prices and slowing housing, I believe shares represent a good value at these levels. Yes, there are potential headwinds as I noted, but I believe those headwinds have been priced into the stock. Weyerhaeuser stock is oversold, there is the potential for increasing demand for products after multiple hurricanes, the dividend was just increased, the dividend yield is nearly 5%, and even if cash flows decline, Weyerhaeuser should still be able to continue increasing the dividend. I have built a position in Weyerhaeuser over the last two weeks and will add more if there is continued weakness leading up to and/or after earnings are reported on October 26th.

Disclaimer

Disclosure: I am/we are long WY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.