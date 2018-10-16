This 4.9%-Yielding Stock Is The Most Defensive Oil Major

TOT is trading at a P/E ratio of 11.1, which is much lower than the P/E ratio of its peers.

As the market incurred a violent correction last week, it is time for investors to appreciate defensive stocks once again. These stocks offer exposure to the upside of the stock market while they also exhibit resilience during corrections and bear markets. In this article, I will analyze the prospects of Total (TOT), which is the most defensive oil major. The investors who want to have exposure to the oil sector should certainly put this stock on their radar.

During the fierce downturn of the oil market, which lasted from 2014 to 2017, Total exhibited by far the most resilient performance among the oil majors. Oil majors used to generate about 90% of their earnings from their upstream segments before that downturn. Consequently, as the price of oil began to collapse, oil producers saw their earnings collapse. Total proved the most resilient oil giant, as its earnings per share [EPS] fell 55% during that downturn, whereas the EPS of Exxon Mobil (XOM) plunged 75% and Chevron (CVX) and BP (BP) switched from a profit to a loss.

The main reason behind the vast outperformance of Total was its superior integrated structure. In the rough years for refiners, 2012-2014, Total maintained most of its refineries whereas its peers sold many refineries, failing to see that their downstream segment was their hedge against a potential collapse of the oil price.

When the oil price began to collapse, the prices of refined products fell much more slowly thanks to increased consumer demand and thus resulted in impressive refining margins. As a result, thanks to its integrated structure, Total exhibited much better performance than its peers. Whenever a downturn in the oil market shows up in the future, Total is likely to outperform its peers.

The other competitive advantage of Total is its profile in its natural gas production. The company produces less than 10% of its natural gas in the U.S. As the selling price of Henry Hub is much lower than the price of natural gas in Europe, Total enjoys a significant advantage compared to its peers, who produce a significant portion of their natural gas output in the U.S.

While Total is the most defensive oil major, it also has exciting growth prospects. Thanks to its long pipeline of major start-ups during the period 2018-2020, the company expects to grow its production at a 5% average annual rate between 2017 and 2022.

In addition, the outlook of the oil market has greatly improved this year, as the oil market has become remarkably tight thanks to the sustained efforts of OPEC and Russia, the sanctions on Iran and the production disruptions in Libya and Venezuela. As a result, the oil price has enjoyed a relentless rally and is now trading near a 4-year high. Moreover, thanks to these fundamental constraints, the oil price is likely to remain strong for the foreseeable future. Overall, the oil major is properly positioned to enjoy a double boost in the years ahead; higher output and higher oil prices.

Furthermore, it has added more than 7.0 B barrels of high-quality, low-cost reserves in the last three years. These reserves have a break-even point below $30 per barrel and hence they will generate excessive free cash flows at the current oil prices.

Once again Total implemented counter-cyclical management and acquired a long series of high-quality assets while the market sentiment in the oil sector was still gloomy.

Total has also drastically reduced its operating expenses. More precisely, the company has reduced these expenses from $9.9 per barrel in 2014 to $5.5 per barrel this year while its management expects a further decrease in the upcoming years. The current production cost of Total is about half of the production cost of its competitors and thus indicates that the French oil major is carrying out its operations much more efficiently than its peers.

Dividend

Total is currently offering a 4.9% dividend yield, which is much higher than the 4.0% yield of Exxon Mobil and the 3.8% yield of Chevron. Total’s management raised the dividend by 3% this year and has stated that it intends to raise the dividend at the same rate in the next two years. As Total is offering a meaningfully higher yield than its American peers and it has a payout ratio of only 54%, income-oriented investors and investors who seek exposure to the oil sector should definitely consider purchasing the stock.

Valuation

Total is trading at a current P/E ratio of 11.1. This is much lower than the valuation of Exxon Mobil and Chevron, which are trading at P/E ratios of 17.6 and 14.7, respectively. Given also that Total has proved the most resilient oil major during downturns, its valuation becomes far more attractive than that of its peers.

Final thoughts

The investors who seek exposure to the oil sector usually do so for the generous dividends of this group of stocks. Total is currently offering a much higher dividend yield than its peers and its stock is trading at a much cheaper valuation. In addition, the company proved by far the most resilient oil major in the recent downturn of the sector while it also reduced its operating expenses much more than its peers during the downturn. As the company also has exciting growth prospects ahead, investors should consider purchasing this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TOT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long TOT via short positions in put options.