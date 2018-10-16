Twilio: Hard To Fully Justify SendGrid Purchase

Twilio rocked the markets when it announced it was buying SendGrid for $2 billion for all stock.

Twilio (TWLO), the communications platform-as-a-service company tailored toward application developers, rocked the markets when it announced it was purchasing SendGrid (SEND) in an all-stock deal worth about $2 billion, or ~$37 per share. SendGrid, a maker of API tools that help businesses deliver marketing emails, went public just under a year ago, at $16 per share. The purchase price for SendGrid implied a ~28% premium over SendGrid's trading price (although, the ~10% erosion in Twilio shares has reduced some of this premium) and more than 2x gains relative to SendGrid's IPO price of $15 - not a bad gain for one year.

As can be seen in the chart below, Twilio shareholders weren't too pleased about the transaction:

TWLO data by YCharts

Twilio's stock was already under plenty of price pressure over the past few weeks, now down 25% from highs reached in late September. Twilio had been one of the strongest performing SaaS stocks of the year, having more than tripled since opening in January at roughly $25 per share. Along the way, Twilio also picked up a double-digit revenue valuation (despite trading for most of 2017 at a cheap ~5x forward revenue multiple; at the time, many investors had considered Twilio's service to be heavily commoditized, and thus valued its revenues cheaply) that made me cautious on the stock.

The SendGrid buyout, in my view, complicates the story even further for Twilio. While I acknowledge many of the transaction's positive aspects (the product adds much-needed email capabilities to Twilio, which has been aggressively expanding its TAM and its portfolio), the purchase multiple is difficult to justify. In addition, Twilio is breaking from its typical strategy of growing organically: up until this point, the company has not made a major acquisition and has focused its efforts on growing developer accounts. The acquisition of SendGrid is perhaps a signal to the markets that Twilio is entering a lower-growth phase of its lifecycle where it must engage in pricey M&A in order to keep up the tremendous top-line growth rate that investors have become more or less accustomed to.

I'm still staying on the sidelines for Twilio - with the pessimism erupting from this deal as well as the general reversal of strong-performing stocks, my price target on the stock is $58, representing 8.5x EV/FTM revenues and 15% downside from current levels.

Merits of the SendGrid transaction

Let's first discuss the benefits of the SendGrid purchase for Twilio investors. The most obvious synergy, in my view, is in the products themselves. Much like Twilio, SendGrid's flagship product is API-based: enterprise developers can use the SendGrid toolkit to manage their email communications. Twilio, similarly, targets app developers with its own suite of API tools that help to enable voice, video, and chat functions within applications. Noticeably missing in Twilio's sphere of capabilities is email.

Here's further color from Jeff Lawson, Twilio's CEO, on the rationale behind the deal:

"Along the way, email has always been something that customers have asked us about. And they’ve always recognized and we’ve always recognized its importance as a vital communications channel for companies around the world. SendGrid’s TAM is currently estimated at over $10 billion. Since the launch of our Engagement Cloud, we are increasingly having higher level, more strategic conversations with executives about how to reinvent their customer engagement. And more often, these discussions are touching upon email as well."

Lawson also added that SendGrid would continue to run independently of Twilio, with CEO Sameer Dholakia continuing on in his role.

There's no doubt that SendGrid completes Twilio's spectrum of communications products. The "buy rather than build" mentality, however, is rather new to Twilio. Recall that just recently, Twilio unveiled a new product called Twilio Flex from scratch, which helps developers build the software infrastructure needed for call centers. Despite being only tangentially related to Twilio's flagship products, the company developed Flex in-house.

The chart below, taken from an investor presentation earlier this year, showcases Twilio's product roadmap:

Figure 1. Twilio product roadmap

Source: Twilio investor relations

SendGrid also adds about $150 million of top-line revenues to Twilio, and helps to improve Twilio's gross margin profile. Twilio's low-50s gross margin has been a contentious subject earlier in 2018, and SendGrid's much higher gross margin in the ~75% range helps to move Twilio's margin toward a richer profile. Lee Kirkpatrick, Twilio's CFO, noted that the consolidated company has a gross margin profile of ~59% (versus 54.0% in Twilio's most recent quarter) on $734 million of revenues.

Valuation is difficult to justify, especially in light of no cost synergies

The major argument to be made against the SendGrid purchase, in my view, is the valuation Twilio was willing to pay. Note that per the deal terms, Twilio is paying all stock for SendGrid, locked to 0.485 shares of Twilio per share of SendGrid. From the acquisition press release:

"Under the terms of the transaction, Twilio Merger Subsidiary, Inc., a Delaware corporation and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Twilio, will be merged with and into SendGrid, with SendGrid surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Twilio. At closing, each outstanding share of SendGrid common stock will be converted into the right to receive 0.485 shares of Twilio Class A common stock, which represents a per share price for SendGrid common stock of $36.92 based on the closing price of Twilio Class A common stock on October 15, 2018. The exchange ratio represents a 14% premium over the average exchange ratio for the ten calendar days ending, October 15, 2018."

Twilio has billed this acquisition as an approximately ~$2 billion deal. Because the share exchange ratio is locked to 0.485 shares of Twilio, the ~11% reduction in Twilio's share price has also knocked down the transaction value to approximately $1.78 billion. Regardless, this still represents a 12.4x FY18 revenue multiple relative to SendGrid's FY18 revenue guidance of $142.5-$144 million. In my view, this is a steep valuation to pay for a company that is only growing its top line at ~30% y/y.

SaaS companies growing in the ~30% y/y range have largely sunk beneath double-digit revenue multiples in the recent tech selloff. Dropbox (DBX), for example, is now trading at ~7x revenues despite being an investor favorite trading at double-digit revenue multiples earlier this year. In my view, Twilio could have bargained for a much better price.

This is especially true as there are no apparent cost synergies to be taken from the deal. Implicit in almost every merger agreement is that some corporate overhead will be reduced, leading to layoffs in the target company and a better operating margin for the consolidated entity. With the SendGrid deal, however, Twilio appears firm in its intention to leave SendGrid wholly intact, CEO and all.

Twilio's CFO stressed this point explicitly on the conference call:

"We are focused on revenue growth rather than operating margin expansion, given the tremendous opportunity ahead of us. Our goal will be to create revenue synergies. There is an opportunity for cross-selling across both customer bases, and applying best practices from our go-to-market teams [...] It is not our goal to create expense synergies, as any savings would be reinvested in supporting the growth of the combined entity. We will present combined guidance upon closing."

Fortunately for Twilio, SendGrid's profitability profile is significantly better than most recent SaaS IPOs, removing some of the sting of a no-synergies deal. In its most recent quarter, SendGrid achieved a near-breakeven GAAP operating margin of -3%, which was better than Twilio's own -15% margin.

Key takeaways

Prior to the acquisition of SendGrid, few investors thought of Twilio as an empire-building company. Twilio was heavily focused on developing its own product suite in-house and achieving growth through its inside sales teams. Twilio's acquisitions up to this point had been purely tuck-in, technological "acqui-hire" type deals.

Make no mistake - SendGrid's ~$150 million of revenues adds on about 20% of Twilio's revenues, which can help its y/y comps as its revenue growth decelerates as a victim of Twilio's own enlarging scale. Still, it will be difficult for Twilio shareholders to shake off the pessimism associated with this deal, especially on the purchase multiple. Volatility for Twilio is likely to continue - I would continue to stay on the sidelines until Twilio breaks below $60.

