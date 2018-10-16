Market Tremors - Gold And Silver Shine

By Christopher Arron

The US and world markets were rattled last Thursday and Friday where all major indexes in the US had the biggest sell-off episode in the past 10 years. This calls for both gold and silver addressing serious opposition in the near future.

The most important takeaway from the recent action is that this comprises early confirmation of the chain reaction that constitutes our long-term thesis for an eventual precious metals bull market:

A top in the 38-year bond bull market Causing higher interest rates throughout the world Hurting governments’ and corporations’ abilities to sustain record debt payments Resulting in simultaneous declines in both bond and stock markets for the first time in over 40 years Leaving precious metals and select tangible commodities as the safety assets of last resort.

Indeed, we have been covering the developing decline in the bond market. Then how this would impact stock markets for the last two years. However, the mainstream media is just picking up on the theme now:

That said, the question becomes: is the generational decline in bonds and stocks – which will drive a flood of liquidity into precious metals (gold and silver) – about to start immediately?

Our best assessment is that we are seeing “warning tremors” of the larger thesis now beginning to manifest in world markets. Yet, the most significant part of this chain reaction is still some time off into the future.

Stock Market Tremors

Let us examine some data:

First, although the US stock market is down some 8% over the last two weeks and 6% in the last two days alone, the structure of the market remains intact.

Note below how the S&P 500 index has found support again at the lower range of its developing parabolic channel (BLUE), just above 2700. Thus far, this correction is similar to the February correction, which found support along the same channel. It would take a failure at 2700 on a closing basis to show us this channel is being invalidated. Nevertheless, even so, stronger support will exist at the lower original (magenta) channel which now comes at 2330.

A correction down to the 2330-2700 range would cause a major scare in world markets, and would shake out much of the excessive sentiment that now believes the stock market is a “guaranteed way to make money each year”, but it would still not alter the structure of the multi-year advance. The rule is, that advances must be considered valid until proven otherwise:

Ironically, although the sell-off in stocks this week was caused by the sell-off in bonds, we are now seeing that the recent decline in stocks is causing a reverse flow of money back into bonds over the past three days.

Asset Class Comparison

Examining broad asset classes during periods of intense turbulence is of utmost importance. It gives us a preview of what we should expect when the larger decline finally happens. We note the following:

Gold served its purpose and responded with the market's volatility accordingly throughout the week.

The US dollar did not receive safe-haven flows and indeed sold off with stocks, in important contrast to what occurred during the Crash of 2008 in which the dollar was the single best-performing asset in the world.

Significantly, silver performed as a safety asset. Although not on par with gold, silver did not get dragged down with industrial commodities as it did during the Crash of 2008

In sum, this is extremely positive price action to witness for precious metals investors as a preview of what to expect over the coming years, even if the “real move” is still not quite upon us. With the current economic activity both silver and gold remain as great hedging and profit-bearing opportunities for investors looking to diversify their portfolios accordingly.

Takeaway on Recent Market Volatility

The big picture macro thesis is showing early signals of coming together. As both bonds and stocks experience simultaneous corrections as foreshadows of larger multi-year declines to come.

Intermediate-term advances are underway for gold and silver.

Both gold and silver will be facing significant resistance over the coming weeks as they move higher. Still, the movements of major world assets in recent weeks is encouraging such that when the full decline in stocks and bonds begin, precious metals will stand out and be one of the premier asset classes of last resort. This makes precious metals a crucial addition to any portfolio that requires diversification.

Christopher Aaron has been trading in the commodity and financial markets since the early 2000’s. He began his career as an intelligence analyst for the Central Intelligence Agency.

Christopher Aaron specializes in the creation and interpretation of pattern-of-life mapping in Afghanistan and Iraq. His strategy has helped his clients to identify both long-term market cycles and short-term opportunities for profit.

This article is a third party analysis and does not necessarily match the views of Bullion Exchanges. Do not consider Bullion Exchanges as financial advice in any way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: This article is provided as a third party analysis and does not necessarily match the views of Bullion Exchanges. It should not be considered as financial advice in any way.